Update V1.015

Hi All.

This update introduces three new features as requested by the Community and fixes a couple of bugs that we have found during testing.

New Feature: Weapon Loadouts

A unit's Inventory page now has a new button available to create/modify weapon loadouts, as shown below.

Clicking the button will switch the 'paper doll' display to the display shown in the following image:

To create a loadout you can either:

a). Drag and drop an item from the Party Backpack to an appropriate slot.

b). Click the Current button on a loadout slot (1) to select the items currently equipped.

c). Drag and drop an item in a loadout to a different slot to 'clone' it to that slot.

Throwing weapons must be unique within the range of loadouts but melee and ranged weapons can feature in multiple loadouts. So, for example, you could create a slot with a Longsword +1 combined with a Spiked Shield +1 (giving an offensive combo as the shield adds extra damage) and another with a Longsword +1 and an Imperial Round Shield +2 (giving a more defensive combo as the shield provides extra protection).

To switch a unit to a new loadout, click the Select button (2) on any slot. Note that if the inventory is locked for any reason, a loadout cannot be selected (the same as a unit cannot be re-equipped if the inventory is locked). You can however still create and/or modify loadouts.

When a loadout is 'selected' the matching items must be available in the Party Backpack. The items will then automatically be equipped on the unit and the items they currently hold are returned to the backpack.

It is possible therefore to have only one of an item in the backpack but create loadouts on two different units with that item. The first unit to 'select' the loadout will get it from the backpack while the button on the other will be inactive as there will no longer be an item in the backpack to fulfill the loadout.

Items that are assigned to loadouts will not be available for sale at the Market. They are effectively 'reserved' to avoid you selling them by accident. The Market Dialog has a new field displayed to inform you of the number of items so reserved, as shown below.

New Feature: Split Movement

A new Advanced Rule - Unit Movement has been implemented to allow split movement such that any unit can move multiple times during the player's turn (up to the limit of their Movement Points). Combining this rule with the 'Unit Actions' rule will give different challenges as to how the game is played.

New Feature: Re-Equipping a Unit After Death

Units will no longer have their equipment stripped when they die. They will retain all their items and they can be freely equipped/unequipped from/to the Party Backpack at any stage. If a dead unit is dismissed, its equipment will automatically be returned to the Party Backpack.

Fixed : A sneaking unit entering a teleport could cause a program crash. [Internal Bug]

Fixed : When neutral units turn into enemies, their background color does not change as it should. [Internal Bug]

Fixed : After victory, it was sometimes impossible to export the party if it contained a dead unit (exporting from a battle scene was ok). [Internal Bug]

Fixed: When equipping a weapon from a loot chest, occasionally the unit would not be able to use that weapon until the next turn. [Internal Bug]

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the new features.

All the best.

Ian & Jann