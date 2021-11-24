My New Memories - Chapter I Release and 25% Discount!

The long awaited first update for My New Memories is now available! You will finally uncover the whole truth behind Lenas big reveal at the end of the prologue. But that's not all, from now on no one will hold back with information. What happened between you and Jessica? What other things did you and Anna do that no one knows about? And if you followed a certain route you will finally find out how you and Anna were able to protect Sarah and the others!

Chapter I overview:

Around three hours of new content ( 45000 Words )

New Music

No more text background so you can see all the lewd stuff

Updated the gallery with new entries ( they will unlock once you encountered them)

If you have any issues with this update or just want to share feedback, feel free to do so in the Steam discussion forums or on Discord!