Three's Company

Things are steaming up on the Island... your long, simmering romance with Cath and Gabby looks ready to evolve to its next level, Is Jack man enough to keep two girls happy and satisfied?



Maria continues to explore her playful side, and has decided she needs a little God in her life. It's totally one of our best scenes yet, so we hope all of you enjoy it.



Apart from that, this month's update adds a bunch of technical improvements. We've started overhauling the fishing game, and hopefully it'll be both more fun and more meaningful, once it's done. At the moment we've about halfway through the process, and the testers seem to think we're on the right path... what do you guys think?

We're also adding improvements to the erotic scenes, including more dynamic camera movements, sounds, voice overs (moan-overs, I guess) and more. Check out Olga's sequence for a preview to what we'll be bringing to all the scenes over the next month or two.

So there you have it, probably our biggest update yet. Paradise Lust is going live on the Steam Autumn Sale right now, with 20% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust/