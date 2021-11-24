Cyberless Game Testing Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7771378 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 15:52:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 24.11.2021.a) has been released!

After a long break, we continue our development from where we left off. With this update, we started to develop the game again.

We planing to give gifts to our valuable community by organizing events for all future updates.

For follow and join our game's future updates and special events, please switch from right-click on Cyberless III: Online and go to properties in beta branches change "None" to "developercomp".

Follow us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.