Major Update: v.0.11.0

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

In this major update, numerous adjustments have been made to the game as a whole, including content additions, level design reorganization, and balance adjustments. We'll give you more details from now on. 😎

🚀Patch Summary

New Chapters

The seventh main chapter "Aionios"❄⛄ and the second sub-chapter "Musica"🎼🎹 have been added.

Enjoy a new stage on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!

Level Design Overhaul

Overall, the game time is slightly increased, allowing you to play more comfortably than before, and "0.5x speed" has been added to the double speed function.

Also, the basic game mode has been changed from lasting a given amount of time to eliminating the last monster. Be careful, especially at the end, as there will be many monsters! 🛠🧱

New Buildings & Fusion Towers & Skills

4 types of buildings have been added up to level 25, and 6 types of fusion towers have also been added. 🏹🔫 Face more colorful monsters with new buildings with unique features.

4 skills have been added up to level 19. 🛰⚡💥

New Modules & Items

14 "Unique" grade modules and 6 "Rare" grade limited modules have been added, and a total of 13 items including 10 "4-star" grade items have been added. 🧩💣 New modules are powerful, but often require high resources. Discover your own recipes with new modules. A new mine item that deals damage to shields and stuns monsters has also been added.

Balance

Numerous balance adjustments have been made throughout the game along with the level design overhaul. 📐

Tower

The construction cost of fusion towers has increased significantly, most fusion towers have become more powerful, and the efficiency of debuff and support buildings has been significantly increased. Numerous tweaks have also been made to all buildings, including adding or enhancing traits to make them more versatile. Check out the details below.

Skills & Techs

The skills were so powerful that they could easily solve any situation, most of which weakened their performance. Instead, the cooldown has been reduced, and using techs from the support category can still be powerful.

In the mid-to-late game, there was a problem that the difficulty of the game was drastically lowered because the growth rate by tech research was very large, so various techs were adjusted.

Modules & Items

Most of the resources required for modules that increase firepower have been increased, and the options of various modules have been changed so that more diverse modules can be utilized. For items, the durability of wall items has been increased to make them more useful.

Monsters

By further strengthening the characteristics of the monsters in each chapter, it is difficult to solve all situations with only one type of building, and you can easily solve the stage by combining several buildings well. Generally, monsters with high movement speed have high resistance to a single attack, and monsters with high defense have high resistance to range attacks. In addition, player should pay attention to the various abilities of monsters, such as recovering life, avoiding attacks, and reducing damage.

A Whole New Translation

Completely new translations in English and Chinese. 📝

📜v.0.11.0 Full Patch Notes

New Chapters

The seventh main chapter "Aionios" and the second sub-chapter "Musica" have been added.

Challenge 24 new stages on the ice planet Aionios and the unique music planet Musica!

Sub-chapter 2 introduces a new unit type, 'Herd' monsters.

Herd monsters are relatively small and weak, but appear in large numbers and drop 1 resource.





Level Design Overhaul

Now, after the game time is over, player can clear the game only by killing all the monsters.

Additional missions appearing in various special stages must still be completed within the time limit.

In addition, the following changes have been applied to improve the gameplay and solve the part where the progress of the game was too fast. Fields have also been modified for some stages.

Stage time increased by 1 minute.

Resource acquisition decreased from 12 per second to 8 per second.

Monster spawn interval is longer than before.

The movement speed of monsters has been increased and readjusted overall.

More monsters appear at the end of the stage.

Resources are no longer automatically acquired after the last monster appears.

After the last monster appears, the movement speed of all monsters increases by 50 and the angry state disappears.

Improved Early Game Flow & Dialogue Changes

2 Special Stages and 2 Main Stages have been removed in Main Chapter 1 to speed up the early game. In addition, the story has been simplified and the amount of dialogue between characters has been significantly reduced.

New Buildings & Fusion Towers

4 new buildings and 6 new fusion towers will be added.

In order to reduce the complexity of the game, three of the existing buildings have been removed, and users who have previously strengthened will receive a full refund upon accessing the game.

New Buildings

Flowery Tower (LV.21)

Hexa Defender (LV.22)

Chain Launcher (LV.23)

Rapid Fire (LV.25)

New Fusion Tower

Shield Generator (Space Life + Energy Tank)

Killing Field (Mine Launcher + Flowery Tower)

Devastator (Destroyer + Flowery Tower)

Space Defender (Space Life + Hex Defender)

Binding Device (Vine Barrier + Chain Launcher)

Chain Striker (Crystal Tower + Rapid Fire)

Deleted Buildings

Mini Turret (LV.1)

Spike Barrier (LV.3)

Shield Generator (LV.18)

New Skills

4 new skills have been added.

Refractor Pulse (LV.16)

Plasma Cannon (LV.17)

Angel Guard (LV.18)

Dark Energy Beam (LV.19)

New Modules

Unique grade modules are newly added, and a total of 20 new modules have been added.

The newly added rare-grade modules are limited modules and cannot be purchased in the store, and can be acquired only one by one as a clear reward for the new chapter, the second sub-chapter.

New Rare Modules (Limited)

Cranberry Core

Blueberry Core

BlackBerry Core

Raspberry Core

Platinum Card

Diamond Card

New Unique Modules

Magic Pipe

Infinite Duct Tape

Secret Heart

Angel Wing

Leaf of Life

Ancient Sliver

Blazing Feather

Shimmery Scale

Space Distorter

Fallen Star

Tenacious Root

Meteor Drive

Ancient Slab

Void Generator

New Items

4-star grade items are newly added, and a total of 13 new items have been added.

New 4-star Items

Super Glass Wall

Titanium wall

Laser Shell

Energy Shell

Mini Bridge

Uranium Mine

Steel Spike

Magma Grill

Rapid Freeze Panel

New Mine Item

Shock Mine

Sonic Mine

Flash Mine

EMP Mine

Deleted Items

Pile of Rocks

Sealing Chain

Manhole Cover

New Achievements

5 new achievements have been added.

Reached level 40!

Aionios

Musica

Unique

4-star

Fusion Tower Balance Changes

Fusion tower construction cost increase has been changed from +25 to +100, and most performance has been improved.

In the past, fusion towers could be built without any major restrictions, so playing as a fusion tower was almost forced towards the second half. Therefore, the cost per number of fusion towers has been increased to make it more efficient to build a limited number of fusion towers, and performance has been improved accordingly. Each time you build a fusion tower, the cost of the next fusion tower increases significantly, so the order in which you build the necessary fusion towers becomes even more important.

Language Support

Completely new translations in English and Chinese.

Changes

Removed "Skill Animation" from the game. In the past, the animation skip option was provided separately, but the skill animation did not match the sense of play of the game, so we decided to completely delete it.

Improvements

Skip tutorial stages now can take rewards.

The graphics of water on each planet has been improved.

The visibility of the damage display has been improved.

"0.5x speed" has been added to the game speed function.

Now, the drone produce button is always dimmed when the drone is at maximum quantity.

In the monster appearance timeline, the number of monsters appearing with the shield active is displayed in blue.

A new shortcut("T") has been added for the "Monster Appearance Info" button in the stage selection screen.

Balance

General

Wild Difficulty

Monster HP: +20+50% → +0+40%

Monster SPD: +25 → +50

Monster HP: +20+50% → +0+40% Monster SPD: +25 → +50 Boss Stage

Boss's first skill use time: 15 seconds → 25 seconds

Boss's first skill use time: 15 seconds → 25 seconds Buildings

Shield recovery: 4+4% → 3+4%

Shield recovery: 4+4% → 3+4% Shields now recover 2 seconds after last damage taken.

The Shield DEF of all monsters has been reduced by half.

Enraged monsters now have a significantly reduced collision size, making them less disruptive to other monsters' paths.

Attacks that take the form of "Damage Over Time" are no longer treated as "Range" attacks, and are not affected by damage resistances like "Range Attack Resistance". Of course, since it is not a "Single" attack, it is not affected by the "Single attack resistance" effect, only effects such as "Damage reduction" and "Damage limit". Going forward, these attack types will be treated as "General" attack types, and the following items will use this new type:

<Buildings>

Flame Throwers' lasting damage

Heat Laser Turrets' lasting damage

Hellfire Cannons' lasting damage

Skills

Burning Blast

<Items>

Pile of Tacks

Poorly-Made Panel

Rusty Barbed Wire

Electric Trap

Fire Panel

High Voltage Puddle

<Monsters>

Rafflesias' poison

Desert Cobras' lasting damage

Alpacas' spitting

Field element

Venom Sac

Tumbleweed

Mystery Square

Ammo Boxs' lasting damage

Flame Throwers' lasting damage Heat Laser Turrets' lasting damage Hellfire Cannons' lasting damage Burning Blast Pile of Tacks Poorly-Made Panel Rusty Barbed Wire Electric Trap Fire Panel High Voltage Puddle Rafflesias' poison Desert Cobras' lasting damage Alpacas' spitting Venom Sac Tumbleweed Mystery Square Ammo Boxs' lasting damage "Additional damage" is always added damage ignoring defense, and will not be affected by damage resistance. On the other hand, in cases such as "Increased damage to large monsters", it is treated as "Increased damage" rather than additional damage, and is affected by damage resistance. The following items have additional damage effects.

<Building>

Crystal Tower

Energy Ball

Flowery Tower

Shockwave Generator

Chaos Ball

Plasma Emitter

<Monsters>

Maracas

Accordion

Clarinet

Speaker

Crystal Tower Energy Ball Flowery Tower Shockwave Generator Chaos Ball Plasma Emitter Maracas Accordion Clarinet Speaker Exchange panel

Item card price: 3,000 gold → 4,000 gold

Item card price: 3,000 gold → 4,000 gold Planet Citiny

Resources required to achieve Stars: 2400 → 1200

Resources required to achieve Stars: 2400 → 1200 Citiny Stage 3

Forbidden Challenge Mode: "Restriction" added

Forbidden Challenge Mode: "Restriction" added Citiny Stage 5

Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"

Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction" Citiny Stage 6

Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"

Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction" Citiny Stage 9

Forbidden Challenge Mode: Removed "Restriction"

building

Dual Turret

Unlock Level: 2 → 1

HP: 275/340/390 → 240/300/360

ATK: 12/15/18 → 10/12/14

Range: 200/210/220 → 250/275/300

Knockback: 10 → 5

+3 Enhancement: Delay -10 → Knockback +5

+4 Enhancement: Range +25 → ATK +1

+5 Enhancement: PEN +2 → Delay -10

Unlock Level: 2 → 1 HP: 275/340/390 → 240/300/360 ATK: 12/15/18 → 10/12/14 Range: 200/210/220 → 250/275/300 Knockback: 10 → 5 +3 Enhancement: Delay -10 → Knockback +5 +4 Enhancement: Range +25 → ATK +1 +5 Enhancement: PEN +2 → Delay -10 Iron Cannon

ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30

Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec

ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30 Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec Pinpoint Striker

PEN: 8/9/10 → 6/7/8

PEN: 8/9/10 → 6/7/8 Laser Turret

PEN: 5/6/7 → 5/7/9

Delay: 325 → 300

PEN: 5/6/7 → 5/7/9 Delay: 325 → 300 Vine Barrier

Unlock Level: 2 → 3

Unlock Level: 2 → 3 Magnetic Pulsar

PEN: 12/16/20 → 14/18/22

ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2

PEN: 12/16/20 → 14/18/22 ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2 Shockwave Generator

ATK: 5 → 1

PEN: 15/20/25 → 10/15/20

Delay: 250 → 300

Changed to apply additional damage only to HP

ATK: 5 → 1 PEN: 15/20/25 → 10/15/20 Delay: 250 → 300 Changed to apply additional damage only to HP Frozen Silo

ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/7/9

PEN: 10 → 15

Effect duration: 3.5 → 6 sec

Added ability: Damage dealt equal to 1% of target's current HP. Does not apply below 50% HP.

+4 Enhancement: Effect duration +0.5 → Effect duration +2 sec

ATK: 5/5/5 → 5/7/9 PEN: 10 → 15 Effect duration: 3.5 → 6 sec Added ability: Damage dealt equal to 1% of target's current HP. Does not apply below 50% HP. +4 Enhancement: Effect duration +0.5 → Effect duration +2 sec Mine Launcher

ATK: 16/22/26 → 18/24/28

Knockback: 20 → 25

ATK: 16/22/26 → 18/24/28 Knockback: 20 → 25 Flame Thrower

ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10

PEN: 0 → 15

Lasting damage: 20%/30%/40% of ATK → 20%/25%/30% of ATK

+5 Enhancement: Lasting damage +10% → Lasting damage +5%

ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10 PEN: 0 → 15 Lasting damage: 20%/30%/40% of ATK → 20%/25%/30% of ATK +5 Enhancement: Lasting damage +10% → Lasting damage +5% Missile Launcher

Resource: 140 → 150

ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40

Delay: 400 → 375

Resource: 140 → 150 ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40 Delay: 400 → 375 Space Life

Resource: 110 → 100

Resource: 110 → 100 Crystal Tower

ATK: 5/7/9/ → 7/7/7

PEN: 12/18/22 → 12/16/20

Attack range: 50W → 70W

Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25%/30%/35% of PEN

ATK: 5/7/9/ → 7/7/7 PEN: 12/18/22 → 12/16/20 Attack range: 50W → 70W Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25%/30%/35% of PEN Power Gun

Resource: 125 → 140

ATK: 40/50/60 → 35/45/55

PEN: 4/6/8 → 10/10/10

Delay: 275 → 300

Resource: 125 → 140 ATK: 40/50/60 → 35/45/55 PEN: 4/6/8 → 10/10/10 Delay: 275 → 300 Plasma Core

Resource: 100 → 90

Resource: 100 → 90 Lightning Crystal

ATK: 20/25/30 → 16/18/20

PEN: 5/7/9 → 16/22/28

Stun duration: 1 → 0.5 sec

ATK: 20/25/30 → 16/18/20 PEN: 5/7/9 → 16/22/28 Stun duration: 1 → 0.5 sec Energy Ball

Resource: 90 → 100

ATK: 3/4/5 → 1/3/5

PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/20/20

Delay: 250 → 300

Range: 375/375/375 → 325/350/375

Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 10%/15%/20% of PEN

Added ability: 65% reduced damage to large monsters

+1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → Knockback +25

+5 Enhancement: Knockback +50 → PEN +5

Resource: 90 → 100 ATK: 3/4/5 → 1/3/5 PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/20/20 Delay: 250 → 300 Range: 375/375/375 → 325/350/375 Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 10%/15%/20% of PEN Added ability: 65% reduced damage to large monsters +1/+3 Enhancement: ATK +1 → Knockback +25 +5 Enhancement: Knockback +50 → PEN +5 High Frequency Generator

Resource: 110 → 120

ATK: 3/4/5 → 10/10/10

Effect duration: 3 → 8 sec

+4 Enhancement: Effect duration +1 → Effect duration +2 sec

Resource: 110 → 120 ATK: 3/4/5 → 10/10/10 Effect duration: 3 → 8 sec +4 Enhancement: Effect duration +1 → Effect duration +2 sec Air Blaster

Resource: 140 → 150

ATK: 13/17/20 → 16/18/20

PEN: 3/4/5 → 5/10/15

Resource: 140 → 150 ATK: 13/17/20 → 16/18/20 PEN: 3/4/5 → 5/10/15 Ion Cannon

Resource: 150 → 160

HP: 300/380/440 → 340/420/500

DEF: 12 → 10

Delay: 300 → 325

ATK: 13/16/19 → 13/15/17

PEN: 15/18/21 → 15/25/35

Range: 475/475/475 → 425/450/475

Damage to large monsters: +150% → +200%

Resource: 150 → 160 HP: 300/380/440 → 340/420/500 DEF: 12 → 10 Delay: 300 → 325 ATK: 13/16/19 → 13/15/17 PEN: 15/18/21 → 15/25/35 Range: 475/475/475 → 425/450/475 Damage to large monsters: +150% → +200% Destroyer

ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40

Delay: 450 → 400

Firing Inaccuracy: 1.75 → 2.25

ATK: 24/32/38 → 26/34/40 Delay: 450 → 400 Firing Inaccuracy: 1.75 → 2.25 Energy Tank

Resource: 120 → 100

Shield: 175/200/225 → 125/150/175

Resource: 120 → 100 Shield: 175/200/225 → 125/150/175 Vulcan Cannon

HP: 540 → 500

ATK: 30 → 36

HP: 540 → 500 ATK: 30 → 36 Multi-Laser Turret

ATK: 16 → 20

PEN: 12 → 15

Delay: 350 → 300

ATK: 16 → 20 PEN: 12 → 15 Delay: 350 → 300 Magnetic Barrier

HP: 150 → 250

Shield: 250 → 200

DEF: 2 → 5

PEN: 20 → 30

ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2

Added ability: Counterattacks a nearby target with [DEF+5] of ATK

HP: 150 → 250 Shield: 250 → 200 DEF: 2 → 5 PEN: 20 → 30 ATK and PEN reduction: 3 → 2 Added ability: Counterattacks a nearby target with [DEF+5] of ATK Freezing Cannon

PEN: 10 → 20

Effect duration: 4 → 8 sec

Minimum projectile flight time: 0.9 → 0.7 sec

Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 3% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.

PEN: 10 → 20 Effect duration: 4 → 8 sec Minimum projectile flight time: 0.9 → 0.7 sec Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 3% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%. Hellfire Cannon

Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec

Minimum projectile flight time: 0.7 → 0.6 sec Heat Laser Turret

PEN: 10 → 20

Delay: 350 → 325

PEN: 10 → 20 Delay: 350 → 325 Guided Rocket Launcher

PEN: 5 → 8

Minimum projectile flight time: 2 → 1.75 sec

PEN: 5 → 8 Minimum projectile flight time: 2 → 1.75 sec Freezing Rifle Turret

HP: 660 → 500

ATK: 35 → 25

PEN: 0 → 25

SPD decrease: 60% → 70%

Delay increase: 25% → 30%

Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 1% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%.

HP: 660 → 500 ATK: 35 → 25 PEN: 0 → 25 SPD decrease: 60% → 70% Delay increase: 25% → 30% Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 1% of target's current HP. Won't activate if target's current HP is under 50%. Mega Cannon

HP: 630 → 650

ATK: 70 → 65

HP: 630 → 650 ATK: 70 → 65 Magnetic Pulser EX

ATK: 12 → 14

PEN: 22 → 30

ATK and PEN reduction: 2 → 1

ATK: 12 → 14 PEN: 22 → 30 ATK and PEN reduction: 2 → 1 Storm Blower

Delay: 400 → 600

PEN: 20 → 35

Interval stun effect: 5 → 4 sec

Delay: 400 → 600 PEN: 20 → 35 Interval stun effect: 5 → 4 sec Chaos Ball

HP: 660 → 600

ATK: 20 → 25

PEN: 15 → 25

Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25% of PEN

HP: 660 → 600 ATK: 20 → 25 PEN: 15 → 25 Added ability: Deals additional damage worth 25% of PEN Gravity Sphere

HP: 670 → 650

ATK: 22 → 24

PEN: 12 → 30

Delay: 400 → 350

Range: 375 → 425

Sub projectile PEN ratio: 50% → 100%

Added ability: 100% additional Damage to self-destruct monsters

HP: 670 → 650 ATK: 22 → 24 PEN: 12 → 30 Delay: 400 → 350 Range: 375 → 425 Sub projectile PEN ratio: 50% → 100% Added ability: 100% additional Damage to self-destruct monsters Plasma Cannon

HP: 700 → 600

DEF: 3 → 5

ATK: 55 → 85

Attack range: 100R → 50R

Delay: 450 → 550

Range: 475 → 500

ATK increase: 25% → 35%

Effect duration: 5 → 15 sec

HP: 700 → 600 DEF: 3 → 5 ATK: 55 → 85 Attack range: 100R → 50R Delay: 450 → 550 Range: 475 → 500 ATK increase: 25% → 35% Effect duration: 5 → 15 sec Armor Breaker

ATK: 15 → 20

PEN: 25 → 30

Attack range: 70R → 100R

Delay: 325 → 300

Effect duration: 2.5 → 10 sec

Added ability: 50% reduced damage to large monsters

ATK: 15 → 20 PEN: 25 → 30 Attack range: 70R → 100R Delay: 325 → 300 Effect duration: 2.5 → 10 sec Added ability: 50% reduced damage to large monsters Plasma Rain

HP: 375 → 325

DEF: 4 → 5

Shield DEF: 8 → 10

PEN: 30 → 20

Delay: 350 → 450

Additional damage: 30% of PEN → 50% of PEN

Skills

Precision Cannon

Damage: 70 → 40

Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec

Damage: 70 → 40 Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec Recovery Beam

Recovery amount: 300 → 200

Cooltime: 45 → 35 sec

Recovery amount: 300 → 200 Cooltime: 45 → 35 sec Bomb Drop

Damage: 50 → 25

Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec

Damage: 50 → 25 Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec Overdrive

Damage increase: 8+30% → 3+30%

Power: 45 → 50

Damage increase: 8+30% → 3+30% Power: 45 → 50 Oxidation Beam

SPD decrease: 70% → 60%

Cooltime: 45 → 40 sec

SPD decrease: 70% → 60% Cooltime: 45 → 40 sec Accelerator Pulse

Power: 45 → 50

Power: 45 → 50 Decomposition Laser

Damage: 120 → 80

+5 Enhancement: Damage +40 → Damage +20

Cooltime: 60 → 45 sec

Damage: 120 → 80 +5 Enhancement: Damage +40 → Damage +20 Cooltime: 60 → 45 sec Nano Bio Beam

Recovery per second: 60 → 45

+1/+2/+3 Enhancement: Heal +10 → Heal +5

Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec

Recovery per second: 60 → 45 +1/+2/+3 Enhancement: Heal +10 → Heal +5 Cooltime: 50 → 40 sec Shockwave Missile

Damage: 50 → 20

Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec

Damage: 50 → 20 Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec Burning Blast

Damage: 20 → 8

Enhancement +5: Damage +10 → Damage +2

Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec

Damage: 20 → 8 Enhancement +5: Damage +10 → Damage +2 Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec Energy Pulse

Power: 55 → 65

Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec

Power: 55 → 65 Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec Textile Bomb

Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec

Cooltime: 50 → 45 sec Energy Cube Drop

Damage: 30 → 20

Cooltime: 40 → 30 sec

Damage: 30 → 20 Cooltime: 40 → 30 sec Impact Cannon

Damage: 40 → 15

Stun duration: 4 → 5 sec

Cooltime: 60 → 50 sec

Techs

Physical Attack I/II/III/IV

ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1

ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1 Energy Attack I/II/III/IV

ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1

ATK increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1 Penetration I/II/III/IV

PEN increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1

PEN increase: 1/1/2/2 → 1/1/1/1 Delay Reduction I/II/III

Delay reduction: 10/10/5 → 5/5/5

Delay reduction: 10/10/5 → 5/5/5 Shield Damage I/II

Damage increase: 15/15 → 10/10

Damage increase: 15/15 → 10/10 Defense I/II/III

DEF increase: 2/2/4 → 2/2/2

DEF increase: 2/2/4 → 2/2/2 Emergency Shield

Duration: 3 → 5 sec

Duration: 3 → 5 sec Core Shield

Duration: 3 → 5 sec

Duration: 3 → 5 sec Construction Speed ​​I/II/III

Build Speed ​​Increase: 20%/20%/20% → 20%/20%/10%

Build Speed ​​Increase: 20%/20%/20% → 20%/20%/10% Building Repair I/II/III

Repair speed increase: 10%/10%/10% → 10%/10%/5%

Repair speed increase: 10%/10%/10% → 10%/10%/5% Construction Shield

Duration: 3 → 5 sec

Duration: 3 → 5 sec Start Resources I/II/III/IV

Resource increase: 100/125/150/175 → 75/100/125/150

Resource increase: 100/125/150/175 → 75/100/125/150 Cooldown

Skill Cooltime Reduction: 20% → 25%

Modules

Fuel Provider

Resource: +15 → +20

Resource: +15 → +20 Chrome Bearing

HP: -25 → -40

HP: -25 → -40 Cheap Barrier

HP: +60 → +50

Added Option: DEF +1

HP: +60 → +50 Added Option: DEF +1 Battle Microchip

Resource: +10 → +15

ATK: +2 → -2

PEN: +2 → +6

Resource: +10 → +15 ATK: +2 → -2 PEN: +2 → +6 Wave Reader

Resource: +20 → +25

Resource: +20 → +25 Signal Booster

Resource: +10 → +15

Added Option: Delay -5%

Resource: +10 → +15 Added Option: Delay -5% Energy Emitter

Shield Recovery: +7 → +5

Added Option: Shield +10

Shield Recovery: +7 → +5 Added Option: Shield +10 Weakness Analyzer

Resource: +20 → +25

PEN: +5 → +4

Resource: +20 → +25 PEN: +5 → +4 Fuel Rod

Added Option: ATK -2

Added Option: ATK -2 Nanoparticle protective film

Shield Recovery: +5 → +10

Shield Recovery: +5 → +10 Prism Plus

Shield: +30 → +25

Removed Option: Shield DEF +5

Added Option: ATK -2

Added Option: ATK -10%

Added Option: PEN +10

Shield: +30 → +25 Removed Option: Shield DEF +5 Added Option: ATK -2 Added Option: ATK -10% Added Option: PEN +10 Golden Ring

Range: +75 → +50

Added Option: ATK +5

Added Option: PEN -5

Range: +75 → +50 Added Option: ATK +5 Added Option: PEN -5 Pineapple Chip

HP: -100 → -75

HP: -100 → -75 Mango Chip

HP Recovery: +20 → +25

HP Recovery: +20 → +25 Kiwi Chip

Removed Option: Range -50

Added Option: PEN -5

Removed Option: Range -50 Added Option: PEN -5 Inverse Circuit

Resource: +20 → +25

Removed Option: Shield -50

Removed Option: Shield Recovery +10

Added Option: ATK +8

Added Option: Delay +20%

Resource: +20 → +25 Removed Option: Shield -50 Removed Option: Shield Recovery +10 Added Option: ATK +8 Added Option: Delay +20% Positron Inductor

Resource: +30 → +25

Resource: +30 → +25 Ion Beam

Resource: +30 → +40

Resource: +30 → +40 Prism Prime

Resource: +45 → +50

Removed Option: Shield DEF +7

Added Option: ATK -3

Added Option: ATK -20%

Added Option: PEN +20

Resource: +45 → +50 Removed Option: Shield DEF +7 Added Option: ATK -3 Added Option: ATK -20% Added Option: PEN +20 Particle Accelerator

Resource: +40 → +50

Removed Option: PEN -2

Added Option: Delay -5%

Resource: +40 → +50 Removed Option: PEN -2 Added Option: Delay -5% Platinum Card

Added Option: Knockback +15%

Added Option: Knockback +15% Diamond Card

Removed Option: ATK +2

Removed Option: Delay -10

Added Option: ATK +5%

Added Option: PEN +2

Item

Cardboard Wall

HP: 50 → 120

HP: 50 → 120 Wooden Wall

HP: 150 → 300

HP: 150 → 300 Styrofoam Wall

HP: 80 → 160

HP: 80 → 160 Plastic Wall

HP: 200 → 350

HP: 200 → 350 Resin Wall

HP: 120 → 200

HP: 120 → 200 Concrete Wall

HP: 280 → 380

Chapter 1

Angry Parrot

Removed the Coconut Field object force activation function from the Earthquake skill.

Removed the Coconut Field object force activation function from the Earthquake skill. Rage Elephant

Water cannon effect duration: 8 → 10 sec

Water cannon effect duration: 8 → 10 sec Frog

HP: 40 → 35

ATK: 18 → 16

Added Ability: 25% resistance to single attacks

HP: 40 → 35 ATK: 18 → 16 Added Ability: 25% resistance to single attacks Coconut

HP: 35 → 30

Added Ability: 25% resistance to range attacks

HP: 35 → 30 Added Ability: 25% resistance to range attacks Rafflesia

HP: 95 → 100

Skill interval: 5 to 10 → 4 to 12 sec

Other monsters can pass through while Poison skill is used

HP: 95 → 100 Skill interval: 5 to 10 → 4 to 12 sec Other monsters can pass through while Poison skill is used Angry Parrot

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 12 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 12 sec Burning Corn

Skill interval: 7 to 9 → 6 to 10 sec

Skill interval: 7 to 9 → 6 to 10 sec Hippo

ATK: 100 → 90

ATK: 100 → 90 Palm Tree

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Chapter 2

Ostrich Egg

Level: 5 → 4

DEF: 12 → 10

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Level: 5 → 4 DEF: 12 → 10 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Ground Pangolin

HP: 40 → 35

Added Ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 40 → 35 Added Ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Rhino

ATK: 110 → 90

PEN: 15 → 10

Horn fire ATK: 80% → 75%

Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

ATK: 110 → 90 PEN: 15 → 10 Horn fire ATK: 80% → 75% Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Gazelle

HP: 100 → 80

Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

Skill interval: 5 to 6 → 3 to 10 sec

HP: 100 → 80 Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack Skill interval: 5 to 6 → 3 to 10 sec Baobab

Level: 10 → 9

HP: 1500 → 1400

ATK: 130 → 110

Cannon ATK: 80% → 75%

Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

Level: 10 → 9 HP: 1500 → 1400 ATK: 130 → 110 Cannon ATK: 80% → 75% Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Rage Elephant

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec Greedy Ostrich

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 12 sec Meerkat Den

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec Bushy Reeds

Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec

Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec Tumbleweed

Damage per second: 20 → 16

Damage per second: 20 → 16 Debris

Irradiation time: 15 → 20 sec

Irradiation time: 15 → 20 sec Giant Ostrich Egg

DEF: 10 → 8

Chapter 3

Shrimp

Level: 5 → 6

HP: 70 → 75

ATK: 23 → 25

Level: 5 → 6 HP: 70 → 75 ATK: 23 → 25 Crab

HP: 75 → 60

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 75 → 60 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Bomb Scollop

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Meca Snail

HP: 50 → 55

ATK: 33 → 30

Added Ability: 50% resistance to single attack

HP: 50 → 55 ATK: 33 → 30 Added Ability: 50% resistance to single attack Conch

HP: 60 → 50

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Skill interval: 6 to 11 → 5 to 15 sec

HP: 60 → 50 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Skill interval: 6 to 11 → 5 to 15 sec Squid

HP: 100 → 110

Ink duration: 12 → 18 sec

HP: 100 → 110 Ink duration: 12 → 18 sec Clownfish

HP: 120 → 100

Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

HP: 120 → 100 Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack Blue Whale

HP: 1500 → 1400

DEF: 10 → 12

ATK: 100 → 90

Shrimp summon amount: 5 → 4

Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec

HP: 1500 → 1400 DEF: 10 → 12 ATK: 100 → 90 Shrimp summon amount: 5 → 4 Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec Tortoise

ATK: 130 → 120

Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec

ATK: 130 → 120 Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec Jellyfish

Electric discharge chance: 40% → 25%

Electric discharge chance: 40% → 25% Captain Octopus

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec B2-Stingray

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec

Stingray monster summon amount: 8 → 5

Aimed shot damage: 400 → 300

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 5 to 10 sec Stingray monster summon amount: 8 → 5 Aimed shot damage: 400 → 300 Fountain

Activation interval: 25 → 30 sec

Activation interval: 25 → 30 sec Tentacle Chest

Activation interval: 40 → 45 sec

Chapter 4

Kangaroo Rat

HP: 60 → 45

DEF: 2 → 4

Ability change: 50% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks

HP: 60 → 45 DEF: 2 → 4 Ability change: 50% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks Cactus

HP: 70 → 50

DEF: 6 → 10

HP recovery: 20 per → 15 per sec

HP: 70 → 50 DEF: 6 → 10 HP recovery: 20 per → 15 per sec Unstable Power Unit

HP: 45 → 50

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 45 → 50 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Desert Cobra

HP: 145 → 105

DEF: 2 → 3

ATK: 20 → 18

Lasting damage duration: 5 → 4 sec

Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

HP: 145 → 105 DEF: 2 → 3 ATK: 20 → 18 Lasting damage duration: 5 → 4 sec Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack Desert Spider

HP: 120 → 125

DEF: 5 → 3

Skill interval: 4 to 8 → 4 to 10 sec

HP: 120 → 125 DEF: 5 → 3 Skill interval: 4 to 8 → 4 to 10 sec Fennec Fox

Level: 11 → 13

HP: 130 → 140

DEF: 5 → 6

PEN: 5 → 8

Level: 11 → 13 HP: 130 → 140 DEF: 5 → 6 PEN: 5 → 8 Thorny Devil

HP: 100 → 90

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 100 → 90 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Scorpion

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec Armadillo

HP: 80 → 70

Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks

Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 6 to 14 sec

HP: 80 → 70 Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 6 to 14 sec Camel

ATK: 155 → 140

ATK: 155 → 140 Hedgehog

ATK: 150 → 125

Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 6 to 14 sec

ATK: 150 → 125 Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 6 to 14 sec Old Work Robot

Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec

Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec Old Guard Robot

Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec

Healing ability: 60% of HP → 50% of HP Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec Cactus Camel

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Defender

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

Enhancement beam SPD increase: 125 → 100

Enhancement beam HP recovery: 30 per → 20 per sec

Recovery field recovery amount: 60 per → 50 per sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Enhancement beam SPD increase: 125 → 100 Enhancement beam HP recovery: 30 per → 20 per sec Recovery field recovery amount: 60 per → 50 per sec Jar

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec Arrow Trap

ATK: 15 → 10

PEN: 20 → 35

ATK: 15 → 10 PEN: 20 → 35 Defense System

PEN: 30 → 35

PEN: 30 → 35 Sandstorm

ATK reduction: 10 → 8

Chapter 5

Ladybug

HP: 90 → 70

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 90 → 70 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks AloeX3

HP: 85 → 95

HP: 85 → 95 Aloe

HP: 45 → 35

ATK: 13 → 10

HP: 45 → 35 ATK: 13 → 10 Bee

ATK: 23 → 22

ATK: 23 → 22 Polluted Glitter

HP: 90 → 110

Collision size: 0.18 → 0.15

HP: 90 → 110 Collision size: 0.18 → 0.15 Goblin Fire

HP: 110 → 90

Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec

Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 4 to 14 sec

HP: 110 → 90 Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 4 to 14 sec Firefly

HP: 105 → 100

DEF: 15 → 5

ATK: 8 → 9

Attack bouncing ability: Reduces ATK and PEN by 2 per bounce

Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack

HP: 105 → 100 DEF: 15 → 5 ATK: 8 → 9 Attack bouncing ability: Reduces ATK and PEN by 2 per bounce Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack Morpho

Level: 16 → 17

HP: 140 → 150

DEF: 7 → 5

ATK: 19 → 20

Buff duration: 5 → 7 sec

Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 5 to 10 sec

Level: 16 → 17 HP: 140 → 150 DEF: 7 → 5 ATK: 19 → 20 Buff duration: 5 → 7 sec Skill interval: 5 to 9 → 5 to 10 sec Beetle

HP: 110 → 90

PEN: 12 → 10

Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks

Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 4 to 8 sec

HP: 110 → 90 PEN: 12 → 10 Added ability: 75% resistance to range attacks Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 4 to 8 sec Elk

ATK: 180 → 140

PEN: 0 → 20

ATK: 180 → 140 PEN: 0 → 20 Hawk Moth

Level: 17 → 15

HP: 65 → 80

DEF: 1 → 5

ATK: 27 → 25

Evasion ability: Evade every 1 → Evade every 1.5 sec

Level: 17 → 15 HP: 65 → 80 DEF: 1 → 5 ATK: 27 → 25 Evasion ability: Evade every 1 → Evade every 1.5 sec Monster Tree

HP: 2400 → 2000

DEF: 22 → 24

ATK: 175 → 160

Skill summon amount: 6 → 3

Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec

HP: 2400 → 2000 DEF: 22 → 24 ATK: 175 → 160 Skill summon amount: 6 → 3 Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 4 to 12 sec Spaceshroom

Skill interval: 9 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec

Skill interval: 9 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec Pond of Solace

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Honeycomb

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec Binder Vine

Damage: 12 → 20

Duration: 15 → 12 sec

Damage: 12 → 20 Duration: 15 → 12 sec Solar Flower

ATK: 40 → 35

ATK: 40 → 35 Toxic Slime

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec Big Toxic Slime

HP: 150 → 200

HP: 150 → 200 Small Toxic Slime

HP: 75 → 100

HP: 75 → 100 Moonlight

Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec

Chapter 6

Marmot

Level: 11 → 12

HP: 90 → 100

ATK: 25 → 28

Area Attack Resistance: 75% → 50%

Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 5 to 15 sec

Level: 11 → 12 HP: 90 → 100 ATK: 25 → 28 Area Attack Resistance: 75% → 50% Skill interval: 6 to 10 → 5 to 15 sec Ili Pikas

Ability change: 75% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks

Ability change: 75% resistance to range attacks → 75% resistance to single attacks Mine Bot

HP: 60 → 65

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

HP: 60 → 65 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Highland Bush

HP: 100 → 110

DEF: 35 → 40

DEF reduction when attacking: 20 → 25

HP: 100 → 110 DEF: 35 → 40 DEF reduction when attacking: 20 → 25 Mountain Goat

Level: 15 → 17

HP: 135 → 150

ATK: 38 → 40

Charge ATK: 200% → 150%

Skill interval: 5 to 13 → 4 to 16 sec

Level: 15 → 17 HP: 135 → 150 ATK: 38 → 40 Charge ATK: 200% → 150% Skill interval: 5 to 13 → 4 to 16 sec Alpaca

Level: 16 → 15

HP: 175 → 160

Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 3 to 9 sec

Level: 16 → 15 HP: 175 → 160 Skill interval: 4 to 6 → 3 to 9 sec Monal

HP: 220 → 190

DEF: 3 → 6

Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks

Added ability: Recover 5 HP per sec

Skill interval: 6 to 9 → 5 to 15 sec

HP: 220 → 190 DEF: 3 → 6 Added ability: 50% resistance to range attacks Added ability: Recover 5 HP per sec Skill interval: 6 to 9 → 5 to 15 sec Jaguar

Level: 19 → 20

HP: 130 → 110

ATK: 34 → 32

Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack

Level: 19 → 20 HP: 130 → 110 ATK: 34 → 32 Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack Rock Golem

Level: 20 → 21

HP: 50 → 75

DEF: 35 → 10

Ability change: Ignore damage below 15 → Reduce damage taken to HP by 25

Level: 20 → 21 HP: 50 → 75 DEF: 35 → 10 Ability change: Ignore damage below 15 → Reduce damage taken to HP by 25 Dead Tree

ATK: 185 → 160

PEN: 0 → 10

ATK: 185 → 160 PEN: 0 → 10 Giant Panda

HP: 3100 → 3200

ATK: 135 → 130

Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec

HP: 3100 → 3200 ATK: 135 → 130 Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 6 to 14 sec Super Alpaca

HP: 6000 → 5000

Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

HP: 6000 → 5000 Skill interval: 7 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec King Ibex

Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 10 to 18 sec

Rockfall skill ATK: 30 → 40

Rockfall skill PEN: 15 → 10

Stone pile HP: 75 → 25

Stone pile creation: 4 → 3

Skill interval: 9 to 12 → 10 to 18 sec Rockfall skill ATK: 30 → 40 Rockfall skill PEN: 15 → 10 Stone pile HP: 75 → 25 Stone pile creation: 4 → 3 Alphagod

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 16 sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 16 sec Ammo Box

ATK: 100 → 80

ATK: 100 → 80 Hollow Tree Stump

Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec Magazine

Activation interval: 30 → 45 sec

Sub Chapter 1

Tire

HP: 50 → 45

ATK: 27 → 26

Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack

HP: 50 → 45 ATK: 27 → 26 Added ability: 75% resistance to single attack Soda Can

HP: 55 → 60

DEF: 35 → 30

ATK: 23 → 25

PEN: 4 → 5

Delay: 110 → 100

Acid Damage: ATK 50% → ATK 100%

HP: 55 → 60 DEF: 35 → 30 ATK: 23 → 25 PEN: 4 → 5 Delay: 110 → 100 Acid Damage: ATK 50% → ATK 100% Umbrella

HP: 95 → 100

ATK: 23 → 25

PEN: 15 → 10

Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 14 sec

HP: 95 → 100 ATK: 23 → 25 PEN: 15 → 10 Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack Skill interval: 6 to 8 → 4 to 14 sec Traffic Cone

DEF: 30 → 20

PEN: 6 → 5

Added ability: Reduces Damage taken to HP by 5

DEF: 30 → 20 PEN: 6 → 5 Added ability: Reduces Damage taken to HP by 5 Iced Americano

HP: 170 → 160

DEF: 0 → 1

HP: 170 → 160 DEF: 0 → 1 Pigeon

ATK: 23 → 22

PEN: 8 → 12

Delay: 65 → 70

ATK: 23 → 22 PEN: 8 → 12 Delay: 65 → 70 Liquid Cat

Level: 15 → 13

DEF: 2 → 1

Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec

Level: 15 → 13 DEF: 2 → 1 Added ability: Recover 10 HP per sec Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 6 to 14 sec Hot Chocolate

Level: 13 → 15

HP: 150 → 180

DEF: 10 → 8

ATK: 30 → 35

Delay: 175 → 150

Hot chocolate sprinkle damage: ATK 70% → ATK 75%

Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 6 to 14 sec

Level: 13 → 15 HP: 150 → 180 DEF: 10 → 8 ATK: 30 → 35 Delay: 175 → 150 Hot chocolate sprinkle damage: ATK 70% → ATK 75% Skill interval: 5 to 8 → 6 to 14 sec Wireless Earphone

Level: 13 → 14

HP: 150 → 125

ATK: 16 → 15

Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack

Level: 13 → 14 HP: 150 → 125 ATK: 16 → 15 Added ability: 50% resistance to single attack Smartphone

Level: 15 → 17

HP: 160 → 150

DEF: 4 → 10

Electric discharge ATK: 200% → 100%

Electric discharge stun duration: 1.5 → 2 sec

Level: 15 → 17 HP: 160 → 150 DEF: 4 → 10 Electric discharge ATK: 200% → 100% Electric discharge stun duration: 1.5 → 2 sec Cash Machine

HP: 150 → 120

DEF: 25 → 30

Added Ability: 75% resistance to range attacks

HP: 150 → 120 DEF: 25 → 30 Added Ability: 75% resistance to range attacks Angry Emoji

HP: 40 → 50

Range attack resistance: 90% → 80%

HP: 40 → 50 Range attack resistance: 90% → 80% Shredded Sparrow

HP: 2250 → 2300

ATK: 120 → 110

Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 4 to 14 sec

HP: 2250 → 2300 ATK: 120 → 110 Skill interval: 8 to 11 → 4 to 14 sec Bus

ATK: 180 → 150

ATK: 180 → 150 Hotdog Stand

HP: 3800 → 3400

DEF: 18 → 20

Hotdog firing ATK: 50% → 25%

Hotdog firing PEN: 15 → 30

Skill interval: 10 to 14 → 8 to 16 sec

HP: 3800 → 3400 DEF: 18 → 20 Hotdog firing ATK: 50% → 25% Hotdog firing PEN: 15 → 30 Skill interval: 10 to 14 → 8 to 16 sec J-Phone

Smartphone summon amount: 8 → 6

Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 18 sec

Smartphone summon amount: 8 → 6 Skill interval: 8 to 10 → 8 to 18 sec Railroad Tunnel

Damage to large monsters: 25% of max HP → 20% of max HP

Large monsters no longer take damage in a row when many trains pass at once.

Damage to large monsters: 25% of max HP → 20% of max HP Large monsters no longer take damage in a row when many trains pass at once. Subway Entrance

Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec

Activation interval: 40 → 50 sec Vending Machine

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec

Activation interval: 30 → 40 sec Fire Hydrant

ATK: 40 → 35

ATK: 40 → 35 Sprinkler

ATK: 35 → 30

ATK: 35 → 30 ATM

ATK: 12 → 10

ATK: 12 → 10 Security Camera

ATK: 75 → 60

ATK: 75 → 60 Rainy

ATK reduction: 5 → 2

ATK reduction: 5 → 2 Foggy

Range reduction: 30% → 25%

Fix bugs

Fixed the issue where damage calculation was incorrect when unit with shield.

Fixed the issue where the damage calculation was incorrect when "Shockwave Generator" was attacking multiple targets at the same time.

Fixed the issue where the [Increased damage to self-destruct monsters] effect was applied as the [Increased damage to large monsters] effect.

Fixed the issue where monsters were intermittently summoned one by one when summoned.

Fixed an issue where the Fusion Tower could not be removed.

Fixed the issue where "0" damage was displayed when clearing a stage.

Fixed the issue where monsters were summoned to the wrong location when summoned from field elements.

Fixed an issue where some terrain outlines were rendered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where props were placed incorrectly on some stages.

Fixed the issue where there were unconstructable terrain in some wall locations in Chapter 1, Special Stage 1.

Fixed the issue where monsters could not move due to some terrain issues in Chapter 4, Stage 7.

Fixed the issue where the monster appearance timeline was not displayed properly in the "Interdimensional Travel" stage.

Fixed the issue where the effects were displayed incorrectly when the "Old Work Robot" and "Old Guard Robot" monsters were destroyed.

Fixed the issue where an effect afterimage was left when the "Polluted Glitter" monster died.

Fixed the issue where "Rockslide" was rendered abnormally.

Fixed the issue where the already used "Old Auto Turret" was activated again by the skill of the "Alphagod" boss.

Fixed the issue where the effect was displayed incorrectly when the "Bus" monster dies.

Fixed the issue where, when constructing a building with the skill effect of "Building Drop", the effect of the skill "Stabilize" was not applied and various construction related achievements were not achieved.

Fixed the issue where the item "Poorly-Made Panel" could not be used.

Fixed the issue where the [OK] button was displayed in an inactive state when clicking an item in a sub-chapter.

Fixed the issue where the building slot registration button did not work properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where [EMPTY] was displayed incorrectly on the module information screen intermittently.

Fixed the issue where buildings that had not yet been unlocked were displayed as "Not enhanced enough" in the fusion tower information.

Fixed the issue where the fusion tower information could not be viewed when opening the building information popup in the level up popup.

Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊