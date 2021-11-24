 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 24 November 2021

DPC Winter 2022 Tour

Build 7766358

Over a month has passed since new defending champions were crowned, and it's time to look toward the next spectacles that await us. The first Tour of the next Dota Pro Circuit season kicks off next week. Comprised of Regional Leagues culminating in the Winter Major tournament, this Tour will be the first of three that lead up to The International 2022. With DPC points on the line, these Tours offer the most reliable path for consistent teams to secure invitations to next year's crowning event.

To help the Dota community get into the spirit of the global competition right out the gate, we've brought Fantasy play out of the Compendium and into the wider DPC season, letting you play for the duration of each Tour.

Fantasy play during the DPC works similar to each year during The International, with the main difference being fans now compete within specific regions, and scoring is calculated by period (generally a week) rather than daily.

Read a bit more on how to play below.

The Basics

For each period, fans set a Fantasy roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards. Player Cards on a roster score Fantasy points based on how well they perform in that period's matches. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points. Periods generally consist of a single week, except over the holiday season at the end of the year.

Player Card Packs

All players have been granted 10 starter packs. Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota. Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.

When you open a pack you'll receive player cards from the specific region you have selected.

Regional Fantasy

Each DPC region is its own Fantasy league with its own player cards and unique lineup. You may choose to participate in multiple regional leagues, and you will earn Fantasy Levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period. For instance, if you place in the top 10% of one league and the top 50% of another, you will receive the points for the top 10% placement. Region rewards do not stack.

At the end of each period, you will earn levels based on the Fantasy points for that period. Rewards will be unlocked based on your current overall Fantasy Level.

Scoring Matches

The scoring for seasonal Fantasy is slightly different than in the past. All Division I matches during the Winter 2022 Tour are eligible for Fantasy play. The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score. If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count.

Due to scheduling conflicts with teams quarantining after TI, the Chinese Division I will be starting later in the season. We are looking at ways to ensure that fans participating in the Chinese Fantasy League get the same amount of potential rewards regardless.

Rewards

The top 10% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 3 Fantasy Levels.

The top 25% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 2 Fantasy Levels.

The top 50% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 1 Fantasy Levels.

Every third fantasy level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted later). At every other level, players receive 500 shards.

Make sure to follow all of the upcoming action in the Watch section of the client or on the DPC homepage. In the meantime, we're also putting the finishing touches on the next Battle Pass, which is due out in the next few weeks. We've got a special conundrum cooking and we can't wait to share it.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2021-2022 Season Card Pack
  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2021-2022 Player Card Dust
  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2021-2022 Player Card

English Localization

  • DOTA_FantasyHelpText1: Each pack contains five cards, one of which is guaranteed Silver or Gold. Silver player cards have three random stat bonuses. Gold have five bonuses.Each pack contains five cards, one of which is guaranteed Silver or Gold. Silver player cards have three random stat bonuses. Gold has five bonuses.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpText3: Player Cards on your Roster score you fantasy points based on how well they do in that day's matches at {g:dota_event_league_name:eventid}. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points.Player Cards on your Roster score you fantasy points based on how well they do in that period's matches. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub3Text2: The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score.The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score. If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text1_compendium: Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota 2.<br>Team Packs can be earned through the Team Supporters Club, or by purchasing them directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the Compendium.Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs can be earned through the Team Supporters Club, or by purchasing them directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the Compendium.
  • DOTA_WatchTabName_DPCFantasy: Fantasy
  • DOTA_WatchTabName_DPCPlayerCards: Player Cards
  • DOTA_WatchDPCFantasyTabName_Lineup: Current Lineup
  • DOTA_WatchDPCFantasyTabName_PlayerCards: Player Cards
  • DOTA_WatchDPCFantasyTabName_RegionLabel: Region:
  • DOTA_Popup_CardPack_ClickToOpen_Region: Click to open a pack for the {s:region_name} region
  • DOTA_Popup_CardPack_Model_Winter2022: DPC WINTER 2022 TOUR
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_Claim_Packs: Claim {d:claimable_packs} packs
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_Team_NoPacks: No team packs are available for purchase at this time.
  • DOTA_FantasyWeekHeader: Complete your Fantasy lineup each week
  • DOTA_FantasyLockTimeDPC: Selections lock in {t:d:t:T:countdown_time}
  • DOTA_FantasyLockTimeLockedDPC: Selections Locked
  • DOTA_FantasyLockUntilTimeW: Locks in\n{i:lock_number} weeks
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpText2b: For each period (generally a week), set a Fantasy Roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpText4b: At the end of each period, you will earn levels based on the fantasy points for that period. Rewards will be unlocked based on your current overall fantasy level.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpTitle4b: Earn Rewards
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsRegionHeader: Regional Fantasy
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsRegionSub1: Each DPC region is its own fantasy league. You may choose to participate in multiple regional leagues.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsRegionSub2: You will earn fantasy levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period. For instance, if you place in the top 10% of one league and the top 50% of another, you will get the points for the top 10% placement. Region rewards do not stack.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsHeaderWinter2022: DPC Winter 2022 Fantasy
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub2Text4b: Multiple cards of the same player cannot be used on the same period.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub2Text5b: Each period's roster is unique, and a single player card can be used in any number of periods.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub3Text1b: All Division I matches during the Winter 2022 Tour are in fantasy play.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub3Text4b_2021: Rosters lock at the start of each period at {t:t:daily_start_time} your local time.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text1b: Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs can be purchased directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text2b: Player cards and Player Card Packs expire with the expiration of the Winter 2022 Tour.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsFinalFantasyb: At the conclusion of the Winter 2022 Tour
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsDailyFantasyb: At the end of each period
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text1_Period_compendium: The top 10% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 3 fantasy levels.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text2_Period_compendium: The top 25% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 2 fantasy levels.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text3_Period_compendium: The top 50% scoring Fantasy Teams for the period receive 1 fantasy level.
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text4_Period_compendium: Every third fantasy level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted later). At every other level, players receive 500 shards.
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinter2022_Header: DPC Winter 2022 Tour
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinter2022_Title: Season-Long Fantasy
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinter2022_Desc: Play Fantasy throughout the wider DPC season for the duration of each Tour.
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriod7: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCNoMatchesScheduled: No matches scheduled

