BUILD 2241 - 24 November 2021

This update contains the following:
DLSS updated to 2.3.1 which includes better visuals + new sharpening option.
Added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).
You can now enable FSR + Sharpening for extra peformance during Ray Tracing or on lower spec PC's.
Unreal engine upgrade to 4.27.1
This includes:
More general optimizations
Ray Tracing optimisations
More general stability
Unfortunately it means a large patch, however this also prepares us for the black labyrinth DLC.
Other fixes
-You can now run the game in exclusive Fullscreen in DX12.
-Final boss level visual fix when save/loading.
-Fixed up inconsistent ray traced enemy shadows.
-Fixed lifts being offset occasionally .
-Volumetric fog more optimized, should give a decent frame boost.
-Celestial claw lighting fixed, planets+suns now give off lights/shadows.
-Fixed issue with portal location UI in gateway when loading a game.
-Fixed many minor level issues.
-Other minor misc fixes.
Changed files in this update