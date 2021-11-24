 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 24 November 2021

Major Update: v.0.11.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

The second major update, Version 0.11.0, has arrived.🎉🎉

In this major update, numerous adjustments have been made to the game as a whole, including content additions, level design reorganization, and balance adjustments. We'll give you more details from now on. 😎

🚀Patch Summary

New Chapters

The seventh main chapter "Aionios"❄⛄ and the second sub-chapter "Musica"🎼🎹 have been added.

Enjoy a new stage on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!

Level Design Overhaul

Overall, the game time is slightly increased, allowing you to play more comfortably than before, and "0.5x speed" has been added to the double speed function.

Also, the basic game mode has been changed from lasting a given amount of time to eliminating the last monster. Be careful, especially at the end, as there will be many monsters! 🛠🧱

New Buildings & Fusion Towers & Skills

4 types of buildings have been added up to level 25, and 6 types of fusion towers have also been added. 🏹🔫 Face more colorful monsters with new buildings with unique features.

4 skills have been added up to level 19. 🛰⚡💥

New Modules & Items

14 "Unique" grade modules and 6 "Rare" grade limited modules have been added, and a total of 13 items including 10 "4-star" grade items have been added. 🧩💣 New modules are powerful, but often require high resources. Discover your own recipes with new modules. A new mine item that deals damage to shields and stuns monsters has also been added.

Balance

Numerous balance adjustments have been made throughout the game along with the level design overhaul. 📐

Tower

The construction cost of fusion towers has increased significantly, most fusion towers have become more powerful, and the efficiency of debuff and support buildings has been significantly increased. Numerous tweaks have also been made to all buildings, including adding or enhancing traits to make them more versatile. Check out the details below.

Skills & Techs

The skills were so powerful that they could easily solve any situation, most of which weakened their performance. Instead, the cooldown has been reduced, and using techs from the support category can still be powerful.

In the mid-to-late game, there was a problem that the difficulty of the game was drastically lowered because the growth rate by tech research was very large, so various techs were adjusted.

Modules & Items

Most of the resources required for modules that increase firepower have been increased, and the options of various modules have been changed so that more diverse modules can be utilized. For items, the durability of wall items has been increased to make them more useful.

Monsters

By further strengthening the characteristics of the monsters in each chapter, it is difficult to solve all situations with only one type of building, and you can easily solve the stage by combining several buildings well. Generally, monsters with high movement speed have high resistance to a single attack, and monsters with high defense have high resistance to range attacks. In addition, player should pay attention to the various abilities of monsters, such as recovering life, avoiding attacks, and reducing damage.

A Whole New Translation

Completely new translations in English and Chinese. 📝

📜v.0.11.0 Full Patch Notes

New Chapters

The seventh main chapter "Aionios" and the second sub-chapter "Musica" have been added.

Challenge 24 new stages on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!

Sub-chapter 2 introduces a new unit type, 'Herd' monsters.

Herd monsters are relatively small and weak, but appear in large numbers and drop 1 resource.



Level Design Overhaul

Now, after the game time is over, player can clear the game only by killing all the monsters.

Additional missions appearing in various special stages must still be completed within the time limit.

In addition, the following changes have been applied to improve the gameplay and solve the part where the progress of the game was too fast. Fields have also been modified for some stages.

  • Stage time increased by 1 minute.
  • Resource acquisition decreased from 12 per second to 8 per second.
  • Monster spawn interval is longer than before.
  • The movement speed of monsters has been increased and readjusted overall.
  • More monsters appear at the end of the stage.
  • Resources are no longer automatically acquired after the last monster appears.
  • After the last monster appears, the movement speed of all monsters increases by 50 and the angry state disappears.

Improved Early Game Flow & Dialogue Changes

2 Special Stages and 2 Main Stages have been removed in Main Chapter 1 to speed up the early game. In addition, the story has been simplified and the amount of dialogue between characters has been significantly reduced.

New Buildings & Fusion Towers

4 new buildings and 6 new fusion towers will be added.

In order to reduce the complexity of the game, three of the existing buildings have been removed, and users who have previously strengthened will receive a full refund upon accessing the game.

New Buildings
  • Flowery Tower (LV.21)
  • Hexa Defender (LV.22)
  • Chain Launcher (LV.23)
  • Rapid Fire (LV.25)
New Fusion Tower
  • Shield Generator (Space Life + Energy Tank)
  • Killing Field (Mine Launcher + Flowery Tower)
  • Devastator (Destroyer + Flowery Tower)
  • Space Defender (Space Life + Hex Defender)
  • Binding Device (Vine Barrier + Chain Launcher)
  • Chain Striker (Crystal Tower + Rapid Fire)
Deleted Buildings
  • Mini Turret (LV.1)
  • Spike Barrier (LV.3)
  • Shield Generator (LV.18)

New Skills

4 new skills have been added.

  • Refractor Pulse (LV.16)
  • Plasma Cannon (LV.17)
  • Angel Guard (LV.18)
  • Dark Energy Beam (LV.19)

New Modules

Unique grade modules are newly added, and a total of 20 new modules have been added.

The newly added rare-grade modules are limited modules and cannot be purchased in the store, and can be acquired only one by one as a clear reward for the new chapter, the second sub-chapter.

New Rare Modules (Limited)
  • Cranberry Core
  • Blueberry Core
  • BlackBerry Core
  • Raspberry Core
  • Platinum Card
  • Diamond Card
New Unique Modules
  • Magic Pipe
  • Infinite Duct Tape
  • Secret Heart
  • Angel Wing
  • Leaf of Life
  • Ancient Sliver
  • Blazing Feather
  • Shimmery Scale
  • Space Distorter
  • Fallen Star
  • Tenacious Root
  • Meteor Drive
  • Ancient Slab
  • Void Generator

New Items

4-star grade items are newly added, and a total of 13 new items have been added.

New 4-star Items
  • Super Glass Wall
  • Titanium wall
  • Laser Shell
  • Energy Shell
  • Mini Bridge
  • Uranium Mine
  • Steel Spike
  • Magma Grill
  • Rapid Freeze Panel
New Mine Item
  • Shock Mine
  • Sonic Mine
  • Flash Mine
  • EMP Mine
Deleted Items
  • Pile of Rocks
  • Sealing Chain
  • Manhole Cover

New Achievements

5 new achievements have been added.

  • Reached level 40!
  • Aionios
  • Musica
  • Unique
  • 4-star

Fusion Tower Balance Changes

Fusion tower construction cost increase has been changed from +25 to +100, and most performance has been improved.

In the past, fusion towers could be built without any major restrictions, so playing as a fusion tower was almost forced towards the second half. Therefore, the cost per number of fusion towers has been increased to make it more efficient to build a limited number of fusion towers, and performance has been improved accordingly. Each time you build a fusion tower, the cost of the next fusion tower increases significantly, so the order in which you build the necessary fusion towers becomes even more important.

Language Support

Completely new translations in English and Chinese.

Changes

Removed "Skill Animation" from the game. In the past, the animation skip option was provided separately, but the skill animation did not match the sense of play of the game, so we decided to completely delete it.

Improvements

  • Skip tutorial stages now can take rewards.
  • The graphics of water on each planet has been improved.
  • The visibility of the damage display has been improved.
  • "0.5x speed" has been added to the game speed function.
  • Now, the drone produce button is always dimmed when the drone is at maximum quantity.
  • In the monster appearance timeline, the number of monsters appearing with the shield active is displayed in blue.
  • A new shortcut("T") has been added for the "Monster Appearance Info" button in the stage selection screen.

Balance

General
  • Wild Difficulty

    Monster HP: +20+50% → +0+40%

    Monster SPD: +25 → +50
  • Boss Stage

    Boss's first skill use time: 15 seconds → 25 seconds
  • Buildings

    Shield recovery: 4+4% → 3+4%
  • Shields now recover 2 seconds after last damage taken.
  • The Shield DEF of all monsters has been reduced by half.
  • Enraged monsters now have a significantly reduced collision size, making them less disruptive to other monsters' paths.
  • Attacks that take the form of "Damage Over Time" are no longer treated as "Range" attacks, and are not affected by damage resistances like "Range Attack Resistance". Of course, since it is not a "Single" attack, it is not affected by the "Single attack resistance" effect, only effects such as "Damage reduction" and "Damage limit". Going forward, these attack types will be treated as "General" attack types, and the following items will use this new type:

    <Buildings>

    Flame Throwers' lasting damage

    Heat Laser Turrets' lasting damage

    Hellfire Cannons' lasting damage

    Skills

    Burning Blast

    <Items>

    Pile of Tacks

    Poorly-Made Panel

    Rusty Barbed Wire

    Electric Trap

    Fire Panel

    High Voltage Puddle

    <Monsters>

    Rafflesias' poison

    Desert Cobras' lasting damage

    Alpacas' spitting

    Field element

    Venom Sac

    Tumbleweed

    Mystery Square

    Ammo Boxs' lasting damage
  • "Additional damage" is always added damage ignoring defense, and will not be affected by damage resistance. On the other hand, in cases such as "Increased damage to large monsters", it is treated as "Increased damage" rather than additional damage, and is affected by damage resistance. The following items have additional damage effects.

    <Building>

    Crystal Tower

    Energy Ball

    Flowery Tower

    Shockwave Generator

    Chaos Ball

    Plasma Emitter

    <Monsters>

    Maracas

    Accordion

    Clarinet

    Speaker
  • Exchange panel

    Item card price: 3,000 gold → 4,000 gold
  • Planet Citiny

    Resources required to achieve Stars: 2400 → 1200
  • Citiny Stage 3

    Forbidden Challenge Mode: "Restriction" added
  • Citiny Stage 5

    Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
  • Citiny Stage 6

    Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
  • Citiny Stage 9

    Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"
building
  • Dual Turret

    Unlock Level: 2 → 1

    HP: 275/340/390 → 240/300/360

    ATK: 12/15/18 → 10/12/14

    Range: 200/210/220 → 250/275/300

    Knockback: 10 → 5

    +3 Enhancement: Delay -10 → Knockback +5

    +4 Enhancement: Range +25 → ATK +1

    +5 Enhancement: PEN +2 → Delay -10
  • Iron Cannon

    ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30

    Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec
  • Pinpoint Striker

    PEN: 8/9/10 → 6/7/8
  • Laser Turret

    PEN: 5/6/7 → 5/7/9

    Delay: 325 → 300
  • Vine Barrier

    Unlock Level: 2 → 3
  • Magnetic Pulsar

    PEN: 12/16/20 → 14/18/22

    ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2
  • Shockwave Generator

    ATK: 5 → 1

    PEN: 15/20/25 → 10/15/20

    Delay: 250 → 300

    Changed to apply additional damage only to HP
  • Frozen Silo

    ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/7/9

    PEN: 10 → 15

    Effect duration: 3.5 → 6 sec

    Added ability: Damage dealt equal to 1% of target's current HP. Does not apply below 50% HP.

    +4 Enhancement: Effect duration +0.5 → Effect duration +2 sec
  • Mine Launcher

    ATK: 16/22/26 → 18/24/28

    Knockback: 20 → 25
  • Flame Thrower

    ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10

    PEN: 0 → 15

    Lasting damage: 20%/30%/40% of ATK → 20%/25%/30% of ATK

    +5 Enhancement: Lasting damage +10% → Lasting damage +5%
  • Missile Launcher

    Resource: 140 → 150

    ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40

    Delay: 400 → 375
  • Space Life

    Resource: 110 → 100
  • Crystal Tower

    ATK: 5/7/9/ → 7/7/7

    PEN: 12/18/22 → 12/16/20

    Attack range: 50W → 70W

    Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25%/30%/35% of PEN
  • Power Gun

    Resource: 125 → 140

    ATK: 40/50/60 → 35/45/55

    PEN: 4/6/8 → 10/10/10

    Delay: 275 → 300
  • Plasma Core

    Resource: 100 → 90
  • Lightning Crystal

    ATK: 20/25/30 → 16/18/20

    PEN: 5/7/9 → 16/22/28

    Stun duration: 1 → 0.5 sec
  • Energy Ball

    Resource: 90 → 100

    ATK: 3/4/5 → 1/3/5

    PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/20/20

    Delay: 250 → 300

    Range: 375/375/375 → 325/350/375

    Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 10%/15%/20% of PEN

    Added ability: 65% reduced damage to large monsters

    +1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → Knockback +25

    +5 Enhancement: Knockback +50 → PEN +5
  • High Frequency Generator

    Resource: 110 → 120

    ATK: 3/4/5 → 10/10/10

    Effect duration: 3 → 8 sec

    +4 Enhancement: Effect duration +1 → Effect duration +2 sec
  • Air Blaster

    Resource: 140 → 150

    ATK: 13/17/20 → 16/18/20

    PEN: 3/4/5 → 5/10/15
  • Ion Cannon

    Resource: 150 → 160

    HP: 300/380/440 → 340/420/500

    DEF: 12 → 10

    Delay: 300 → 325

    ATK: 13/16/19 → 13/15/17

    PEN: 15/18/21 → 15/25/35

    Range: 475/475/475 → 425/450/475

    Damage to large monsters: +150% → +200%
  • Destroyer

    ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40

    Delay: 450 → 400

    Firing Inaccuracy: 1.75 → 2.25
  • Energy Tank

    Resource: 120 → 100

    Shield: 175/200/225 → 125/150/175
  • Vulcan Cannon

    HP: 540 → 500

    ATK: 30 → 36
  • Multi-Laser Turret

    ATK: 16 → 20

    PEN: 12 → 15

    Delay: 350 → 300
  • Magnetic Barrier

    HP: 150 → 250

    Shield: 250 → 200

    DEF: 2 → 5

    PEN: 20 → 30

    ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2

    Added ability: Counterattacks a nearby target with [DEF+5] of ATK
  • Freezing Cannon

    PEN: 10 → 20

    Effect duration: 4 → 8 sec

    Minimum projectile flight time: 0.9 → 0.7 sec

    Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 3% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.
  • Hellfire Cannon

    Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec
  • Heat Laser Turret

    PEN: 10 → 20

    Delay: 350 → 325
  • Guided Rocket Launcher

    PEN: 5 → 8

    Minimum projectile flight time: 2 → 1.75 sec
  • Freezing Rifle Turret

    HP: 660 → 500

    ATK: 35 → 25

    PEN: 0 → 25

    SPD decrease: 60% → 70%

    Delay increase: 25% → 30%

    Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 1% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.
  • Mega Cannon

    HP: 630 → 650

    ATK: 70 → 65
  • Magnetic Pulser EX

    ATK: 12 → 14

    PEN: 22 → 30

    ATK and PEN reduction: 2 → 1
  • Storm Blower

    Delay: 400 → 600

    PEN: 20 → 35

    Interval stun effect: 5 → 4 sec
  • Chaos Ball

    HP: 660 → 600

    ATK: 20 → 25

    PEN: 15 → 25

    Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25% of PEN
  • Gravity Sphere

    HP: 670 → 650

    ATK: 22 → 24

    PEN: 12 → 30

    Delay: 400 → 350

    Range: 375 → 425

    Sub projectile PEN ratio: 50% → 100%

    Added ability: 100% additional Damage to self-destruct monsters
  • Plasma Cannon

    HP: 700 → 600

    DEF: 3 → 5

    ATK: 55 → 85

    Attack range: 100R → 50R

    Delay: 450 → 550

    Range: 475 → 500

    ATK increase: 25% → 35%

    Effect duration: 5 → 15 sec
  • Armor Breaker

    ATK: 15 → 20

    PEN: 25 → 30

    Attack range: 70R → 100R

    Delay: 325 → 300

    Effect duration: 2.5 → 10 sec

    Added ability: 50% reduced damage to large monsters
  • Plasma Rain

    HP: 375 → 325

    DEF: 4 → 5

    Shield DEF: 8 → 10

    PEN: 30 → 20

    Delay: 350 → 450

    Additional damage: 30% of PEN → 50% of PEN
Skills
  • Precision Cannon

    Damage: 70 → 40

    Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
  • Recovery Beam

    Recovery amount: 300 → 200

    Cooltime: 45 → 35 sec
  • Bomb Drop

    Damage: 50 → 25

    Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
  • Overdrive

    Damage increase: 8+30% → 3+30%

    Power: 45 → 50
  • Oxidation Beam

    SPD decrease: 70% → 60%

    Cooltime: 45 → 40 sec
  • Accelerator Pulse

    Power: 45 → 50
  • Decomposition Laser

    Damage: 120 → 80

    +5 Enhancement: Damage +40 → Damage +20

    Cooltime: 60 → 45 sec
  • Nano Bio Beam

    Recovery per second: 60 → 45

    +1/+2/+3 Enhancement: Heal +10 → Heal +5

    Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec
  • Shockwave Missile

    Damage: 50 → 20

    Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec
  • Burning Blast

    Damage: 20 → 8

    Enhancement +5: Damage +10 → Damage +2

    Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec
  • Energy Pulse

    Power: 55 → 65

    Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec
  • Textile Bomb

    Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec
  • Energy Cube Drop

    Damage: 30 → 20

    Cooltime: 40 → 30 sec
  • Impact Cannon

    Damage: 40 → 15

    Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec

    Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec
Techs
  • Physical Attack I/II/III/IV

    ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
  • Energy Attack I/II/III/IV

    ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
  • Penetration I/II/III/IV

    PEN increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1
  • Delay Reduction I/II/III

    Delay reduction: 10/10/5 → 5/5/5
  • Shield Damage I/II

    Damage increase: 15/15 → 10/10
  • Defense I/II/III

    DEF increase: 2/2/4 → 2/2/2
  • Emergency Shield

    Duration: 3 → 5 sec
  • Core Shield

    Duration: 3 → 5 sec
  • Construction Speed ​​I/II/III

    Build Speed ​​Increase: 20%/20%/20% → 20%/20%/10%
  • Building Repair I/II/III

    Repair speed increase: 10%/10%/10% → 10%/10%/5%
  • Construction Shield

    Duration: 3 → 5 sec
  • Start Resources I/II/III/IV

    Resource increase: 100/125/150/175 → 75/100/125/150
  • Cooldown

    Skill Cooltime Reduction: 20% → 25%
Modules
  • Fuel Provider

    Resource: +15 → +20
  • Chrome Bearing

    HP: -25 → -40
  • Cheap Barrier

    HP: +60 → +50

    Added Option: DEF +1
  • Battle Microchip

    Resource: +10 → +15

    ATK: +2 → -2

    PEN: +2 → +6
  • Wave Reader

    Resource: +20 → +25
  • Signal Booster

    Resource: +10 → +15

    Added Option: Delay -5%
  • Energy Emitter

    Shield Recovery: +7 → +5

    Added Option: Shield +10
  • Weakness Analyzer

    Resource: +20 → +25

    PEN: +5 → +4
  • Fuel Rod

    Added Option: ATK -2
  • Nanoparticle protective film

    Shield Recovery: +5 → +10
  • Prism Plus

    Shield: +30 → +25

    Removed Option: Shield DEF +5

    Added Option: ATK -2

    Added Option: ATK -10%

    Added Option: PEN +10
  • Golden Ring

    Range: +75 → +50

    Added Option: ATK +5

    Added Option: PEN -5
  • Pineapple Chip

    HP: -100 → -75
  • Mango Chip

    HP Recovery: +20 → +25
  • Kiwi Chip

    Removed Option: Range -50

    Added Option: PEN -5
  • Inverse Circuit

    Resource: +20 → +25

    Removed Option: Shield -50

    Removed Option: Shield Recovery +10

    Added Option: ATK +8

    Added Option: Delay +20%
  • Positron Inductor

    Resource: +30 → +25
  • Ion Beam

    Resource: +30 → +40
  • Prism Prime

    Resource: +45 → +50

    Removed Option: Shield DEF +7

    Added Option: ATK -3

    Added Option: ATK -20%

    Added Option: PEN +20
  • Particle Accelerator

    Resource: +40 → +50

    Removed Option: PEN -2

    Added Option: Delay -5%
  • Platinum Card

    Added Option: Knockback +15%
  • Diamond Card

    Removed Option: ATK +2

    Removed Option: Delay -10

    Added Option: ATK +5%

    Added Option: PEN +2
Item
  • Cardboard Wall

    HP: 50 → 120
  • Wooden Wall

    HP: 150 → 300
  • Styrofoam Wall

    HP: 80 → 160
  • Plastic Wall

    HP: 200 → 350
  • Resin Wall

    HP: 120 → 200
  • Concrete Wall

    HP: 280 → 380
Chapter 1
  • Angry Parrot

    Removed the Coconut Field object force activation function from the Earthquake skill.
  • Rage Elephant

    Water cannon effect duration: 8 → 10 sec
  • Frog

    HP: 40 → 35

    ATK: 18 → 16

    Added Ability: 25% resistance to single attacks
  • Coconut

    HP: 35 → 30

    Added Ability: 25% resistance to range attacks
  • Rafflesia

    HP: 95 → 100

    Skill interval: 5 to 10 → 4 to 12 sec

    Other monsters can pass through while Poison skill is used
  • Angry Parrot

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 12 sec
  • Burning Corn

    Skill interval: 7 to 9 → 6 to 10 sec
  • Hippo

    ATK: 100 → 90
  • Palm Tree

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
Chapter 2
  • Ostrich Egg

    Level: 5 → 4

    DEF: 12 → 10

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Ground Pangolin

    HP: 40 → 35

    Added Ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Rhino

    ATK: 110 → 90

    PEN: 15 → 10

    Horn fire ATK: 80% → 75%

    Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Gazelle

    HP: 100 → 80

    Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

    Skill interval: 5 to 6 → 3 to 10 sec
  • Baobab

    Level: 10 → 9

    HP: 1500 → 1400

    ATK: 130 → 110

    Cannon ATK: 80% → 75%

    Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Rage Elephant

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec
  • Greedy Ostrich

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec
  • Meerkat Den

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
  • Bushy Reeds

    Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
  • Tumbleweed

    Damage per second: 20 → 16
  • Debris

    Irradiation time: 15 → 20 sec
  • Giant Ostrich Egg

    DEF: 10 → 8
Chapter 3
  • Shrimp

    Level: 5 → 6

    HP: 70 → 75

    ATK: 23 → 25
  • Crab

    HP: 75 → 60

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Bomb Scollop

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Meca Snail

    HP: 50 → 55

    ATK: 33 → 30

    Added Ability: 50% resistance to single attack
  • Conch

    HP: 60 → 50

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

    Skill interval: 6 to 11 → 5 to 15 sec
  • Squid

    HP: 100 → 110

    Ink duration: 12 → 18 sec
  • Clownfish

    HP: 120 → 100

    Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
  • Blue Whale

    HP: 1500 → 1400

    DEF: 10 → 12

    ATK: 100 → 90

    Shrimp summon amount: 5 → 4

    Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
  • Tortoise

    ATK: 130 → 120

    Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Jellyfish

    Electric discharge chance: 40% → 25%
  • Captain Octopus

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec
  • B2-Stingray

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec

    Stingray monster summon amount: 8 → 5

    Aimed shot damage: 400 → 300
  • Fountain

    Activation interval: 25 → 30 sec
  • Tentacle Chest

    Activation interval: 40 → 45 sec
Chapter 4
  • Kangaroo Rat

    HP: 60 → 45

    DEF: 2 → 4

    Ability change: 50% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks
  • Cactus

    HP: 70 → 50

    DEF: 6 → 10

    HP recovery: 20 per → 15 per sec
  • Unstable Power Unit

    HP: 45 → 50

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Desert Cobra

    HP: 145 → 105

    DEF: 2 → 3

    ATK: 20 → 18

    Lasting damage duration: 5 → 4 sec

    Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
  • Desert Spider

    HP: 120 → 125

    DEF: 5 → 3

    Skill interval: 4 to 8 → 4 to 10 sec
  • Fennec Fox

    Level: 11 → 13

    HP: 130 → 140

    DEF: 5 → 6

    PEN: 5 → 8
  • Thorny Devil

    HP: 100 → 90

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Scorpion

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
  • Armadillo

    HP: 80 → 70

    Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks

    Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Camel

    ATK: 155 → 140
  • Hedgehog

    ATK: 150 → 125

    Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Old Work Robot

    Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
  • Old Guard Robot

    Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
  • Cactus Camel

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Defender

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

    Enhancement beam SPD increase: 125 → 100

    Enhancement beam HP recovery: 30 per → 20 per sec

    Recovery field recovery amount: 60 per → 50 per sec
  • Jar

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
  • Arrow Trap

    ATK: 15 → 10

    PEN: 20 → 35
  • Defense System

    PEN: 30 → 35
  • Sandstorm

    ATK reduction: 10 → 8
Chapter 5
  • Ladybug

    HP: 90 → 70

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • AloeX3

    HP: 85 → 95
  • Aloe

    HP: 45 → 35

    ATK: 13 → 10
  • Bee

    ATK: 23 → 22
  • Polluted Glitter

    HP: 90 → 110

    Collision size: 0.18 → 0.15
  • Goblin Fire

    HP: 110 → 90

    Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec

    Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 4 to 14 sec
  • Firefly

    HP: 105 → 100

    DEF: 15 → 5

    ATK: 8 → 9

    Attack bouncing ability: Reduces ATK and PEN by 2 per bounce

    Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
  • Morpho

    Level: 16 → 17

    HP: 140 → 150

    DEF: 7 → 5

    ATK: 19 → 20

    Buff duration: 5 → 7 sec

    Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 5 to 10 sec
  • Beetle

    HP: 110 → 90

    PEN: 12 → 10

    Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks

    Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 4 to 8 sec
  • Elk

    ATK: 180 → 140

    PEN: 0 → 20
  • Hawk Moth

    Level: 17 → 15

    HP: 65 → 80

    DEF: 1 → 5

    ATK: 27 → 25

    Evasion ability: Evade every 1 → Evade every 1.5 sec
  • Monster Tree

    HP: 2400 → 2000

    DEF: 22 → 24

    ATK: 175 → 160

    Skill summon amount: 6 → 3

    Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec
  • Spaceshroom

    Skill interval: 9 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Pond of Solace

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Honeycomb

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
  • Binder Vine

    Damage: 12 → 20

    Duration: 15 → 12 sec
  • Solar Flower

    ATK: 40 → 35
  • Toxic Slime

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
  • Big Toxic Slime

    HP: 150 → 200
  • Small Toxic Slime

    HP: 75 → 100
  • Moonlight

    Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
Chapter 6
  • Marmot

    Level: 11 → 12

    HP: 90 → 100

    ATK: 25 → 28

    Area Attack Resistance: 75% → 50%

    Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 5 to 15 sec
  • Ili Pikas

    Ability change: 75% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks
  • Mine Bot

    HP: 60 → 65

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks
  • Highland Bush

    HP: 100 → 110

    DEF: 35 → 40

    DEF reduction when attacking: 20 → 25
  • Mountain Goat

    Level: 15 → 17

    HP: 135 → 150

    ATK: 38 → 40

    Charge ATK: 200% → 150%

    Skill interval: 5 to 13 → 4 to 16 sec
  • Alpaca

    Level: 16 → 15

    HP: 175 → 160

    Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 3 to 9 sec
  • Monal

    HP: 220 → 190

    DEF: 3 → 6

    Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

    Added ability: Recover 5 HP per sec

    Skill interval: 6 to 9 → 5 to 15 sec
  • Jaguar

    Level: 19 → 20

    HP: 130 → 110

    ATK: 34 → 32

    Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
  • Rock Golem

    Level: 20 → 21

    HP: 50 → 75

    DEF: 35 → 10

    Ability change: Ignore damage below 15 → Reduce damage taken to HP by 25
  • Dead Tree

    ATK: 185 → 160

    PEN: 0 → 10
  • Giant Panda

    HP: 3100 → 3200

    ATK: 135 → 130

    Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Super Alpaca

    HP: 6000 → 5000

    Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • King Ibex

    Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 10 to 18 sec

    Rockfall skill ATK: 30 → 40

    Rockfall skill PEN: 15 → 10

    Stone pile HP: 75 → 25

    Stone pile creation: 4 → 3
  • Alphagod

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 16 sec
  • Ammo Box

    ATK: 100 → 80
  • Hollow Tree Stump

    Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec
  • Magazine

    Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec
Sub Chapter 1
  • Tire

    HP: 50 → 45

    ATK: 27 → 26

    Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack
  • Soda Can

    HP: 55 → 60

    DEF: 35 → 30

    ATK: 23 → 25

    PEN: 4 → 5

    Delay: 110 → 100

    Acid Damage: ATK 50% → ATK 100%
  • Umbrella

    HP: 95 → 100

    ATK: 23 → 25

    PEN: 15 → 10

    Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

    Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 14 sec
  • Traffic Cone

    DEF: 30 → 20

    PEN: 6 → 5

    Added ability: Reduces Damage taken to HP by 5
  • Iced Americano

    HP: 170 → 160

    DEF: 0 → 1
  • Pigeon

    ATK: 23 → 22

    PEN: 8 → 12

    Delay: 65 → 70
  • Liquid Cat

    Level: 15 → 13

    DEF: 2 → 1

    Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Hot Chocolate

    Level: 13 → 15

    HP: 150 → 180

    DEF: 10 → 8

    ATK: 30 → 35

    Delay: 175 → 150

    Hot chocolate sprinkle damage: ATK 70% → ATK 75%

    Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 6 to 14 sec
  • Wireless Earphone

    Level: 13 → 14

    HP: 150 → 125

    ATK: 16 → 15

    Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack
  • Smartphone

    Level: 15 → 17

    HP: 160 → 150

    DEF: 4 → 10

    Electric discharge ATK: 200% → 100%

    Electric discharge stun duration: 1.5 → 2 sec
  • Cash Machine

    HP: 150 → 120

    DEF: 25 → 30

    Added Ability: 75% resistance to range attacks
  • Angry Emoji

    HP: 40 → 50

    Range attack resistance: 90% → 80%
  • Shredded Sparrow

    HP: 2250 → 2300

    ATK: 120 → 110

    Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 4 to 14 sec
  • Bus

    ATK: 180 → 150
  • Hotdog Stand

    HP: 3800 → 3400

    DEF: 18 → 20

    Hotdog firing ATK: 50% → 25%

    Hotdog firing PEN: 15 → 30

    Skill interval: 10 to 14 → 8 to 16 sec
  • J-Phone

    Smartphone summon amount: 8 → 6

    Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 18 sec
  • Railroad Tunnel

    Damage to large monsters: 25% of max HP → 20% of max HP

    Large monsters no longer take damage in a row when many trains pass at once.
  • Subway Entrance

    Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec
  • Vending Machine

    Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec
  • Fire Hydrant

    ATK: 40 → 35
  • Sprinkler

    ATK: 35 → 30
  • ATM

    ATK: 12 → 10
  • Security Camera

    ATK: 75 → 60
  • Rainy

    ATK reduction: 5 → 2
  • Foggy

    Range reduction: 30% → 25%

Fix bugs

  • Fixed the issue where damage calculation was incorrect when unit with shield.
  • Fixed the issue where the damage calculation was incorrect when "Shockwave Generator" was attacking multiple targets at the same time.
  • Fixed the issue where the [Increased damage to self-destruct monsters] effect was applied as the [Increased damage to large monsters] effect.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters were intermittently summoned one by one when summoned.
  • Fixed an issue where the Fusion Tower could not be removed.
  • Fixed the issue where "0" damage was displayed when clearing a stage.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters were summoned to the wrong location when summoned from field elements.
  • Fixed an issue where some terrain outlines were rendered incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where props were placed incorrectly on some stages.
  • Fixed the issue where there were unconstructable terrain in some wall locations in Chapter 1, Special Stage 1.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters could not move due to some terrain issues in Chapter 4, Stage 7.
  • Fixed the issue where the monster appearance timeline was not displayed properly in the "Interdimensional Travel" stage.
  • Fixed the issue where the effects were displayed incorrectly when the "Old Work Robot" and "Old Guard Robot" monsters were destroyed.
  • Fixed the issue where an effect afterimage was left when the "Polluted Glitter" monster died.
  • Fixed the issue where "Rockslide" was rendered abnormally.
  • Fixed the issue where the already used "Old Auto Turret" was activated again by the skill of the "Alphagod" boss.
  • Fixed the issue where the effect was displayed incorrectly when the "Bus" monster dies.
  • Fixed the issue where, when constructing a building with the skill effect of "Building Drop", the effect of the skill "Stabilize" was not applied and various construction related achievements were not achieved.
  • Fixed the issue where the item "Poorly-Made Panel" could not be used.
  • Fixed the issue where the [OK] button was displayed in an inactive state when clicking an item in a sub-chapter.
  • Fixed the issue where the building slot registration button did not work properly under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the issue where [EMPTY] was displayed incorrectly on the module information screen intermittently.
  • Fixed the issue where buildings that had not yet been unlocked were displayed as "Not enhanced enough" in the fusion tower information.
  • Fixed the issue where the fusion tower information could not be viewed when opening the building information popup in the level up popup.

Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

