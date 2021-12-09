New Update: Toyota AE86

“Drifting is not the fastest way around a corner, but it is the most exciting one.”
- K. Tsuchiya
It’s time to drift like a king.
A new update is now available in DRIFT21 with a new car to try on the track. Get ready to welcome the iconic Toyota Corolla AE86 and new challenges to master!
Now you can test your skills drifting with a legendary car and customize it with new compatible parts added to the garage.
Below is a list of the new features we have added:
- Added new car - 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT with multiple tuning parts, quick race preset and unique liveries
- Added garage challenges suited to 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT
- Added over 25 new track challenges
- Added Elite Drift Series stickers - available in Paint Booth module
- Added an invert look axis option - available in settings window
and some additional changes:
- Changed the requirements for awarding the Gold Cup in Solo Run challenges. From now on it is required to complete all clipping zones to receive the gold trophy
- Rebalanced existing challenges to better suit to changes in gold trophy requirements
- Adjusted scroll speed settings in the paint booth module
- Improved shading around rims and wheel arches
Now deep dive into this new drifting experience and share it with us.
See you on the track! ;)
