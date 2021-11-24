 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lovely Planet Remix update for 24 November 2021

Update 31

Share · View all patches · Build 7768292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick mid-week update!

There were some issues with the LiveSplit not picking up events consistently which should hopefully be resolved in this update. The AutoSplitter now also picks up events for playlists restarts and exit to main menu which can be configured in LiveSplit layout to reset the timer automatically.

I've also slipped in a few updates under the hood to support future content updates with more levels and playlists. No promises right now, just setting things up.

Some bugfixes, unreachable Arcade Mode heart pickups and oh, French localization is in too!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.