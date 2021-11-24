Vinci DLC is OUT NOW on Steam!

Hello Rustlers!

We're happy to announce that Rustler DLC: Vinci is out now on Steam!

[previewyoutube=A8AvcX-xeNE;full] YouTube ]

What is the Vinci DLC about?

Meet famous Leonardo da Vinci and help him test his newest - and deadliest - inventions!

Blow off some steam with a Flamethrower!

Use an Arquebus to make your enemies run away in fear!

Take a tank for a test drive and ride around and over anyone who dares to cross your path!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/

The launch discount!

The DLC is available now with a special 15% launch discount. There is also Steam Autumn Stale launching today in which you'll be able to buy Rustler with a 40% discount! Celebrate Black Friday and get yourself a set of a base game and its two DLCs! Artbook and soundtrack also await you!

Steam Awards 2021

If you think Rustler deserves to get a chance in the Steam Awards, the nominee section is yours! We'd be extremely grateful if you could nominate Rustler and vote for our game!

Thank you for your continuous support! We have something special coming for you in December. Await more details next week!

Best regards,

Rustler team