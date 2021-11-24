11/24 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 7769100 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

**1. Ranked Mode 2021 Winter Season

**

Challenge your limit and be the best player on the league!

New Top baller will rule this winter season!

Only opens 12 hours every day for 2 weeks!

Winter Ranked Mode Begins!

Challenge your true skill over all platforms! Who will be the top baller during this Winter season, across all platforms?

Reward List:



Q&A:

Will my rank be reset from Winter Ranked Mode?

Starting rank for this Winter Ranked Mode will be applied depending on the previous winter rank.

Check out the below image for more details!

I want to play Ranked Mode in different regions this time. Will my rank be maintained?

We have changed that Rank Apply(above image) can be applied to any server where you start the first Winter Ranked Mode. HOWEVER, if you move to a different region that is different from where you played Winter Ranked Mode, your rank will be reset and cannot be restored.

ex) If you played Winter Ranked Mode at Asia and got SS rank ;

You can get your starting rank A, no matter where you start to play Winter Ranked Mode.

Note :

Starting rank for the Winter season is applied depending on the previous Summer rank.

Rank will be reset to D if you change your region while proceeding with Winter Rank Mode.

Check out the time for each regions and don’t miss a single match!

Server Time Standard (PST)

NA : 10:00 – 22:00

EU : 03:00 – 15:00

Asia : 21:00 – 09:00

**2. Ability Card Promotion

**

Event Period:

11/24 ~ 11/30 23:59 PST

Climb the ladder of 5 different steps. Each step provides different deal!

Get ability card with special price, this time Noah is included in the deal!

**3. Platinum Kennel On Sale (RC Truck Chance UP!)

**



Event Period:

11/24 ~ 12/7 23:59 PST

Meet the new RC Monster Truck pet and get exclusive buff!

This RC truck will cheer you up in the court with its special effect!

Higher chance to get RC car with 10 kennels bundle!

**4. RC Car Driver Reward

**



Event Period:

11/24 ~ 11/27 23:59 PST

Open the platinum kennel and meet your new RC monster truck buddy!

Adopt RC truck pet during the event period and get the controller backpack!

*Reward will be sent during 12/8 maintenance

**5. Secret Detective Challenge Camp

**



There is a mystery going on FS town! Find the culprit on the court!

Get 270 points right away upon purchasing the DLC and open the event to search the clue!

Sale Period:

11/24 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Event Period:

11/24 ~ 12/21 23:59 PST

**6. Detective Early Bird Event

**

Get 270 points right away upon purchasing the DLC and open the event to search the clue!

**6. Detective Early Bird Event

**



Event Period:

11/24 ~ 12/2 23:59 PST

Finish the Challenge Camp in a week and prove your ability as a legendary detective!

Exclusive Magnifying glass will be rewarded!

*Reward will be sent on 12/3

**7. FS Black Pack On Sale

**



Event Period:

11/24 ~ 11/30 23:59 PST

Black Friday Special! Get FreeStyle move just for 80 points!

This time with Noah’s black pack!

*1 time purchase limit for each FS Black Pack

**8. Gold Ability Card Sale

**



Event Period:

11/24 ~ 11/30 23:59 PST

Black Friday Special! Special Gold card pack sale including recent character Noah!

Don’t miss this exclusive chance!