The Beauty Will Remain Update and DLC are now live!

Chosen Ones,

This update, containing a new customization feature and bugfixes, is accompanied by the Dressed To Kill - Cosmetics Pack, a paid DLC with exclusive design options for the daughters and their weapons.

🩸 A new customization feature:

A whole new feature has been added to Othercide: a customization tool. You will now be able to modify your daughters' appearance as much as you want. The weapons are also customizable now.

To do so, you will have to go to the daughters overview. You just need to click on "R" to customize your daughter. There, you can either rename your daughter or change her appearance.

Hairtcuts: 25 variations common for all archetype (base game content, but ability to choose between them)

Eyes: 12 variations common for all archetype (base game content, but ability to choose between them)

Clothes: Base game variation + 1 additional : 2 variations in total per archetype

Weapons: base game variation + 4 additional : 5 variation in total per archetype

FX around the daughters:

Shards FX : base game variation + 2 additional + disabled = 4 variations

Mist FX: base game variation + 2 additional + disabled = 4 variations

Some clothe variations for the daughters:

Some weapon and FX designs:

🩸 Bug Fixes:

Enemies no longer fall under the level on some maps.

Some maps' areas were erroneously inaccessible, despite being supposed to be accessible. This is now fixed.

The AOE feedback of Maid “Destiny Shift” now correctly moves with the maid when she teleports.

Saves made on the last day of an era no longer create issues with the boss mission in certain cases.

Timeline should no longer show the wrong values under certain conditions during missions.

Othercide also gets a paid DLC that includes additional, more elaborated customization options, for Clothes, Eyes and Weapons:

Clothes: 5 additional clothes variations per archetype

Eyes: 18 additional eyes variations common for all archetypes

Weapons: 4 colored variations per additional variation of weapon, per archetype: 16 additional weapons color variations per archetype

All info about the Dressed To Kill - Cosmetics Pack here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/798490/view/3149702438629435733

We really appreciate your enthusiasm around the update and DLC. We hope you will like them as much as we enjoyed developping them. We would love to know what you think! Share your thoughts on the Update and DLC in our Discord: https://discord.gg/jFN7Q35D3Z

Othercide Team