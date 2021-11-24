S.P.A.T. 0.31

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

We decided to slightly change the appearance of the game and add a change of day and night (the day is twice as short as the night), because it seems to us that the constant night is boring. So far, the lighting and fog settings are in the early version.

Also added the first search tool - guns with a radio beacon (button 4), with which you can track the monster for a while.

Also, in addition to the drone, you have a global detector.

CHANGELOG

NEW

Day/Night System (Light, colors and fog settings in alpha version)

New global detector. Drops next to players and for 5 minutes highlights an alpha monster every 80 seconds.

New shooting range.

Heal is now on the X button.

A special search weapon is radio tagged gun. Has one charge, when it hits a monster, it stays on it and shows its location for 3 minutes. In the future, the charges for the gun can be picked up from dead operatives. (The appearance of the gun is inconclusive.)

Added the bodies of operators from previous groups. From them, you can pick up ammo, first aid kits, etc. You can find them in homes.

Mark "Contact" sticks to the monster for 10 seconds.

Beware of mushrooms!

The sound of a drone flying by.

Water impact effect.

Grunting sound during treatment.

Profile tab working now. Now you can see how many monsters you have killed.

GAME BALANCE

Sometimes moose reacts to decoys.

Delay for setting M18 mines.

The shotgun has a maximum stock of 40 rounds.

Crawlers have fewer lives.

Dogs do not see and smell so far.

Killed monsters minions do not appear for 10 minutes

BUG FIXES

Quest items have no collisions and do not twitch when stepping on them.

If you die in the air, then upon resurrection you will fall underground.

Shells are hanging in the air.

Lagging HIS Lights on the client.

Revive of a player costs 2 syringes.

You cannot replenish the grenade launcher with more than 6 rounds.

KNOWN BUGS