Herman Electro update for 24 November 2021

Corrupdate!

Corruption

Two new tools, and a secret character, all of which employ a new mechanic: the corruption status effect for tools!

A Score of New Puzzles

We've designed some puzzles and rooms we love too much to not add.

Watercolor Mode

You can now transform the game into a watercolor painting for a more cinematic experience.

Additional New Content

  • Gold metacoins for big payouts
  • Sprint speed settings
  • Secret Stuff

Bug Fixes & Tweaks

  • Daily mode is easier to unlock
  • Updated gun description for enhanced clarity
  • Made walls in the open world immune to bombs
  • Tools can only be brought back to start world after a win
  • Made it so you can put working buttons on walls in editor mode
  • Updated the Unlock Condition descriptions to be more accurate
  • Removed some less enjoyable solutions from drop pools
  • Fixed some unreleased content showing up in the daily
  • Fixed Xray Goggles' interaction with buried treasure
  • Fixed lighting issues when loading saved runs
  • Prevented bomb box from conducting after being destroyed
  • Spring interaction with boxes improved
  • Added some solutions, including for the room 'curvy_boi'
  • Fixed bugs with random character starting a run as Francisco
  • Turned 'a' to 'an' in death text if cause of death begins with a vowel
  • Improved loading message changes

