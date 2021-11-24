Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.61

EXPERIMENTAL NOTES

This patch resolves all remaining known issues with the physics engine replacement build that is currently testable on the experimental branch. We will be releasing that build to the stable branch if no major issues pop up in the coming two weeks. Thanks goes out to everyone that has already tested the experimental branch.

BUG FIXES

Fixed physics mesh orientation of the turbine doors on the nuclear reactor

Stop bullets from colliding with the player that shot them

Fixed an editor crash that could occur when rotating a prop with the mouse

EXPERIMENTAL CHANGELOG

CHANGES

Implemented physics used by first person weapons

BUG FIXES

Corrected physics meshes for picking up heatsinks on the thermal extractor

Fixed radius of turbine physics meshes

Fixed physics meshes of the local player being taller than the physics mesh of other players, causing other players to jitter or perpetually fall (Players that are still on the non-experimental build will still jitter and glitch when playing together with players that are on the experimental build)

NOTES

Servers don't need to be updated



