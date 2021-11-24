0.4.2: Building Placement now released!

Hey drifters,

On our road to the World Update II, we improved the placement of buildings and the walkways that lead you there.

We've added snapping functionality and a building grid to aid with the placement of buildings. For those who prefer the old type of building, both the grid and snapping can be disabled. This update comes with a couple of extra quality of life changes allowing you to smoothly build a nice little floating town.

Early Access 0.4.2

Building Grid

Buildings where you can build at (such as the townheart and walkways) now generate a grid on each of their attachable edges where buildings snap to.

Buildings will now show their grids when building around them.

Grid visibility and Snapping functionality can both be disabled with 2 toggles found in the building menu.

Walkways now display their boundaries.

A visual is added for the propeller blocking buildings on the Townheart.

Building Improvements

Added a collision tolerance. This will reduce edge cases where it looked like you could build somewhere, but couldn't due to a small overlap.

While placing a construction, it will now align next to another construction.

Walkways are now built one segment at a time. You can hold shift or set a shortcut to continuously place walkways.

Walkways now show building buoys when they are placed and ready for construction.

Walkway lines will now look for the closest intersecting building it can hook to. This makes for more natural snapping.

Walkway integrity has been added, this means that walkways are no longer able to be deconstructed when it would cause a part of the town to become disconnected from the Townheart.

Individual walking segments can now be deconstructed.

Reduced the snapping distance when building.

Buildings marked for deconstruction will now display building lines around them.

Producers will no longer wait for their recipes to finish before being deconstructed. This means that drifters will immediately stop working and the construction will be marked for deconstruction.

Misc

Producer recipes can now be cancelled, even if they are currently being produced.

Overhauled the visual of the building radius.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where a walkway could snap further than it's allowed angle if it snapped to another walkway.

Fixed building buttons not starting a new construction when pressed.

Fixed additional electricity grids being made when salvaging a building and cancelling it. This could cause certain buildings to never receive power, such as the research station, and thus not getting worked by drifters.

Fixed floating worker position in the Unbottler.

Fixed drifter name tags not updating correctly after reloading.

Fixed bullet points not displaying in the update notes.

Behind the scenes