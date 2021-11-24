BUILD 2241 - 24 November 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7768172 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 07:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This update contains the following:

DLSS updated to 2.3.1 which includes better visuals + new sharpening option.

Added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

You can now enable FSR + Sharpening for extra peformance during Ray Tracing or on lower spec PC's.

Unreal engine upgrade to 4.27.1

This includes:

More general optimizations

Ray Tracing optimisations

More general stability

Unfortunately it means a large patch, however this also prepares us for the black labyrinth DLC.

Other fixes

-You can now run the game in exclusive Fullscreen in DX12.

-Final boss level visual fix when save/loading.

-Fixed up inconsistent ray traced enemy shadows.

-Fixed lifts being offset occasionally .

-Volumetric fog more optimized, should give a decent frame boost.

-Celestial claw lighting fixed, planets+suns now give off lights/shadows.

-Fixed issue with portal location UI in gateway when loading a game.

-Fixed many minor level issues.

-Other minor misc fixes.