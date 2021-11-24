Version 0.16.0 released - How do I look?

**Dear Retailers!

It is time for yet another update to King of Retail.

During this past year I have been blessed with having the assistance of my graphics artist who has added and upgraded a lot of things in the game, which have given a great lift to the overall visuals, as well as allowing me to focus more on programming and implementing new features.

But as the game gets bigger and bigger, much time goes into managing things that doesn't directly impact the game features themselves. Playtesting, balancing, bug hunting, translation management and so on.

And now I am very pleased to say that another person has joined the team, making it a grand total of 3 people working directly on King of Retail.

She will be assisting me in doing many of these tasks, as well as adding new stuff to the game as she also is quite capable with Photoshop.

So I am looking much forward to this, and I hope we will be able to make King of Retail even more enjoyable for you to play.

But on to the actual changes.

For a long time we have been preparing and designing new characters to bring a much more diverse looking population to the game, instead of having all residents in the city looking all the same.

Let us have a look of what have been added.**

--- New faces ---

Instead of having 2 faces to choose from, we changed it into a slider system, where you can adjust the facial traits with more detail. You can also freely select hair color, as well as select between more, better looking hair styles.

--- New Outfits ---

Before this update, all customers in your store wore the same clothes. But that is over now, as they have received unique clothings that better fit their individual segment.

--- Staff Uniforms ---

It is also now possible to design your own uniforms for your various stores and concepts. Should your staff have a simple, or an exclusive look. Tailor the outfit to match the look of the rest of your store.

--- Bugs & Small conveniences ---

- Minimum storage system

Many of you have also requested an easier use of the minimum storage system, so now it's possible to add directly to this when ordering an article, making it much easier to setup when starting a new store.

- Keybindings

Keybinds did not save between closing and opening the game, this should be fixed so you don't have to remap the keys every time.

- Color picker

It was time to look at an old and popular request which is a bit over due. But now the color picker has been updated such that you have complete control in selecting the exact color that you want.

--- Up next ---

- New environments

My graphics artist has been done for a while with these new characters as the last work is always implementing the actual things to the game. So she is already making good progress with the next big graphical update, which is new environments.

So soon you will finally have variety in the areas where you manage your stores, and they will better exemplify the area you are in, in the campaign mode. Plus, they look much nicer than the existing area that i could conjure up back in the day.

- Thieves

With the new characters and skills, it's about putting it a bit to use. A very popular request during all of the development period has been thieves in the stores. So i thought i would finally accomodate this request, and allow you to take on the battle with these persons that doesn't want to pay for your hard earned in game articles.

- New careers

When campaign mode was introduced, clothes was the only existing type of article in the game, which is why there only exist these career paths where you sell clothes. So to add to the diversity a bit, we will be working on adding more of these, so this starting phase can vary a bit from time to time.

**That was it for this update.

As always, I am very interested in listening to new ideas, bug reports and what else you might have to tell.

You are also more than welcome to join our Discord!

Until next time, have a great sale

//Daniel**