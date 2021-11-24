Update 2130 and Autumn Sale, Intruder is 50% off!

Agents!

Welcome to update 2130.

We are excited to say that Intruder is going to be 50% off for this Autumn Steam Sale! Time to bolster our ranks for the next assignment, Agents! The sale will be available from November 24th to December 1st.

Update 2130:

Now, we have been hard at work, hearing your feedback and doing our part to improve your Intruder experience! So let’s talk about update 2130:

QoL Changes:

/punish in practice rounds has been blocked

Door tooltips don’t appear anymore when using binoculars

Improved feedback when trying to bind duplicate keys

Improved sensor audio, multiple sensors will not emit noise at the same time

We added a global incoming voice volume slider

Fixes:

Fixed room duplication in room/server browser

Duplicate photon view error message has been changed and reworded

Mouse sensitivity command /ms has been fixed

Endmatch experience exploit has been fixed

Shotgun and sniper rifle names have been updated

Tutorial weapon names have been updated

Radio clicks will not appear in menus anymore

Hats, hats, HATS:

To celebrate Autumn and Thanksgiving, we have new unlockables which are going to be available in game from November 24th to December 1st! To help you get those hats, you’ll also have a 200% EXP Boost for the duration of the event!

We also added a couple wall tags for the sale, because who doesn't love hand turkeys?!

We can’t wait for you to join the mission with that Autumn fashion!

We're not done just yet though!

We have been hard at work on Cliffside 2.0 and we're stoked to share some teasers with you today!



Cliffside garage, with interactable lights!



The new 2F Control Room.



The Guard spawn: The Executive's Office

We also have a Mapmaking Contest going on, check it out here!

We hope you liked this update and those little teasers, we can't wait to play with you Agents!

The Superboss Games Team