November patch

The version 0.13 includes a bunch of fixes and improvements to enhance the gameplay, some of them requested by the community:

-Completely reworked the grab system, objects will fall when hitting walls

-Improved the randomization of the objects in the shelvings

-Added the possibility to skip the ending score debriefing

-Added slippery behaviour to the tray, be aware!

-Added an option in game settings to invert the throw / drop action for the grab action in the mouse and controller

-Added new lost item: the slipper

-Improved some models: rubik cubes and cards

-Fixed volumetric and postprocessing setting in second match

-Fixed the animation time of the UI in the first note

-Fixed the UI of the note when pausing the game

-Fixed the animation of the duro coin when pausing the game

-Preventing to throw an object when not already holding it

-Fixed the score animation when pausing the game

-Fixed the bug that was preventing to load the objects and open the door