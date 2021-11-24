Patch 046: Landscaping – 24th Nov 2021

Some UI improvements on this patch, continuing our Quality of Life changes as requested by you, the players. Also a few bug fixes, and finetuning missions 3 and 6 for pacing and difficulty.

Mining Platform Icons – We’ve added in two new passive icons. One, the Node Value, displays the amount of minerals a node contains. The other, Storage, displays how many minerals are currently being stored. This should help players not only understand the relationship between Nodes, Storage and Trains, but also know the exact numbers at any given point

Facility Health Icon – Similar to the above but pertaining to shield layer values. All facilities now have a passive icon that displays the exact total shield health that the facility is currently protected by

Mission 3 – We’ve made some changes to the enemy AMP behavior, restricting it from wandering too far away, as well as removing the second Artillery Station event since that felt a bit redundant

Mission 6 – We’ve reduced the number of enemy AMPs spawning in, as the difficulty spike was noticeable

Updated some tutorial pop ups to reflect changes we’ve made in the game since launch

Fixed a crash that occurred when Horde missions were restarted

Fixed an issue with mining platform loading task not ending if the resource node was depleted

Fixed an issue if a gameplay notification came in at the exact time a player returned to main menu the game would crash

Fixed an issue with Repair Depot Build an AMP hotkey not working

Removed two abilities from Mission 4 that were unreachable due to pre-requisites not being attainable