Drift21 update for 9 December 2021

New Update: Toyota AE86

Drift21 update for 9 December 2021

Drifting is not the fastest way around a corner, but it is the most exciting one.

  • K. Tsuchiya

It’s time to drift like a king.

A new update is now available in DRIFT21 with a new car to try on the track. Get ready to welcome the iconic Toyota Corolla AE86 and new challenges to master!

Now you can test your skills drifting with a legendary car and customize it with new compatible parts added to the garage.

Below is a list of the new features we have added:

  • Added new car - 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT with multiple tuning parts, quick race preset and unique liveries
  • Added garage challenges suited to 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT
  • Added over 25 new track challenges
  • Added Elite Drift Series stickers - available in Paint Booth module
  • Added an invert look axis option - available in settings window

and some additional changes:

  • Changed the requirements for awarding the Gold Cup in Solo Run challenges. From now on it is required to complete all clipping zones to receive the gold trophy
  • Rebalanced existing challenges to better suit to changes in gold trophy requirements
  • Adjusted scroll speed settings in the paint booth module
  • Improved shading around rims and wheel arches

Now deep dive into this new drifting experience and share it with us.

See you on the track! ;)

