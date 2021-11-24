Corrupdate!

Share · View all patches · Build 7768090 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 06:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Corruption

Two new tools, and a secret character, all of which employ a new mechanic: the corruption status effect for tools!

A Score of New Puzzles

We've designed some puzzles and rooms we love too much to not add.

Watercolor Mode

You can now transform the game into a watercolor painting for a more cinematic experience.

Additional New Content

Gold metacoins for big payouts

Sprint speed settings

Secret Stuff

Bug Fixes & Tweaks