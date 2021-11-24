PixelOver 0.8 Static 3D

Hello, finally the first 3D update for PixelOver. Adding support of static 3D formats and others improvements for 2D.
Rigged 3D models will be supported in a future update. There is also some new features to be added in 3D like adding a 3D grid and shear value.
Roadmap and news
Documentation and tutorials
New features
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Static 3D support (.obj and .vox). Camera settings with presets, and internal lines. Also add auto rotation by number of directions for export.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Matching palette which replace indexed color following position in the palette. Shift input to make color cycling.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Clipping mask with any layers.
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Changes
[table]
[tr]
[td]
improvements of compare tool to add more options.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Show lines only option.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Chineses and japanese characters are now supported for naming objects.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Lines can be reindexed after blending transparent value.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
Ability to copy paste palettes even from external source.
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]
GUI improvements.
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Bug fixes
[table]
[tr]
[td]Bug[/td]
[td]Ref[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fixed animation loop when first key is not at position 0.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Checkered background position is now aligned with axes.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]After replacing resources (like images) could be resynchronized with first one, now fixed.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fix palette copy paste colors.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fix copy paste objects multiple times.[/td]
[td]
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !
Changed files in this update