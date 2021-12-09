New Update: Toyota AE86

Share · View all patches · Build 7770414 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 16:06:04 UTC by Wendy

“Drifting is not the fastest way around a corner, but it is the most exciting one.”

K. Tsuchiya

It’s time to drift like a king.

A new update is now available in DRIFT21 with a new car to try on the track. Get ready to welcome the iconic Toyota Corolla AE86 and new challenges to master!

Now you can test your skills drifting with a legendary car and customize it with new compatible parts added to the garage.

Below is a list of the new features we have added:

Added new car - 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT with multiple tuning parts, quick race preset and unique liveries

Added garage challenges suited to 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT

Added over 25 new track challenges

Added Elite Drift Series stickers - available in Paint Booth module

Added an invert look axis option - available in settings window

and some additional changes:

Changed the requirements for awarding the Gold Cup in Solo Run challenges. From now on it is required to complete all clipping zones to receive the gold trophy

Rebalanced existing challenges to better suit to changes in gold trophy requirements

Adjusted scroll speed settings in the paint booth module

Improved shading around rims and wheel arches

Now deep dive into this new drifting experience and share it with us.

See you on the track! ;)