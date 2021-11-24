Hey guys !

Again, I apologize for the slow rate of updates / patches, but here is the reason why :



I am working on another game ! Yes, yes, I know, I said in a previous update change log that I was working on a Napoleonic era wargame, unfortunately I lost interest for it quite rapidly, but it wasn't for nothing. If HoS has real time multiplayer, it is thanks to the work I have put in that game. I may have not finished it, but I learned a ton.

Thanks to the experience I got from Hex of Steel and the multiplayer experience from Hex of Steel : Napoleon, I am now able to work on my own FPS.

I realized that I liked WWII more than the 1800s, so, it will be WWII all over again !

It will not be turn by turn or a wargame, it will be a first person / third person shooter in REAL TIME.

Thinking about releasing an alpha in the coming weeks, as it is already playable and working.

You can find several videos on my youtube channel, such as this one, where I am dogfighting with my brother (More him shooting me down than real dogfighting but hey ! I wanted to show the FX)

YouTube

If you are interested, simply have a look at the youtube channel, I will be often posting short videos showing where the game's at.

And now, the change log for this update !

Added

Native support for M1 Macs.

Changes

Updated Steamworks library (SDK). This way it now supports M1 Macs and won’t cause any crash. Performances on M1 Macs should be way better due to the native support :)

AI deploy carrier planes on carriers in priority now.

Showing major victory points / secondary from afar on the map when clicking on objectives in the top menu UI.

You can now see what your plane is about to attack underneath itself (showing the proper unit’s name instead of its own due to the mouse being on itself).

Europe 1939 and 1941 improvements.

Italy 1943 improvements.

Fixes

Planes supporting not having fighters sound effect (using torpedo sound for example).

AI planes not resupplying at reinforcement tiles.

Some hero’s names were not shown completely. I reduced the size of the font so they would fit.

Artillery ignored any tiles terrain modifier.

NOTE :2 people reported me that, 1- Operation Compass would not open after Operation Weserburung playing as the British, I tried the scenario here and the game would load Operation Compass without any troubles, so I don’t know what went wrong and without your save file I cannot do anything since it worked here. 2- Someone reported that his number of core units would change when he was loading his save, I tried to do that too and no issues on my side, please send me your save file where this is happening. If I cannot reproduce the issue, I really, really need your save file, thanks !

EDIT : Steamworks seem to have issues on Mac, game doesn't close and the API doesn't shut down even when you force close the game. I am working on a fix. Will be out ASAP.