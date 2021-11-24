Quick mid-week update!

There were some issues with the LiveSplit not picking up events consistently which should hopefully be resolved in this update. The AutoSplitter now also picks up events for playlists restarts and exit to main menu which can be configured in LiveSplit layout to reset the timer automatically.

I've also slipped in a few updates under the hood to support future content updates with more levels and playlists. No promises right now, just setting things up.

Some bugfixes, unreachable Arcade Mode heart pickups and oh, French localization is in too!

Cheers