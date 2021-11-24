Sound Effects & Early Game rebalance

Sound Effects

Turn up the volume because the Sound Effects are here! When you make a cup of Coffee you can hear the caffeine and when you fire an Employee, they boo at you...just like in real life.

In addition to sounds for when you click on things, buy, sell, etc...each room has an ambient noise so the noisy Coffee Room sounds different than the busy Production Room or your quiet Office.

Payday notification and other Alerts make sounds when they pop up as well to make sure they are noticed and not missed!

Music and Sound Effect volume can be controlled separately.

Hopefully this all adds a level of immersion into the game as it responds to you audibly as well as visually now!

Shout out to Gina Bonacquisti who did the vocals along with me!

Early Game Balancing

The last few updates have introduced the Mom Tutorial in level 1 and heavily rebalanced the first 4 levels dramatically. The first three levels go much more quickly now as you build your production crew and unlock more features.

After testing the tutorial and getting some feedback, I have made some improvements to the Tutorial. This new version now removes 7 early game pop-ups that were disrupting the gameplay and instead has Mom explain this information during her tutorial which now covers the clipboards on the bookshelf a little better.

Coming Soon:

The next big update should see these changes applied to the corporate side (levels 5-8), including:

Corporate Employee bays showing the individual Employees

Mom Guiding you through your first Awards Ceremony (level 7)

Production Employee Upgrades that will help you win Awards (levels 7+)

Random Fixes