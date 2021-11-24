Patch 4.0.0 Release Notes

[Features]

Introduce Speedclass 150cc and rebalance 200cc 300cc

Full Offline mode

New Track 20 - Space Station

Seasonal 2 Event

AI Rebalanced (Improve AI difficulty, AI item usage, and fix getting stuck)

Immersive (grip 70) + replace/remove Top Grip

Improve Immersive (boost button easier to press)

[Crash and serious issues]

Fix user crash report

Fix claiming and deleting mail rapidly which causes the game to crash

Fix the player cannot be reconnected to the game properly (error code: 43)

[Gameplay]

Fix Immersive grip controls when turning full angle

Fix Career Pass calculation and display

Fix Index immersive Full Grip 220 cannot recalibrate.

Fix Immersive indicator bar glitch

[UX/UI]

Some Garage components still can be interacted when the Feedback or Redeem menu is still active

Update content in Learning center for default controls

Update data in Daily Quests

Fix Learning Center glitch when selecting the gallery

Fix missing description for “Prefer Player” in matchmaking UI

Fix the missing disposing Icon on the Rest Mode

Fix the 1st Place display on the Profile card doesn’t update

[Graphics]

Fix some achievements are using the wrong icon

Fix the Face Blaster and Bomber Bee glitch in the Weapon usage Menu

Fix the Player’s name tags that are using black color on Oculus Quest

Fix the colliding VFX upon driving into the road border.

Fix the Carmine Lust’s interior

Fix the Tips & Tricks appear after loading comic scene

[Achievement]

Fix the ‘Super Star II’ achievement’s reward cannot be claimed