The Old Friends update is out NOW!

The Old Friends update is now available!
Here we are. Bringing you the last major content update of Revita's Early Access before its Full Release. Be prepared, this is a big one!
The Old Friends update includes:
- Reunite with an old "friend"
- Rebalanced HP economy (Enemies deal less damage, first statue is cheaper, etc)
- New mechanic: Area Modifiers!!
- Materials: A new resource used for unlocks and upgrades at the station
- Custom Shards: Optional difficulty modifiers. How high can you climb?
- The Weapon arsenal is expanding; Unlock new starting soul guns, to mix up the gameplay
- 40+ new relics
- 15+ new secrets
- 15+ New enemies (even some older areas might have gotten more dangerous?)
- 3+ new npcs
- New celestial weapons
- New Pickups
- New Hats
And a ton more!
Don't forget to update your reviews if your opinions on the game have changed. We have listened to a lot, A LOT of the feedback with this one in regards to the hp rebalancing and we hope, for the people who previously thought the system was too frustrating, to now be able to experience it in a way that is vastly more enjoyable!
If you have any feedback, as always, feel free to drop by our [Discord](discord.gg/revita). We'd love to hear you out! Don't hesitate to follow us on Twitter too!
-
GAMEPLAY:
-
Lowered the amount of extra coins you get by playing on higher shards
-
Dialogue notifications in the hub are now split with icons for every npc
-
Adjusted some area 1 enemy hp values, to make for visibly stronger damage scaling
-
Chaos ticket runs now always start you off with a key
-
Minibosses created by the "Rough Rivals" shard modifier dont drop a relic on death anymore
-
Cheap Enemies shard mod now just lowers the chance to find pickups from enemies and doesn't remove the chance entirely
-
Enemies now only deal half a heart of damage by default
-
Added broken shields, to keep shields balanced with the new enemy damage change
-
Upon getting hit, you only lose some of your chain now (0.4), instead of all of it
-
The Mother statue in the Gazing Groves will now also offer you a relic for 0.5HP
-
Corrupted enemies are now slightly harder (slightly increased movement and attack speed, as well as 1 additional tricky tactics)
-
Corrupted enemies now only have a 50% chance of dropping 2 souls on death
-
Added new miniboss types and made the minibosses more difficult in general
-
Unlocking new npc's doesn't cost HP anymore
-
The frog king will now always grant you 2 shields, giving you a guaranteed chance to get to the calm calderium
-
Frogs wont escape anymore just due to the player dashing
-
Changes were made to the Denial Boss fight to give them less invincibility windows
-
Bargaining can't immediatly switch sides upon the start of the fight
-
Depressions big laser attack will now fire faster
-
Depressions homing bullet attack now has less range than before
-
Cursed shops in the first area are now free to enter like the normal shops
-
Health machines, once unlocked, will now always appear in stores, rather than at the beginning of an area
-
Secret room visual cue has been made a bit more obvious (keep your eyes out!)
-
Relics that can only be upgraded once are now slightly more expensive
-
tickets can not spawn in challenge runs (weekly,daily,seeded) anymore
-
you won't lose your current tickets when playing a challenge run anymore
-
talisman pickup tickets can't be cursed anymore
-
Chest Lottery is now seeded (all hail to cheating!)
-
Subweapon energy recharge now scales with firerate and bullets on screen, rather than just hits
-
Added different types of blessings for relics instead of having them always increase damage
-
Spiketraps now only activate after enemies have spawned rather than at the beginning of the room
-
Icicles now need to be closer in the camera to activate
-
Claw machines now increase in price with each use
-
Claw machines now have 4-5 things in them rather than 3-4
-
The Free ticket modifier for playing at a certain shard difficulty now makes a single ticket cheaper, rather than free
-
While the number that shows up for damage dealt is still rounded, you can now deal damage in decimals. (Yes 5% damage changes now make a difference, even if not immediatly visible to the player)
-
Explosions caused by relics like "Dynamite" can now inflict status effects
-
Some extra dialogue for the cartographer npc has been added
-
The Metro relic shop now replaces the blacksmith after alt areas, rather than be added on top
-
Claw Machines don't appear in shops anymore
-
Relics seen at the mother statues are now removed from the relic pool at the end of the room
-
Water based enemies are not affected by water physics anymore
-
Diving Bell Culteye: The homing of their bullets is not as strong anymore and is now also affected by slow down
-
The 10 Bait pickup is now a legendary pickup
-
Some relic unlocks (for achievements and enemies) got shuffled around
-
overhauled the lucent shard design
-
The enemy damage accessibility setting can now be turned up to 200%
-
The shard counter isn't visible in the pause menu while in the hub area anymore
-
Character dialogue voicelines now end when you progress through a dialogue box
-
Increased ticket machine price from 10 Soul coins to 20
-
Bosses don't drop prisoner keys anymore
-
Purchasing Hats at the Hat machine now costs 10 Soulcoins rather than 5
-
The rate at which relic key prices increase has been doubled
-
Reshuffled some shard modifiers (one day I'll be fully satisfied with their positioning, I promise)
-
To access chaos tickets or any other type of tickets, you need to have the "tickets" unlocked as well, not just "chaos ticket", etc on their own as it was previously
-
QUALITY OF LIFE:
- Big Chests in the Gazing Grove now show a discount sign, to indicate that future chests will be more expensive
- Switched out the default confirm and back button placements
- Soul segments now glow when filled, making it more obvious when you are able to heal
- The time it takes for the metro to arrive at the end of an area was shortened immensly
- New setting added, that allows you to skip the cutscenes of the elevator opening and pickups appearing at the end of a room
- New setting added, that allows you to turn off bullet trails (will increase performance by quite a bit)
- New setting added, that allows you to fall through platforms by just taping down
- Soul Crystals are now destroyed immedietly when they come into contact with an explosion
- Inputing an unsufficient seed will now audibly let you know that it doesn't work
- Player bullets get destroyed upon clearing a room, preventing you from accidentally destroying pickups, etc
- Added tutorial prompts for both tickets and dailies/weeklies, since some people had trouble understanding them at first
- Snow statues now let you know that you need to do something with them when you interact with them without having shields
- Souls that are outside of the reachable area now move faster back into the reachable area
- The colour change on enemies from having status effects applied isn't as strong anymore, making it easier to see visual tells
-
RELIC CHANGES:
RELIC BUFFS:
- Acid Vial: Rare -> Common
- Ice Cream: Rare -> Common
- Voodoo Doll: Rare -> Common
- Thorny Rose: 75%|100%|150% -> 100%|150%|200%
- Heart Machine: Instead of replacing all max hp with shields, it now sets your max hp to 1 and fills up the remaining slots with shields. Legendary -> Rare
- Iron Boots: Now only protects against enemy knockback and gives you an extra shield
- Winged Strawberry: Now always active at the start of a room and only gets deactivated for the rest of the room when dashed
- Pouch of Toys: Now gives you an orbital for free if you don't have any yet
- Bomb Grub: Enemy remains are now always in front of the elevator and they won't explode anymore after the room has been cleared (please use the relic, its really not that bad, I promise)
- Hive: Slightly increased damage (from 30% to 50%) and decreased the bullets movement speed a little
- Pipette: Now lets you go down to 0 HP
- Glass Hammer: Chance to get a relic by breaking chests (20%->30%->40%) -> (40%->50%->60%)
- CDS: Now spawns a chest even when you don't open a big chest room, however the contents of that chest will be random in that case
- Peaceful Decoy: Now makes it so enemies don't attack period before you do your first move
- Laser Pointer: Accuracy bonus buffed from (5%->7.5%->10%) to (10%->15%->20%)
RELIC NERFS:
- Star Hairpin: Now chance based (30%->40%->50%) rather than guaranted 4 shots
- Boomerang: Increased range for when the bullet returns instead of infinite range
- Ritual Blade: Can not affect minibosses anymore
- Nerfed Lavalamp + Moldy Cheese
- Nerfed Lavalamp + Moon Earring
- Nerfed Shell Cluster + Moon Earring
- Weights: Increases range by a lot instead of giving infinite range
- Frogun: Increases range by a lot instead of giving infinite range
- Converter: Now starts at 2 shields per HP, but can also be upgraded twice now
RELIC TWEAKS:
- Changed how Moldy Cheese + Moon Earring work together
- Tesla Coil: Now gives you a 70% shot speed decrease, which will make it useful even without other relics
- Damaged Ammo: Can't be affected by Moon Earring anymore
- Bursting Bubble: Can't be affected by Moon Earring anymore
- Heart Fairy: The fairies now only stay around for a single room, but are not destructable anymore. Rare -> Common
- Pocket Rift: Positioning of the rift has been changed
-
CELESTIAL WEAPON CHANGES:
- Charging up "Scythe of Libra" will now increase its throwing range
- Capricorn Shield now also reflects enemy bullets
-
CURSE CHANGES:
- Clunky Chamber: Now has a chance to shoot a half damage bullet, rather than not shoot a bullet at all
- Mimic Treat: Now also adds a chance for mimics not to carry any relics with them
- Parasite: Enemies spawned by the parasite curse will now have a spawn animation but won't drop soul anymore
- Necromancy: Enemies spawned by the necromancy curse will not drop soul anymore
-
BUGFIXES:
-
Fixed an issue where the leaderboard would sometimes not show up
-
Fixed a graphical issue with local customs
-
Pickups from breaking big chests are now seeded
-
Enemies that are spawned by other enemies on death are now also seeded
-
Rough Rivals shard mod now works as intended
-
Honey Heart can appear again
-
You don't lose the shine on your shard counter on the fileselect anymore when playing on lower shards
-
The miniboss track won't keep playing after minibosses anymore
-
Enemies that would otherwise be unable to attack, now also won't attack when their attack would be triggered by getting hit
-
Removing relics/curses now properly resets accuracy for all of them
-
Souls don't somewhat fly towards the player anymore if there are multiple enemy waves in a room
-
Taking damage that would set your hp below 0, won't kill you with converter anymore
-
Shining Shovel: Now adds the proper amount of rooms to areas
-
Floaty Balloon: Now only able to activate while falling
-
Rocket Boots: Now only able to activate while falling
-
Music doesn't stop playing in Memoria station when going to the pond on the first visit
-
The Stats ui doesn't show up on the blacksmith or recycle screen anymore
-
Fixed relic pools being broken in daily and weekly runs
-
Fixed "Local Customs" curses not being seeded
-
Fixed Accessibility settings resetting on weekly run restart
-
The progress bar of certain secrets wont be able to decrease anymore after they have been completed
-
Bubble bullets created by enemies like the "Frogeye", now have a friendly version for when they are charmed
-
Fixed a death screen crash
-
"Cursed Eye" enemy can't spawn out of reach anymore
-
The Mirror room puzzle can now also be solved while flying
-
text tweaks
-
minor visual tweaks
As a final note, we want to once again thank you, the community. There are no words to explain how supporting you are every day. Thank you for being there for Revita!
