PixelOver 0.8 Static 3D

Share · View all patches · Build 7771724 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello, finally the first 3D update for PixelOver. Adding support of static 3D formats and others improvements for 2D.

Rigged 3D models will be supported in a future update. There is also some new features to be added in 3D like adding a 3D grid and shear value.

YouTube

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Static 3D support (.obj and .vox). Camera settings with presets, and internal lines. Also add auto rotation by number of directions for export.





[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Matching palette which replace indexed color following position in the palette. Shift input to make color cycling.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Clipping mask with any layers.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

improvements of compare tool to add more options.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Show lines only option.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Chineses and japanese characters are now supported for naming objects.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Lines can be reindexed after blending transparent value.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Ability to copy paste palettes even from external source.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

GUI improvements.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed animation loop when first key is not at position 0.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Checkered background position is now aligned with axes.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]After replacing resources (like images) could be resynchronized with first one, now fixed.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fix palette copy paste colors.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fix copy paste objects multiple times.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !