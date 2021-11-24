Update 0.5.3

Desert Runners,
"Limit the number of worms per day." This is the title of the most discussed thread on our Steam forum. Many of you reported how unfair this alien mechanic feels for new players. Ideally, we'd like to give you the chance to choose between several difficulty settings when starting a new game, but this will be happening at some point in the future. That's why we decided to take action now and, among other things, reduce the aliens' spawn rate.
We hope you'll enjoy the following changes and bug fixes.
UPDATED
- Optimization on memory usage.
- It’s now possible to use Inventory / Craft / Map menus while riding the camel.
- Fall damage is reduced by 90% while using the seeder’s suit.
- Water dropping in the cave now restores thirst like other water sources (like the oasis).
- The sword now deals more damage against animals and aliens but can’t be used to cut tree or plants.
- Turban stats have been increased.
- Cooking time of the raw meat has been decreased.
- Dead animal bodies will remain longer.
- Scolomorphs will now spawn once every 2 days and not every day anymore, and their number will increase at a slower rate.
- No settings reset on build change.
FIXED
- Disappearing camel.
- Stack from storage to inventory.
- Game crashing on opening / closing fence gate.
- Mouse inversion while riding the camel.
- Tutorial - placing a marker.
- Camel disappearing under terrain.
- Overlapping texts in message display.
- Dead trees in the canyon oasis.
- Storage box under the double ramp stairs.
- Placeable items disappearing in additional inventory slots / storage box / camel bag (now will drop the crafting materials of the item).
- [spoiler]Zombie aliens and dead body falling down under the terrain. [/spoiler]
- Sandstorm in canyon cave.
- Moving animals with fence gate preview.
- Refilling water on water bottle or leather canteen.
- Items explosion on drop or other situations.
- Is not possible anymore to use tools or to consume food in the hot-bar while sleeping.
- Wooden spike never-ending damage on player and camel.
- Fire arrow hitting an explosive barrel not causing it to explode.
- Loot in loot chests respawning each load game.
- Wrong camera rotation while riding the camel.
Changed files in this update