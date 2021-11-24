Path 1.0.0+91

Hi all!

this is another path/fix update.

I've also added some minor new stuff (see below), hope you'll enjoy!

changelog [v.1.0.0+87 -> v.1.0.0+91]

v.1.0.0+87

Patience - now auto unlocks at level 15 for any class (QoL feature)

Capping recovery time to 20 days for all diff.

Prisoner calamity: the prisoner should now have a banner to make him better visible/distinct from common enemy

Crystal skin (v3): disabled when acid applied

v.1.0.0+88

Added new option when it's about time to absorb a mutator - now you can 'grow' it, meaning increasing the underlying trait level by one at 1/2 absorption days cost.

fixed tooltip overlapping in Campaign start screen

v.1.0.0+89

bugfix: winning with Necroreavers/Shattered will now unlock the new start mutators

'Growing' mutators - now can be applied only to scalable ones

v.1.0.0+90

russian loc.updates

v.1.0.0+91

fixed a bug with weaponmaster quest where some unit's would not get the Soldier perk upon successfull completion of quest

french loc.updates

David