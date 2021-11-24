 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 update for 24 November 2021

Database update

Build 7769655

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We have just deployed an update fixing players duplicate and correcting information on players (height, weight, position...).

You will need to start a new career to see the changes.

Good game !

