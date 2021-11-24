V0.8.5 - Tournaments, The Rocks Region, Mac OSX Port!

Version 0.8.5 is out now with a new Game Mode, a new Region, a new Platform and more!

The Rocks



Welcome to The Rocks. The latest region in Metric Racer is the edge of the inner planets. Race through Icey canyons and between floating asteriods. Jump across through the new portal mechanics and !

Tournaments



Race across the system in the new Tournaments mode. Earn medals and out run the competition in new tournaments across each system. As this is the a new addition to the game I'd love some feedback of what you would like to see added in to tournaments, to make them more gripping and engaging!

Mac OSX



With v0.8.5, Metric Racer is now available on Mac OSX! You can now race across the stars on any of the main platforms supported by Steam, be it Windows, Mac or Linux! All of your settings, saves, sandbox files will transfer and sync over through Steam Cloud allowing you to customise and race and then pick back up on any platform!

Achievements and Tighter Steam Integration



Show you are the top racer with Steam Achievement support in Metric Racer, challenging players to make it to first place in every mode. Not only be the fastest on the track, show you are the fastest. Along with Steam Achievements is Steam Rich Presense which will let your friends see where you're racing in Metric! This is in preperation for Networked Multiplayer coming to v0.8.6!

Upcoming 0.8.6 Release

The next release of Metric will have the long requested feature of networked multiplayer! Stay tuned on Discord below to know how you can join the multiplayer tests! And as always, you can always try out the latest and greatest in the Experimental Branch. Join us on Discord or Twitter! to stay in the loop of what's the latest.

This is a passion project, and I'm grateful for everyone who has played Metric and given feedback! It's still evolving and growing but is getting closer and closer to my vision every day. These updates will be big ones and so they're taking a little longer, and your paitence is greatly appreciated.

Keep in the loop with everything going on or chat with me over on Discord! Until then, I'll see you all on the track.