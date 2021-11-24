Patch 1.011 Arena FPS Battles LVL UP & EXP/Thanksgiving Update Release

Patch 1.011 Player LVL & EXP/Thanksgiving Update Release

-Players are now able to Level Up and earn EXP for each in-match battle won

-Further Tweaking of Placement Matches to get you to the right ranking for your skill level

-Full Controller Support completed

-Fixes for Leaderboards (sorts and displays ranks for each playlist correctly)

-Fix for Currency not displaying correctly in Armory

-Updating Lifetime Stats in Postgame Stats Board

-Updated Daily Challenges to cater towards our more hardcore players

-Name Change is now possible in the Armory (only 1,000 digital currency for a limited time to account for players who didn't get a chance to change on first play)

)will be raised to 35,000 in 2 weeks

-Bug not detecting Premium correctly is now resolved.

-Various UI bugs ironed out.

Current Bugs: (expecting to all be resolved in next update this weekend)

-Story Mode isn't unlocking correctly and will always show notification

-Leaderboards occasionally crash, but will display correctly on restart

-Fix for Weapon Lock (we almost have this bug resolved)

)-temporary manual fix: if it is Aice or DMG that is locked, shoot LPA/Sniper once, then repeatedly click shoot while switching to locked weapon

Happy Thanksgiving from the CPS Devteam!