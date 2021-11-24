Major Update: v.0.11.0

Dear Users!
Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.
The second major update, Version 0.11.0, has arrived.🎉🎉
In this major update, numerous adjustments have been made to the game as a whole, including content additions, level design reorganization, and balance adjustments. We'll give you more details from now on. 😎
🚀Patch Summary
New Chapters
The seventh main chapter "Aionios"❄⛄ and the second sub-chapter "Musica"🎼🎹 have been added.
Enjoy a new stage on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!
Level Design Overhaul
Overall, the game time is slightly increased, allowing you to play more comfortably than before, and "0.5x speed" has been added to the double speed function.
Also, the basic game mode has been changed from lasting a given amount of time to eliminating the last monster. Be careful, especially at the end, as there will be many monsters! 🛠🧱
New Buildings & Fusion Towers & Skills
4 types of buildings have been added up to level 25, and 6 types of fusion towers have also been added. 🏹🔫 Face more colorful monsters with new buildings with unique features.
4 skills have been added up to level 19. 🛰⚡💥
New Modules & Items
14 "Unique" grade modules and 6 "Rare" grade limited modules have been added, and a total of 13 items including 10 "4-star" grade items have been added. 🧩💣 New modules are powerful, but often require high resources. Discover your own recipes with new modules. A new mine item that deals damage to shields and stuns monsters has also been added.
Balance
Numerous balance adjustments have been made throughout the game along with the level design overhaul. 📐
Tower
The construction cost of fusion towers has increased significantly, most fusion towers have become more powerful, and the efficiency of debuff and support buildings has been significantly increased. Numerous tweaks have also been made to all buildings, including adding or enhancing traits to make them more versatile. Check out the details below.
Skills & Techs
The skills were so powerful that they could easily solve any situation, most of which weakened their performance. Instead, the cooldown has been reduced, and using techs from the support category can still be powerful.
In the mid-to-late game, there was a problem that the difficulty of the game was drastically lowered because the growth rate by tech research was very large, so various techs were adjusted.
Modules & Items
Most of the resources required for modules that increase firepower have been increased, and the options of various modules have been changed so that more diverse modules can be utilized. For items, the durability of wall items has been increased to make them more useful.
Monsters
By further strengthening the characteristics of the monsters in each chapter, it is difficult to solve all situations with only one type of building, and you can easily solve the stage by combining several buildings well. Generally, monsters with high movement speed have high resistance to a single attack, and monsters with high defense have high resistance to range attacks. In addition, player should pay attention to the various abilities of monsters, such as recovering life, avoiding attacks, and reducing damage.
A Whole New Translation
Completely new translations in English and Chinese. 📝
📜v.0.11.0 Full Patch Notes
New Chapters
The seventh main chapter "Aionios" and the second sub-chapter "Musica" have been added.
Challenge 24 new stages on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!
Sub-chapter 2 introduces a new unit type, 'Herd' monsters.
Herd monsters are relatively small and weak, but appear in large numbers and drop 1 resource.
Level Design Overhaul
Now, after the game time is over, player can clear the game only by killing all the monsters.
Additional missions appearing in various special stages must still be completed within the time limit.
In addition, the following changes have been applied to improve the gameplay and solve the part where the progress of the game was too fast. Fields have also been modified for some stages.
- Stage time increased by 1 minute.
- Resource acquisition decreased from 12 per second to 8 per second.
- Monster spawn interval is longer than before.
- The movement speed of monsters has been increased and readjusted overall.
- More monsters appear at the end of the stage.
- Resources are no longer automatically acquired after the last monster appears.
- After the last monster appears, the movement speed of all monsters increases by 50 and the angry state disappears.
Improved Early Game Flow & Dialogue Changes
2 Special Stages and 2 Main Stages have been removed in Main Chapter 1 to speed up the early game. In addition, the story has been simplified and the amount of dialogue between characters has been significantly reduced.
New Buildings & Fusion Towers
4 new buildings and 6 new fusion towers will be added.
In order to reduce the complexity of the game, three of the existing buildings have been removed, and users who have previously strengthened will receive a full refund upon accessing the game.
New Buildings
- Flowery Tower (LV.21)
- Hexa Defender (LV.22)
- Chain Launcher (LV.23)
- Rapid Fire (LV.25)
New Fusion Tower
- Shield Generator (Space Life + Energy Tank)
- Killing Field (Mine Launcher + Flowery Tower)
- Devastator (Destroyer + Flowery Tower)
- Space Defender (Space Life + Hex Defender)
- Binding Device (Vine Barrier + Chain Launcher)
- Chain Striker (Crystal Tower + Rapid Fire)
Deleted Buildings
- Mini Turret (LV.1)
- Spike Barrier (LV.3)
- Shield Generator (LV.18)
New Skills
4 new skills have been added.
- Refractor Pulse (LV.16)
- Plasma Cannon (LV.17)
- Angel Guard (LV.18)
- Dark Energy Beam (LV.19)
New Modules
Unique grade modules are newly added, and a total of 20 new modules have been added.
The newly added rare-grade modules are limited modules and cannot be purchased in the store, and can be acquired only one by one as a clear reward for the new chapter, the second sub-chapter.
New Rare Modules (Limited)
- Cranberry Core
- Blueberry Core
- BlackBerry Core
- Raspberry Core
- Platinum Card
- Diamond Card
New Unique Modules
- Magic Pipe
- Infinite Duct Tape
- Secret Heart
- Angel Wing
- Leaf of Life
- Ancient Sliver
- Blazing Feather
- Shimmery Scale
- Space Distorter
- Fallen Star
- Tenacious Root
- Meteor Drive
- Ancient Slab
- Void Generator
New Items
4-star grade items are newly added, and a total of 13 new items have been added.
New 4-star Items
- Super Glass Wall
- Titanium wall
- Laser Shell
- Energy Shell
- Mini Bridge
- Uranium Mine
- Steel Spike
- Magma Grill
- Rapid Freeze Panel
New Mine Item
- Shock Mine
- Sonic Mine
- Flash Mine
- EMP Mine
Deleted Items
- Pile of Rocks
- Sealing Chain
- Manhole Cover
New Achievements
5 new achievements have been added.
- Reached level 40!
- Aionios
- Musica
- Unique
- 4-star
Fusion Tower Balance Changes
Fusion tower construction cost increase has been changed from +25 to +100, and most performance has been improved.
In the past, fusion towers could be built without any major restrictions, so playing as a fusion tower was almost forced towards the second half. Therefore, the cost per number of fusion towers has been increased to make it more efficient to build a limited number of fusion towers, and performance has been improved accordingly. Each time you build a fusion tower, the cost of the next fusion tower increases significantly, so the order in which you build the necessary fusion towers becomes even more important.
Language Support
Completely new translations in English and Chinese.
Changes
Removed "Skill Animation" from the game. In the past, the animation skip option was provided separately, but the skill animation did not match the sense of play of the game, so we decided to completely delete it.
Improvements
- Skip tutorial stages now can take rewards.
- The graphics of water on each planet has been improved.
- The visibility of the damage display has been improved.
- "0.5x speed" has been added to the game speed function.
- Now, the drone produce button is always dimmed when the drone is at maximum quantity.
- In the monster appearance timeline, the number of monsters appearing with the shield active is displayed in blue.
- A new shortcut("T") has been added for the "Monster Appearance Info" button in the stage selection screen.
Balance
General
- Wild Difficulty
Monster HP: +20+50% → +0+40%
Monster SPD: +25 → +50
- Boss Stage
Boss's first skill use time: 15 seconds → 25 seconds
- Buildings
Shield recovery: 4+4% → 3+4%
- Shields now recover 2 seconds after last damage taken.
- The Shield DEF of all monsters has been reduced by half.
- Enraged monsters now have a significantly reduced collision size, making them less disruptive to other monsters' paths.
- Attacks that take the form of "Damage Over Time" are no longer treated as "Range" attacks, and are not affected by damage resistances like "Range Attack Resistance". Of course, since it is not a "Single" attack, it is not affected by the "Single attack resistance" effect, only effects such as "Damage reduction" and "Damage limit". Going forward, these attack types will be treated as "General" attack types, and the following items will use this new type:
<Buildings>
Flame Throwers' lasting damage
Heat Laser Turrets' lasting damage
Hellfire Cannons' lasting damage
Skills
Burning Blast
<Items>
Pile of Tacks
Poorly-Made Panel
Rusty Barbed Wire
Electric Trap
Fire Panel
High Voltage Puddle
<Monsters>
Rafflesias' poison
Desert Cobras' lasting damage
Alpacas' spitting
Field element
Venom Sac
Tumbleweed
Mystery Square
Ammo Boxs' lasting damage
- "Additional damage" is always added damage ignoring defense, and will not be affected by damage resistance. On the other hand, in cases such as "Increased damage to large monsters", it is treated as "Increased damage" rather than additional damage, and is affected by damage resistance. The following items have additional damage effects.
<Building>
Crystal Tower
Energy Ball
Flowery Tower
Shockwave Generator
Chaos Ball
Plasma Emitter
<Monsters>
Maracas
Accordion
Clarinet
Speaker
- Exchange panel
Item card price: 3,000 gold → 4,000 gold
- Planet Citiny
Resources required to achieve Stars: 2400 → 1200
- Citiny Stage 3
Forbidden Challenge Mode: "Restriction" added
- Citiny Stage 5
Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
- Citiny Stage 6
Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
- Citiny Stage 9
Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
building
- Dual Turret
Unlock Level: 2 → 1
HP: 275/340/390 → 240/300/360
ATK: 12/15/18 → 10/12/14
Range: 200/210/220 → 250/275/300
Knockback: 10 → 5
+3 Enhancement: Delay -10 → Knockback +5
+4 Enhancement: Range +25 → ATK +1
+5 Enhancement: PEN +2 → Delay -10
- Iron Cannon
ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30
Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec
- Pinpoint Striker
PEN: 8/9/10 → 6/7/8
- Laser Turret
PEN: 5/6/7 → 5/7/9
Delay: 325 → 300
- Vine Barrier
Unlock Level: 2 → 3
- Magnetic Pulsar
PEN: 12/16/20 → 14/18/22
ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2
- Shockwave Generator
ATK: 5 → 1
PEN: 15/20/25 → 10/15/20
Delay: 250 → 300
Changed to apply additional damage only to HP
- Frozen Silo
ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/7/9
PEN: 10 → 15
Effect duration: 3.5 → 6 sec
Added ability: Damage dealt equal to 1% of target's current HP. Does not apply below 50% HP.
+4 Enhancement: Effect duration +0.5 → Effect duration +2 sec
- Mine Launcher
ATK: 16/22/26 → 18/24/28
Knockback: 20 → 25
- Flame Thrower
ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10
PEN: 0 → 15
Lasting damage: 20%/30%/40% of ATK → 20%/25%/30% of ATK
+5 Enhancement: Lasting damage +10% → Lasting damage +5%
- Missile Launcher
Resource: 140 → 150
ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40
Delay: 400 → 375
- Space Life
Resource: 110 → 100
- Crystal Tower
ATK: 5/7/9/ → 7/7/7
PEN: 12/18/22 → 12/16/20
Attack range: 50W → 70W
Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25%/30%/35% of PEN
- Power Gun
Resource: 125 → 140
ATK: 40/50/60 → 35/45/55
PEN: 4/6/8 → 10/10/10
Delay: 275 → 300
- Plasma Core
Resource: 100 → 90
- Lightning Crystal
ATK: 20/25/30 → 16/18/20
PEN: 5/7/9 → 16/22/28
Stun duration: 1 → 0.5 sec
- Energy Ball
Resource: 90 → 100
ATK: 3/4/5 → 1/3/5
PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/20/20
Delay: 250 → 300
Range: 375/375/375 → 325/350/375
Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 10%/15%/20% of PEN
Added ability: 65% reduced damage to large monsters
+1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → Knockback +25
+5 Enhancement: Knockback +50 → PEN +5
- High Frequency Generator
Resource: 110 → 120
ATK: 3/4/5 → 10/10/10
Effect duration: 3 → 8 sec
+4 Enhancement: Effect duration +1 → Effect duration +2 sec
- Air Blaster
Resource: 140 → 150
ATK: 13/17/20 → 16/18/20
PEN: 3/4/5 → 5/10/15
- Ion Cannon
Resource: 150 → 160
HP: 300/380/440 → 340/420/500
DEF: 12 → 10
Delay: 300 → 325
ATK: 13/16/19 → 13/15/17
PEN: 15/18/21 → 15/25/35
Range: 475/475/475 → 425/450/475
Damage to large monsters: +150% → +200%
- Destroyer
ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40
Delay: 450 → 400
Firing Inaccuracy: 1.75 → 2.25
- Energy Tank
Resource: 120 → 100
Shield: 175/200/225 → 125/150/175
- Vulcan Cannon
HP: 540 → 500
ATK: 30 → 36
- Multi-Laser Turret
ATK: 16 → 20
PEN: 12 → 15
Delay: 350 → 300
- Magnetic Barrier
HP: 150 → 250
Shield: 250 → 200
DEF: 2 → 5
PEN: 20 → 30
ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2
Added ability: Counterattacks a nearby target with [DEF+5] of ATK
- Freezing Cannon
PEN: 10 → 20
Effect duration: 4 → 8 sec
Minimum projectile flight time: 0.9 → 0.7 sec
Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 3% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.
- Hellfire Cannon
Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec
- Heat Laser Turret
PEN: 10 → 20
Delay: 350 → 325
- Guided Rocket Launcher
PEN: 5 → 8
Minimum projectile flight time: 2 → 1.75 sec
- Freezing Rifle Turret
HP: 660 → 500
ATK: 35 → 25
PEN: 0 → 25
SPD decrease: 60% → 70%
Delay increase: 25% → 30%
Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 1% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.
- Mega Cannon
HP: 630 → 650
ATK: 70 → 65
- Magnetic Pulser EX
ATK: 12 → 14
PEN: 22 → 30
ATK and PEN reduction: 2 → 1
- Storm Blower
Delay: 400 → 600
PEN: 20 → 35
Interval stun effect: 5 → 4 sec
- Chaos Ball
HP: 660 → 600
ATK: 20 → 25
PEN: 15 → 25
Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25% of PEN
- Gravity Sphere
HP: 670 → 650
ATK: 22 → 24
PEN: 12 → 30
Delay: 400 → 350
Range: 375 → 425
Sub projectile PEN ratio: 50% → 100%
Added ability: 100% additional Damage to self-destruct monsters
- Plasma Cannon
HP: 700 → 600
DEF: 3 → 5
ATK: 55 → 85
Attack range: 100R → 50R
Delay: 450 → 550
Range: 475 → 500
ATK increase: 25% → 35%
Effect duration: 5 → 15 sec
- Armor Breaker
ATK: 15 → 20
PEN: 25 → 30
Attack range: 70R → 100R
Delay: 325 → 300
Effect duration: 2.5 → 10 sec
Added ability: 50% reduced damage to large monsters
- Plasma Rain
HP: 375 → 325
DEF: 4 → 5
Shield DEF: 8 → 10
PEN: 30 → 20
Delay: 350 → 450
Additional damage: 30% of PEN → 50% of PEN
Skills
- Precision Cannon
Damage: 70 → 40
Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
- Recovery Beam
Recovery amount: 300 → 200
Cooltime: 45 → 35 sec
- Bomb Drop
Damage: 50 → 25
Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
- Overdrive
Damage increase: 8+30% → 3+30%
Power: 45 → 50
- Oxidation Beam
SPD decrease: 70% → 60%
Cooltime: 45 → 40 sec
- Accelerator Pulse
Power: 45 → 50
- Decomposition Laser
Damage: 120 → 80
+5 Enhancement: Damage +40 → Damage +20
Cooltime: 60 → 45 sec
- Nano Bio Beam
Recovery per second: 60 → 45
+1/+2/+3 Enhancement: Heal +10 → Heal +5
Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
- Shockwave Missile
Damage: 50 → 20
Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec
- Burning Blast
Damage: 20 → 8
Enhancement +5: Damage +10 → Damage +2
Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec
- Energy Pulse
Power: 55 → 65
Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec
- Textile Bomb
Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec
- Energy Cube Drop
Damage: 30 → 20
Cooltime: 40 → 30 sec
- Impact Cannon
Damage: 40 → 15
Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec
Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec
Techs
- Physical Attack I/II/III/IV
ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
- Energy Attack I/II/III/IV
ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
- Penetration I/II/III/IV
PEN increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
- Delay Reduction I/II/III
Delay reduction: 10/10/5 → 5/5/5
- Shield Damage I/II
Damage increase: 15/15 → 10/10
- Defense I/II/III
DEF increase: 2/2/4 → 2/2/2
- Emergency Shield
Duration: 3 → 5 sec
- Core Shield
Duration: 3 → 5 sec
- Construction Speed I/II/III
Build Speed Increase: 20%/20%/20% → 20%/20%/10%
- Building Repair I/II/III
Repair speed increase: 10%/10%/10% → 10%/10%/5%
- Construction Shield
Duration: 3 → 5 sec
- Start Resources I/II/III/IV
Resource increase: 100/125/150/175 → 75/100/125/150
- Cooldown
Skill Cooltime Reduction: 20% → 25%
Modules
- Fuel Provider
Resource: +15 → +20
- Chrome Bearing
HP: -25 → -40
- Cheap Barrier
HP: +60 → +50
Added Option: DEF +1
- Battle Microchip
Resource: +10 → +15
ATK: +2 → -2
PEN: +2 → +6
- Wave Reader
Resource: +20 → +25
- Signal Booster
Resource: +10 → +15
Added Option: Delay -5%
- Energy Emitter
Shield Recovery: +7 → +5
Added Option: Shield +10
- Weakness Analyzer
Resource: +20 → +25
PEN: +5 → +4
- Fuel Rod
Added Option: ATK -2
- Nanoparticle protective film
Shield Recovery: +5 → +10
- Prism Plus
Shield: +30 → +25
Removed Option: Shield DEF +5
Added Option: ATK -2
Added Option: ATK -10%
Added Option: PEN +10
- Golden Ring
Range: +75 → +50
Added Option: ATK +5
Added Option: PEN -5
- Pineapple Chip
HP: -100 → -75
- Mango Chip
HP Recovery: +20 → +25
- Kiwi Chip
Removed Option: Range -50
Added Option: PEN -5
- Inverse Circuit
Resource: +20 → +25
Removed Option: Shield -50
Removed Option: Shield Recovery +10
Added Option: ATK +8
Added Option: Delay +20%
- Positron Inductor
Resource: +30 → +25
- Ion Beam
Resource: +30 → +40
- Prism Prime
Resource: +45 → +50
Removed Option: Shield DEF +7
Added Option: ATK -3
Added Option: ATK -20%
Added Option: PEN +20
- Particle Accelerator
Resource: +40 → +50
Removed Option: PEN -2
Added Option: Delay -5%
- Platinum Card
Added Option: Knockback +15%
- Diamond Card
Removed Option: ATK +2
Removed Option: Delay -10
Added Option: ATK +5%
Added Option: PEN +2
Item
- Cardboard Wall
HP: 50 → 120
- Wooden Wall
HP: 150 → 300
- Styrofoam Wall
HP: 80 → 160
- Plastic Wall
HP: 200 → 350
- Resin Wall
HP: 120 → 200
- Concrete Wall
HP: 280 → 380
Chapter 1
- Angry Parrot
Removed the Coconut Field object force activation function from the Earthquake skill.
- Rage Elephant
Water cannon effect duration: 8 → 10 sec
- Frog
HP: 40 → 35
ATK: 18 → 16
Added Ability: 25% resistance to single attacks
- Coconut
HP: 35 → 30
Added Ability: 25% resistance to range attacks
- Rafflesia
HP: 95 → 100
Skill interval: 5 to 10 → 4 to 12 sec
Other monsters can pass through while Poison skill is used
- Angry Parrot
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 12 sec
- Burning Corn
Skill interval: 7 to 9 → 6 to 10 sec
- Hippo
ATK: 100 → 90
- Palm Tree
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
Chapter 2
- Ostrich Egg
Level: 5 → 4
DEF: 12 → 10
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Ground Pangolin
HP: 40 → 35
Added Ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Rhino
ATK: 110 → 90
PEN: 15 → 10
Horn fire ATK: 80% → 75%
Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- Gazelle
HP: 100 → 80
Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
Skill interval: 5 to 6 → 3 to 10 sec
- Baobab
Level: 10 → 9
HP: 1500 → 1400
ATK: 130 → 110
Cannon ATK: 80% → 75%
Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- Rage Elephant
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec
- Greedy Ostrich
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec
- Meerkat Den
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
- Bushy Reeds
Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
- Tumbleweed
Damage per second: 20 → 16
- Debris
Irradiation time: 15 → 20 sec
- Giant Ostrich Egg
DEF: 10 → 8
Chapter 3
- Shrimp
Level: 5 → 6
HP: 70 → 75
ATK: 23 → 25
- Crab
HP: 75 → 60
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Bomb Scollop
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Meca Snail
HP: 50 → 55
ATK: 33 → 30
Added Ability: 50% resistance to single attack
- Conch
HP: 60 → 50
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
Skill interval: 6 to 11 → 5 to 15 sec
- Squid
HP: 100 → 110
Ink duration: 12 → 18 sec
- Clownfish
HP: 120 → 100
Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
- Blue Whale
HP: 1500 → 1400
DEF: 10 → 12
ATK: 100 → 90
Shrimp summon amount: 5 → 4
Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
- Tortoise
ATK: 130 → 120
Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
- Jellyfish
Electric discharge chance: 40% → 25%
- Captain Octopus
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec
- B2-Stingray
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec
Stingray monster summon amount: 8 → 5
Aimed shot damage: 400 → 300
- Fountain
Activation interval: 25 → 30 sec
- Tentacle Chest
Activation interval: 40 → 45 sec
Chapter 4
- Kangaroo Rat
HP: 60 → 45
DEF: 2 → 4
Ability change: 50% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks
- Cactus
HP: 70 → 50
DEF: 6 → 10
HP recovery: 20 per → 15 per sec
- Unstable Power Unit
HP: 45 → 50
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Desert Cobra
HP: 145 → 105
DEF: 2 → 3
ATK: 20 → 18
Lasting damage duration: 5 → 4 sec
Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
- Desert Spider
HP: 120 → 125
DEF: 5 → 3
Skill interval: 4 to 8 → 4 to 10 sec
- Fennec Fox
Level: 11 → 13
HP: 130 → 140
DEF: 5 → 6
PEN: 5 → 8
- Thorny Devil
HP: 100 → 90
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Scorpion
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
- Armadillo
HP: 80 → 70
Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks
Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 6 to 14 sec
- Camel
ATK: 155 → 140
- Hedgehog
ATK: 150 → 125
Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 6 to 14 sec
- Old Work Robot
Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
- Old Guard Robot
Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
- Cactus Camel
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- Defender
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
Enhancement beam SPD increase: 125 → 100
Enhancement beam HP recovery: 30 per → 20 per sec
Recovery field recovery amount: 60 per → 50 per sec
- Jar
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
- Arrow Trap
ATK: 15 → 10
PEN: 20 → 35
- Defense System
PEN: 30 → 35
- Sandstorm
ATK reduction: 10 → 8
Chapter 5
- Ladybug
HP: 90 → 70
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- AloeX3
HP: 85 → 95
- Aloe
HP: 45 → 35
ATK: 13 → 10
- Bee
ATK: 23 → 22
- Polluted Glitter
HP: 90 → 110
Collision size: 0.18 → 0.15
- Goblin Fire
HP: 110 → 90
Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec
Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 4 to 14 sec
- Firefly
HP: 105 → 100
DEF: 15 → 5
ATK: 8 → 9
Attack bouncing ability: Reduces ATK and PEN by 2 per bounce
Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
- Morpho
Level: 16 → 17
HP: 140 → 150
DEF: 7 → 5
ATK: 19 → 20
Buff duration: 5 → 7 sec
Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 5 to 10 sec
- Beetle
HP: 110 → 90
PEN: 12 → 10
Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks
Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 4 to 8 sec
- Elk
ATK: 180 → 140
PEN: 0 → 20
- Hawk Moth
Level: 17 → 15
HP: 65 → 80
DEF: 1 → 5
ATK: 27 → 25
Evasion ability: Evade every 1 → Evade every 1.5 sec
- Monster Tree
HP: 2400 → 2000
DEF: 22 → 24
ATK: 175 → 160
Skill summon amount: 6 → 3
Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
- Spaceshroom
Skill interval: 9 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
- Pond of Solace
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- Honeycomb
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
- Binder Vine
Damage: 12 → 20
Duration: 15 → 12 sec
- Solar Flower
ATK: 40 → 35
- Toxic Slime
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
- Big Toxic Slime
HP: 150 → 200
- Small Toxic Slime
HP: 75 → 100
- Moonlight
Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
Chapter 6
- Marmot
Level: 11 → 12
HP: 90 → 100
ATK: 25 → 28
Area Attack Resistance: 75% → 50%
Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 5 to 15 sec
- Ili Pikas
Ability change: 75% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks
- Mine Bot
HP: 60 → 65
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
- Highland Bush
HP: 100 → 110
DEF: 35 → 40
DEF reduction when attacking: 20 → 25
- Mountain Goat
Level: 15 → 17
HP: 135 → 150
ATK: 38 → 40
Charge ATK: 200% → 150%
Skill interval: 5 to 13 → 4 to 16 sec
- Alpaca
Level: 16 → 15
HP: 175 → 160
Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 3 to 9 sec
- Monal
HP: 220 → 190
DEF: 3 → 6
Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
Added ability: Recover 5 HP per sec
Skill interval: 6 to 9 → 5 to 15 sec
- Jaguar
Level: 19 → 20
HP: 130 → 110
ATK: 34 → 32
Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
- Rock Golem
Level: 20 → 21
HP: 50 → 75
DEF: 35 → 10
Ability change: Ignore damage below 15 → Reduce damage taken to HP by 25
- Dead Tree
ATK: 185 → 160
PEN: 0 → 10
- Giant Panda
HP: 3100 → 3200
ATK: 135 → 130
Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
- Super Alpaca
HP: 6000 → 5000
Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- King Ibex
Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 10 to 18 sec
Rockfall skill ATK: 30 → 40
Rockfall skill PEN: 15 → 10
Stone pile HP: 75 → 25
Stone pile creation: 4 → 3
- Alphagod
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 16 sec
- Ammo Box
ATK: 100 → 80
- Hollow Tree Stump
Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec
- Magazine
Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec
Sub Chapter 1
- Tire
HP: 50 → 45
ATK: 27 → 26
Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
- Soda Can
HP: 55 → 60
DEF: 35 → 30
ATK: 23 → 25
PEN: 4 → 5
Delay: 110 → 100
Acid Damage: ATK 50% → ATK 100%
- Umbrella
HP: 95 → 100
ATK: 23 → 25
PEN: 15 → 10
Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 14 sec
- Traffic Cone
DEF: 30 → 20
PEN: 6 → 5
Added ability: Reduces Damage taken to HP by 5
- Iced Americano
HP: 170 → 160
DEF: 0 → 1
- Pigeon
ATK: 23 → 22
PEN: 8 → 12
Delay: 65 → 70
- Liquid Cat
Level: 15 → 13
DEF: 2 → 1
Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
- Hot Chocolate
Level: 13 → 15
HP: 150 → 180
DEF: 10 → 8
ATK: 30 → 35
Delay: 175 → 150
Hot chocolate sprinkle damage: ATK 70% → ATK 75%
Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 6 to 14 sec
- Wireless Earphone
Level: 13 → 14
HP: 150 → 125
ATK: 16 → 15
Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
- Smartphone
Level: 15 → 17
HP: 160 → 150
DEF: 4 → 10
Electric discharge ATK: 200% → 100%
Electric discharge stun duration: 1.5 → 2 sec
- Cash Machine
HP: 150 → 120
DEF: 25 → 30
Added Ability: 75% resistance to range attacks
- Angry Emoji
HP: 40 → 50
Range attack resistance: 90% → 80%
- Shredded Sparrow
HP: 2250 → 2300
ATK: 120 → 110
Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 4 to 14 sec
- Bus
ATK: 180 → 150
- Hotdog Stand
HP: 3800 → 3400
DEF: 18 → 20
Hotdog firing ATK: 50% → 25%
Hotdog firing PEN: 15 → 30
Skill interval: 10 to 14 → 8 to 16 sec
- J-Phone
Smartphone summon amount: 8 → 6
Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 18 sec
- Railroad Tunnel
Damage to large monsters: 25% of max HP → 20% of max HP
Large monsters no longer take damage in a row when many trains pass at once.
- Subway Entrance
Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
- Vending Machine
Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
- Fire Hydrant
ATK: 40 → 35
- Sprinkler
ATK: 35 → 30
- ATM
ATK: 12 → 10
- Security Camera
ATK: 75 → 60
- Rainy
ATK reduction: 5 → 2
- Foggy
Range reduction: 30% → 25%
Fix bugs
- Fixed the issue where damage calculation was incorrect when unit with shield.
- Fixed the issue where the damage calculation was incorrect when "Shockwave Generator" was attacking multiple targets at the same time.
- Fixed the issue where the [Increased damage to self-destruct monsters] effect was applied as the [Increased damage to large monsters] effect.
- Fixed the issue where monsters were intermittently summoned one by one when summoned.
- Fixed an issue where the Fusion Tower could not be removed.
- Fixed the issue where "0" damage was displayed when clearing a stage.
- Fixed the issue where monsters were summoned to the wrong location when summoned from field elements.
- Fixed an issue where some terrain outlines were rendered incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where props were placed incorrectly on some stages.
- Fixed the issue where there were unconstructable terrain in some wall locations in Chapter 1, Special Stage 1.
- Fixed the issue where monsters could not move due to some terrain issues in Chapter 4, Stage 7.
- Fixed the issue where the monster appearance timeline was not displayed properly in the "Interdimensional Travel" stage.
- Fixed the issue where the effects were displayed incorrectly when the "Old Work Robot" and "Old Guard Robot" monsters were destroyed.
- Fixed the issue where an effect afterimage was left when the "Polluted Glitter" monster died.
- Fixed the issue where "Rockslide" was rendered abnormally.
- Fixed the issue where the already used "Old Auto Turret" was activated again by the skill of the "Alphagod" boss.
- Fixed the issue where the effect was displayed incorrectly when the "Bus" monster dies.
- Fixed the issue where, when constructing a building with the skill effect of "Building Drop", the effect of the skill "Stabilize" was not applied and various construction related achievements were not achieved.
- Fixed the issue where the item "Poorly-Made Panel" could not be used.
- Fixed the issue where the [OK] button was displayed in an inactive state when clicking an item in a sub-chapter.
- Fixed the issue where the building slot registration button did not work properly under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue where [EMPTY] was displayed incorrectly on the module information screen intermittently.
- Fixed the issue where buildings that had not yet been unlocked were displayed as "Not enhanced enough" in the fusion tower information.
- Fixed the issue where the fusion tower information could not be viewed when opening the building information popup in the level up popup.
Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update