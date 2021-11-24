Share · View all patches · Build 7768641 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear players!

We present to your attention a global update for the game Synthwave Burnout.

We have completely changed the control system, the behavior of the car on the road, and the physics. The drifts, which many complained about, have been fixed.

Now the game has the ability to switch the camera (1st person view and 3rd person view)

Added 2 levels and 20 synthwave/retrowave music tracks.

And this is just the beginning! There will be many more interesting updates ahead.