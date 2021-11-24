 Skip to content

Maximum Action update for 24 November 2021

0.79 Maximum Uploader Patch

Maximum Action update for 24 November 2021

0.79 Maximum Uploader Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

You may have noticed that with the release of the 0.79 update, the Maximum Uploader stopped working.

YOU CAN NOW ACCESS THE UPLOADER IN-GAME.

I will eventually remove the Maximum Uploader from the game startup. All future workshop uploading and updating will be done from within Maximum Action.

I just released a patch that adds the weapon uploader functionality into the new editor, so now you can upload both weapons and levels from within Maximum Action! No more separate applications for uploading to the Steam Workshop!

Simply click the upload or update on Steam Workshop buttons in the scene creator to access the uploader.

Also, this patch fixes and adds some other small changes:

Fixed bug with Jungle Tank Boss being stuck

Adjustments made to AI attack animations so they are more consistent

*Changed the endless mode music to the new track "Mega Mean"

