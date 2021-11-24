 Skip to content

THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 update for 24 November 2021

Update v1.1.0 Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7771086

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.1.0 includes a reduction in enemy strength, improved inventory performance, and an improvement in solving confusing puzzles. If you wish to play the game at the current difficulty level (v1.0.0), please cancel the update when it runs.

■Contents of Update v1.1.0

・Bug fix

　- Fixed a bug that left the steal eyes screen after the steal eyes tutorial was completed.

・Fixed an incomprehensible puzzle.

　- Bucket

　- Trap boxes, etc.

・Improved inventory performance

　- Improved inventory display speed

　- Improved item/file selection speed

・Reduced enemy strength

　- Reduced enemy attack power (Easy, Normal, Hard)

　- Reduced enemy speed (Easy, Normal)

　- Reduced the field of view of some enemies (common for all difficulty levels)

　- Decreased the amount of time players are out of action when attacked (on all difficulties).

　- Increased duration of small fire extinguishers for some enemies.

・Corrected the wandering routes of some enemies. (Wandering route correction is not reflected when loading existing (v1.0.0) save data.)

・Fixed enemies opening save room doors to prevent entry.

・Added hiding points.

・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 Content Depot 1693071
  • Loading history…
THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 SimplifiedChinese Depot 1693072
  • Loading history…
