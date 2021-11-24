Autumn Sale Drivers/Pilots Now live & New Weapons - 0.7.129.15

Well its that time again the Autumn Sale!

Windows 7 Support

Windows 7 Support will be ending soon when we update to 4.27 of the Engine Build. We will archive the last stable build for windows 7 for a year after the official update. The windows 7 build will not receive updates/and we will give very basic support

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-7-support-ended-on-january-14-2020-b75d4580-2cc7-895a-2c9c-1466d9a53962

So if your on Windows 7 we highly recommend updating your OS in the future as our engine provider Epic Games has also started to remove dependencies and other runtimes that are needed for the game to run properly.



https://docs.unrealengine.com/4.27/en-US/WhatsNew/Builds/ReleaseNotes/4_27/

Old save files will work with this new build

Change list

More building collision adjustments and pathing adjustments around West Treasure Island.

New Walk Animations added for CERC Units

M16 switched to be used for Drivers

M9 given to pilot unit

Garrisoning of units into vehicles improved: Saving/loading should be more accurate now, with units properly remembering which seat they were in (for visible seats). The seats themselves will track who is in them (rather than relying on a linear array to keep track)

Updated degarrisoning logic to default to not ejecting the pilot

Updated degarrisoning selection widget to not select the pilot by default (and to prevent selecting him if fast-roping)

Added logic to make Pilots/Drivers go to their respective seat when garrisoning, if that seat is open

Added logic to make a vehicle spawn its Pilot/Driver by default, if defined

Added logic to make vehicles turn off their engine and stop accepting movement commands if they have no pilot/driver

Updated the Charon's garrison capacity to reflect the additional 'seat' taken up by the Pilot

Added Pilot logic to the Merlin, and updated its capacity to reflect the Pilot

Added Drivers to Peregrine and Springbok (w/ appropriate sockets, etc.)

Cerc sprints reorganized. added 4 blendspaces for cerc movement.

Gave the cerc medic and engineer the m16 as base starting weapon.

AX53 added for the assault. adjust damage for m16 (nerf) the scar(buff) & m4(buff). ax53 is weaker than the scar but better range dmg compared to the m4, better than the m16 in damage.

Added Drivers to the Atlas variants

Updated some logic to ensure cursor would properly track Ammo Runner only seats and not say you can garrison someone into the Atlas if the only missing units are Runners (not yet restricted to say 'driver only' yet, though)

Fixed some issues with some Atlases to resolve Driver conflicts

Fixed the Transport Atlas not properly running some regular logic related to Garrison UI

For vehicles that had a Population cost of greater than 1, lowered their population cost by 1 to account for the fact that they come with a Driver/Pilot (who also counts as pop)

Updated the Capture Truck to cost 1 pop (thus 2, counting its driver) to avoid being able to spam Capture Trucks (then killing their pilots) to fill the map up

Updated the Recruit Popup to account for the number of Pilots/Drivers a vehicle requires when listing its population cost (to prevent over-recruiting on the bulk recruit slider, etc.)

Fixed units not properly clearing special animations when exiting a pilot seat (which caused issues if they then sat in a gun-enabled passenger seat on another vehicle)

Fixed Driver/Pilot units in passenger seats 'pretending' they're the Driver/Pilot of the current vehicle when attempting to degarrison them from another vehicle via the degarrison selection widget

1P operator audio volume fixes

Fixed up the Garrison display widget (over vehicles when they're selected) to no longer display their driver or any 'special-unit' seats (such as those used by ammo runners)

Added 'NEEDS DRIVER/PILOT' text over a Vehicle, when it's selected, if it needs one

Fixed the Sparrow's carrying capacity

NOTE: Strange bug with the Driver/Pilot of a vehicle sometimes having some 'visibility lines' showing on them erroneously if they leave their vehicle. Not tracked down yet, though spent some time trying to fix.

Fixed pilots improperly acting as 'walls' for the 'see my own units through walls' functionality, when degarrisoned due to vehicle destruction

And added a safety to make their guns also not do this

Added the Driver and Pilot to the list of units recruitable at the Barracks and adjusted their prices a bit

Autumn splash

Infection growth system has expanded on Open world V2 to use more of the world

Fixed operator weapon going invisible when you switch weapons sometimes

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! ːWinterSmileː

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/