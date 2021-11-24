 Skip to content

House Flipper update for 24 November 2021

It's this time of the year again - STEAM AWARDS ARE HERE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Flippers!

It's this time of the year - just between spooky season and Xmas festival: Steam Awards are happening right here, right NOW, and we've been informed that we're eligible for the Labour of Love category.

Creating House Flipper became not only our day-to-day job but also our biggest passion. We've all built the most creative and supportive community out there, and we're proud to say that our mission was and always will be to give you the content you want. Being a game developer is tough sometimes, but interacting with the players makes a HUGE difference - that's right, YOU matter the world to us.

We might be biased, so it's hard to say whether we're doing a good or a bad job developing the product, but we care, and even after those three incredible years, we still spend hours brainstorming new ideas to make them just perfect. If that's not LOVE, then what is it?

We're not going to tell you to nominate us because you guys are the ones to decide if we're worthy (and we hope we are!) - all we ask you is to participate in the event. Nominate and then vote for the game that deserves it the most in your opinion - and if that game is House Flipper, then we couldn't be happier.

Also, we've prepared some discounts just for you guys, so if you don't have Garden/HGTV DLC yet, here's a treat:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1126050/House_Flipper__HGTV_DLC/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/942290/House_Flipper__Garden_DLC/

All the best,

Frozen District Team

