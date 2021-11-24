November patch

The version 0.13 includes a bunch of fixes and improvements to enhance the gameplay, some of them requested by the community:
-Completely reworked the grab system, objects will fall when hitting walls
-Improved the randomization of the objects in the shelvings
-Added the possibility to skip the ending score debriefing
-Added slippery behaviour to the tray, be aware!
-Added an option in game settings to invert the throw / drop action for the grab action in the mouse and controller
-Added new lost item: the slipper
-Improved some models: rubik cubes and cards
-Fixed volumetric and postprocessing setting in second match
-Fixed the animation time of the UI in the first note
-Fixed the UI of the note when pausing the game
-Fixed the animation of the duro coin when pausing the game
-Preventing to throw an object when not already holding it
-Fixed the score animation when pausing the game
-Fixed the bug that was preventing to load the objects and open the door
