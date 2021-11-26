Train Life - Patch #10

Patch #10 - Build 16484

Hey everyone, we've got a Friday patch for you with the first batch of performance and stability fixes! We're working hard on delivering more of these, with the next patch making even more changes to help with some of the problems players have experienced since our first major content update.

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Various fixes related to blocked rails, switches, and signal placement

Scenarios Fixed a missing barrier in Scenario #2 – There is no escape!

Gameplay Fixed missing coupling/decoupling indicator during manual delivery Changed ‘bad weather’ speed reduction from 50% to 20% -- Many of you heard me mention this during the livestream; was expected to be in at launch, but we forgot to merge it to the right branch. The responsible programmer has been severely punished, according to the laws of the Old Gods.

Level Art & Design Fixed missing corridors in several places Various visual fixes (removing holes in the ground, removing grass from the tracks, etc.) – We don’t want you to know you’re in the matrix

Stability & Performance Fixed FPS drops in several places throughout Europe due to our traffic system instances, which in some cases could cause crashes on lower-end systems – No jokes about this one, we’re very sorry for the issues people are having, and are working hard to smash these performance issues <3



Train Life Discord Server

A small reminder that we do have a Discord server, which is super special because we have a ton of the team there to answer any questions or concerns you have!