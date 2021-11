Share · View all patches · Build 7768855 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 09:06:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Taimanin fans out there,

We are planning maintenance starting at 02:00 UTC, November 25th. The maintenance should take about an hour. You won't be able to play the game during the maintenance.

Here are the key issues we will be updating during maintenance:

NEW CARDS

New cards will be added to the roster.

Stay tuned!