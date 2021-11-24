 Skip to content

PixelOver update for 24 November 2021

PixelOver 0.8 Static 3D

Hello, finally the first 3D update for PixelOver. Adding support of static 3D formats and others improvements for 2D.

Rigged 3D models will be supported in a future update. There is also some new features to be added in 3D like adding a 3D grid and shear value.

Roadmap and news
Documentation and tutorials

New features

Static 3D support (.obj and .vox). Camera settings with presets, and internal lines. Also add auto rotation by number of directions for export.



Matching palette which replace indexed color following position in the palette. Shift input to make color cycling.



Clipping mask with any layers.



Changes

improvements of compare tool to add more options.



Show lines only option.



Chineses and japanese characters are now supported for naming objects.



Lines can be reindexed after blending transparent value.

Ability to copy paste palettes even from external source.

GUI improvements.

Bug fixes

[td]Fixed animation loop when first key is not at position 0.[/td]

[td]Checkered background position is now aligned with axes.[/td]

[td]After replacing resources (like images) could be resynchronized with first one, now fixed.[/td]

[td]Fix palette copy paste colors.[/td]

[td]Fix copy paste objects multiple times.[/td]

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !

