The Old Friends update is out NOW!

Here we are. Bringing you the last major content update of Revita's Early Access before its Full Release. Be prepared, this is a big one!

YouTube

Don't forget to update your reviews if your opinions on the game have changed. We have listened to a lot, A LOT of the feedback with this one in regards to the hp rebalancing and we hope, for the people who previously thought the system was too frustrating, to now be able to experience it in a way that is vastly more enjoyable!

If you have any feedback, as always, feel free to drop by our [Discord](discord.gg/revita). We'd love to hear you out! Don't hesitate to follow us on Twitter too!

Lowered the amount of extra coins you get by playing on higher shards

Dialogue notifications in the hub are now split with icons for every npc

Adjusted some area 1 enemy hp values, to make for visibly stronger damage scaling

Chaos ticket runs now always start you off with a key

Minibosses created by the "Rough Rivals" shard modifier dont drop a relic on death anymore

Cheap Enemies shard mod now just lowers the chance to find pickups from enemies and doesn't remove the chance entirely

Enemies now only deal half a heart of damage by default

Added broken shields, to keep shields balanced with the new enemy damage change

Upon getting hit, you only lose some of your chain now (0.4), instead of all of it

The Mother statue in the Gazing Groves will now also offer you a relic for 0.5HP

Corrupted enemies are now slightly harder (slightly increased movement and attack speed, as well as 1 additional tricky tactics)

Corrupted enemies now only have a 50% chance of dropping 2 souls on death

Added new miniboss types and made the minibosses more difficult in general

Unlocking new npc's doesn't cost HP anymore

The frog king will now always grant you 2 shields, giving you a guaranteed chance to get to the calm calderium

Frogs wont escape anymore just due to the player dashing

Changes were made to the Denial Boss fight to give them less invincibility windows

Bargaining can't immediatly switch sides upon the start of the fight

Depressions big laser attack will now fire faster

Depressions homing bullet attack now has less range than before

Cursed shops in the first area are now free to enter like the normal shops

Health machines, once unlocked, will now always appear in stores, rather than at the beginning of an area

Secret room visual cue has been made a bit more obvious (keep your eyes out!)

Relics that can only be upgraded once are now slightly more expensive

tickets can not spawn in challenge runs (weekly,daily,seeded) anymore

you won't lose your current tickets when playing a challenge run anymore

talisman pickup tickets can't be cursed anymore

Chest Lottery is now seeded (all hail to cheating!)

Subweapon energy recharge now scales with firerate and bullets on screen, rather than just hits

Added different types of blessings for relics instead of having them always increase damage

Spiketraps now only activate after enemies have spawned rather than at the beginning of the room

Icicles now need to be closer in the camera to activate

Claw machines now increase in price with each use

Claw machines now have 4-5 things in them rather than 3-4

The Free ticket modifier for playing at a certain shard difficulty now makes a single ticket cheaper, rather than free

While the number that shows up for damage dealt is still rounded, you can now deal damage in decimals. (Yes 5% damage changes now make a difference, even if not immediatly visible to the player)

Explosions caused by relics like "Dynamite" can now inflict status effects

Some extra dialogue for the cartographer npc has been added

The Metro relic shop now replaces the blacksmith after alt areas, rather than be added on top

Claw Machines don't appear in shops anymore

Relics seen at the mother statues are now removed from the relic pool at the end of the room

Water based enemies are not affected by water physics anymore

Diving Bell Culteye: The homing of their bullets is not as strong anymore and is now also affected by slow down

The 10 Bait pickup is now a legendary pickup

Some relic unlocks (for achievements and enemies) got shuffled around

overhauled the lucent shard design

The enemy damage accessibility setting can now be turned up to 200%

The shard counter isn't visible in the pause menu while in the hub area anymore

Character dialogue voicelines now end when you progress through a dialogue box

Increased ticket machine price from 10 Soul coins to 20

Bosses don't drop prisoner keys anymore

Purchasing Hats at the Hat machine now costs 10 Soulcoins rather than 5

The rate at which relic key prices increase has been doubled

Reshuffled some shard modifiers (one day I'll be fully satisfied with their positioning, I promise)