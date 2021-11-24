Path 1.0.0+91

Hi all!
this is another path/fix update.
I've also added some minor new stuff (see below), hope you'll enjoy!
changelog [v.1.0.0+87 -> v.1.0.0+91]
v.1.0.0+87
Patience - now auto unlocks at level 15 for any class (QoL feature)
Capping recovery time to 20 days for all diff.
Prisoner calamity: the prisoner should now have a banner to make him better visible/distinct from common enemy
Crystal skin (v3): disabled when acid applied
v.1.0.0+88
Added new option when it's about time to absorb a mutator - now you can 'grow' it, meaning increasing the underlying trait level by one at 1/2 absorption days cost.
fixed tooltip overlapping in Campaign start screen
v.1.0.0+89
bugfix: winning with Necroreavers/Shattered will now unlock the new start mutators
'Growing' mutators - now can be applied only to scalable ones
v.1.0.0+90
russian loc.updates
v.1.0.0+91
fixed a bug with weaponmaster quest where some unit's would not get the Soldier perk upon successfull completion of quest
french loc.updates
David
