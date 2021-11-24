Update v7.18

New Red Suit: The following are added

Combo duration count time increased by 3 seconds, and the "Combo Attack" talent's combo damage increase extra Part: weapon, helmet

When attacking a burning target, it triggers a hellfire attack that deals 3 times the damage of the target Part: Armor, Gloves

When attacking a paralyzed target, trigger a thunderstorm to attack the target to deal 3 times the damage Part: Arms, Gloves

New red and Chosen equipment map markers

Modified to replace the red suit effects to make it more conspicuous

Modify the map character marker to be above all markers

Modified to reduce the transparency of the map background

Modify to turn off the map display of the upper scene after entering the initial room of the lower level

Modify to hide the spring icon after interacting with the spring

Modify the single-door rune room to add end teleportation door

Repair the problem that the character position is occasionally incorrect when entering the next layer

Repair the problem of pathfinding in the wall of castle lord room

Repair the problem of incorrect display of the text of the red dress word

Adjust the effect of Chosen word to reduce healing amount to 80%.