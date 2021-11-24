 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 24 November 2021

STEAM AWARD NOMINATION REQUEST - BETTER WITH FRIENDS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The team at Gaggle would like to throw their feathers into the ring as a contender for this years Steam Award for the Better with friends category!

We're asking for YOUR help to get Goose Goose Duck Nominated for the Steam Awards.

Goose Goose Duck started off as a simple idea of creating an enjoyable social deduction game and has grown into an amazing community driven game. Lots of friends have been made along the way, many geese have been slain. You can either fly solo but we think its better with friends, those new friendships need to be tested... repeatedly.

To all our supporters and members of the community, Thank you.

-Gaggle Studios

Changed files in this update

Goose Goose Duck OSX Depot 1568592
