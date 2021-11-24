Update 0.5.3

Desert Runners,

"Limit the number of worms per day." This is the title of the most discussed thread on our Steam forum. Many of you reported how unfair this alien mechanic feels for new players. Ideally, we'd like to give you the chance to choose between several difficulty settings when starting a new game, but this will be happening at some point in the future. That's why we decided to take action now and, among other things, reduce the aliens' spawn rate.

We hope you'll enjoy the following changes and bug fixes.

Optimization on memory usage.

It’s now possible to use Inventory / Craft / Map menus while riding the camel.

Fall damage is reduced by 90% while using the seeder’s suit.

Water dropping in the cave now restores thirst like other water sources (like the oasis).

The sword now deals more damage against animals and aliens but can’t be used to cut tree or plants.

Turban stats have been increased.

Cooking time of the raw meat has been decreased.

Dead animal bodies will remain longer.

Scolomorphs will now spawn once every 2 days and not every day anymore, and their number will increase at a slower rate.

No settings reset on build change.

FIXED