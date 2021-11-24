Patch 4.0.0 Release Notes

[Features]
- Introduce Speedclass 150cc and rebalance 200cc 300cc
- Full Offline mode
- New Track 20 - Space Station
- Seasonal 2 Event
- AI Rebalanced (Improve AI difficulty, AI item usage, and fix getting stuck)
- Immersive (grip 70) + replace/remove Top Grip
- Improve Immersive (boost button easier to press)
[Crash and serious issues]
Fix user crash report
Fix claiming and deleting mail rapidly which causes the game to crash
Fix the player cannot be reconnected to the game properly (error code: 43)
[Gameplay]
Fix Immersive grip controls when turning full angle
Fix Career Pass calculation and display
Fix Index immersive Full Grip 220 cannot recalibrate.
Fix Immersive indicator bar glitch
[UX/UI]
Some Garage components still can be interacted when the Feedback or Redeem menu is still active
Update content in Learning center for default controls
Update data in Daily Quests
Fix Learning Center glitch when selecting the gallery
Fix missing description for “Prefer Player” in matchmaking UI
Fix the missing disposing Icon on the Rest Mode
Fix the 1st Place display on the Profile card doesn’t update
[Graphics]
Fix some achievements are using the wrong icon
Fix the Face Blaster and Bomber Bee glitch in the Weapon usage Menu
Fix the Player’s name tags that are using black color on Oculus Quest
Fix the colliding VFX upon driving into the road border.
Fix the Carmine Lust’s interior
Fix the Tips & Tricks appear after loading comic scene
[Achievement]
Fix the ‘Super Star II’ achievement’s reward cannot be claimed
Changed files in this update