New Red Suit: The following are added
Combo duration count time increased by 3 seconds, and the "Combo Attack" talent's combo damage increase extra Part: weapon, helmet
When attacking a burning target, it triggers a hellfire attack that deals 3 times the damage of the target Part: Armor, Gloves
When attacking a paralyzed target, trigger a thunderstorm to attack the target to deal 3 times the damage Part: Arms, Gloves
New red and Chosen equipment map markers
Modified to replace the red suit effects to make it more conspicuous
Modify the map character marker to be above all markers
Modified to reduce the transparency of the map background
Modify to turn off the map display of the upper scene after entering the initial room of the lower level
Modify to hide the spring icon after interacting with the spring
Modify the single-door rune room to add end teleportation door
Repair the problem that the character position is occasionally incorrect when entering the next layer
Repair the problem of pathfinding in the wall of castle lord room
Repair the problem of incorrect display of the text of the red dress word
Adjust the effect of Chosen word to reduce healing amount to 80%.
Never Return update for 24 November 2021
Update v7.18
New Red Suit: The following are added
Changed files in this update