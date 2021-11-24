 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 24 November 2021

Preview the new update in the public beta!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I've been porting Vermillion to Quest these past months, and I'm passing the savings onto you! If you join the public preview beta, you can test the new visuals, performance upgrades, all-new browser, and most importantly, the new easel. The easel can fold flat horizontally, and go a lot lower than the original. This allows you to rest your brush hand or arm while painting. I'll also allow it to be moved and turned like you already can with the brush and palette stand.

To join the pubic beta, right click Vermillion in your Steam library > Properties > Betas > Select "preview". I'll be adding updates in the coming days. Let me know what you think in the Steam community or on Discord! https://discord.com/invite/Aw2zKxz

