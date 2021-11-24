Patch v.0.7.4

Hey everybody! This is a small patch focused in fixing some of the bugs reported this days and reducing the desyncs of the coop games.

We want you to know that we are very concerned about this last subject and we are working hard to improve the coop experience. This game have a lot of interactions between cards, traits, items and making it work flawlessly in multiplayer is quite a challenge! We are so positive that this patch will fix a lot of the desync and disconnection problems, not 100% but it's clearly an improvement. So please, keep reporting us the problems that you may have with the game (trying to give us enough instructions to reproduce it, if possible) and we will continue improving it =)

On the other hand, you will find some art improvements here and there, the new "card" design and an overall improvement in performance.

Fixes and changes

Fixed a problem when opening the Character window while transitioning to a shop, or a crafting station, after a reward screen.

The additional energy used in Overcharge cards will now be added for cards and items that benefit from energy used to cast a card.

Vanishing deck pile will now be restored for all heroes when a desync happens in the middle of the combat.

While on the "Give gold and dust" screen in coop, changing tabs will no more change the selected player.

Kicking a player from a coop game while on the lobby, will now work again.

Fixed an interaction of some corruptions with items that change the damage type (f.e. Volcanic Axe) changing the damage type of the corruption cards with the same values.

The Corrupted Altar will now work for upgraded cards too, letting you corrupt upgraded cards into rare cards (previously it only worked for normal cards).

When an item modifies the speed value of a character, the initiative row will be properly updated to reflect the order modifications instead of waiting until the end of turn.

In a coop game, if the Master of the game unlocks the Town upgrade for the "caravan", it will be available for all the players when exiting town.

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!