CYBRID Update v0.8.37 Released

Hi!

Firstly, I want to apologize for the mistakes that were at the start of the game, especially for the owners of Oculus headsets. But I hope this update will please everyone!

Here is a list of all the changes:

Fixed long loading bug for Oculus headset owners.

Added the ability to adjust hands in setting - character.

Improved the system of interaction with opponents (now you should miss less) this applies to both swords and pistols.

Improved feedback, now the vibration is felt much better and clearer!

Also fixed minor bugs on the map, then the type of flying barrels)

Added more hints.

Increased the number of misses by 8 hits.

If you lose, then the menu immediately appears to restart the level or exit the menu.

In the customization menu, you can now change the colors of the places for swords and blades.

In general, these are all the most serious mistakes that you could have met at the start, I hope their correction will give you much more pleasure!

See you in the future!