Corrupdate!

Corruption
Two new tools, and a secret character, all of which employ a new mechanic: the corruption status effect for tools!
A Score of New Puzzles
We've designed some puzzles and rooms we love too much to not add.
Watercolor Mode
You can now transform the game into a watercolor painting for a more cinematic experience.
Additional New Content
- Gold metacoins for big payouts
- Sprint speed settings
- Secret Stuff
Bug Fixes & Tweaks
- Daily mode is easier to unlock
- Updated gun description for enhanced clarity
- Made walls in the open world immune to bombs
- Tools can only be brought back to start world after a win
- Made it so you can put working buttons on walls in editor mode
- Updated the Unlock Condition descriptions to be more accurate
- Removed some less enjoyable solutions from drop pools
- Fixed some unreleased content showing up in the daily
- Fixed Xray Goggles' interaction with buried treasure
- Fixed lighting issues when loading saved runs
- Prevented bomb box from conducting after being destroyed
- Spring interaction with boxes improved
- Added some solutions, including for the room 'curvy_boi'
- Fixed bugs with random character starting a run as Francisco
- Turned 'a' to 'an' in death text if cause of death begins with a vowel
- Improved loading message changes
Changed files in this update