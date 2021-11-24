Score and survivor ranking

Share · View all patches · Build 7771261 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

We have added the integral function, which can be viewed in the "integral" in the tab interface. The top 50 players on the server will be displayed on the leaderboard

Points can be redeemed at growth points

After redeeming the survivor's skin, the points will be deducted and the ranking will drop

Integral growth rule

-Kill 0-20% of players - 1

-Kill 20% - 50% of players 4

-Kill 50% - 100% of players 10

-Killing fin fish AI 2

-Kill Dengshi fish AI 3

-Kill Triceratops AI 5

-Kill Tyrannosaurus Rex AI 10

-Exchange points for growth points: 100:1, extra growth points can be used

-Points for skin: 100 points for a gene point, which can be used to exchange for skin

-The skin of two survivors of Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex is added for exchange

Balance adjustment (overhaul):

-Bleeding speed recovery is accelerated by 2 times

-Bleeding damage reduced by 50%, but the bleeding damage of the southern giant dragon remains the same as before

-Now no matter what the state, you can resume bleeding, but get down and double the bleeding rate

-Triceratops branch selection enhancement (standing can restore bleeding > > complete immunity to bleeding)

-Brachiosaurus fracture recovery speed increased by 20 times

-Greatly enhanced the swimming speed of Spinosaurus (2, 4 feet), Emperor crocodile and heavy clawed dragon

The number of frames is optimized

New code:

/*/ addscore 17 ID adds 500 score

/*/ addgene 17 ID increase gene 500