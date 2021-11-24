 Skip to content

Interstellar Rift update for 24 November 2021

Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.61

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EXPERIMENTAL NOTES

This patch resolves all remaining known issues with the physics engine replacement build that is currently testable on the experimental branch. We will be releasing that build to the stable branch if no major issues pop up in the coming two weeks. Thanks goes out to everyone that has already tested the experimental branch.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed physics mesh orientation of the turbine doors on the nuclear reactor

  • Stop bullets from colliding with the player that shot them

  • Fixed an editor crash that could occur when rotating a prop with the mouse

EXPERIMENTAL CHANGELOG

CHANGES
  • Implemented physics used by first person weapons
BUG FIXES

  • Corrected physics meshes for picking up heatsinks on the thermal extractor

  • Fixed radius of turbine physics meshes

  • Fixed physics meshes of the local player being taller than the physics mesh of other players, causing other players to jitter or perpetually fall (Players that are still on the non-experimental build will still jitter and glitch when playing together with players that are on the experimental build)

NOTES

  • Servers don't need to be updated



Changed files in this update

Interstellar Rift Content Depot 363361
