Plague Breaker Update for November 2021

Hey everyone, Plague Breaker has been out for over 2 months now and it's finally time for a major update! I've had a lot of great feedback from everyone and I've incorporated a lot of it into this update. I also have some plans for future updates, which can be found before the Patch Notes.

Check out the major points below, or scroll all the way to the bottom to see the full Patch Notes. Have fun playing the update and don't forget to report any bugs you find!

If you want to follow Plague Breaker closer, consider following Wozzy Games on twitter or joining the discord!

New looks

Plague Breaker's backgrounds have had a face lift! I've had some great feedback suggesting that I have the backgrounds end in an even darker tone, rather than being a repeating tile. I've implemented this in each floor and it looks great!

Check out these images below to see the new redesigns, or jump into Plague Breaker and check them out yourself!

New Foyer

New Library

New Alchemist Lab

New mini bosses!

One of the best parts of Binding of Isaac or Enter the Gungeon is having a pool of bosses to fight instead of having the same one for each level. This is what I'd love to do for Plague Breaker in the long run, but for now I've added variants to each mini boss.

There's now a Flame Enchanted Armor, a Poison Giant Bloat and the Ice Twins! Each of these will appear on Harder or Nightmare difficulty, for those looking for a real challenge!

Greater Flame Armor

The Greater Flame Armor can appear in the level 1 boss room. He has less health than the normal Greater Armor, but he moves faster and creates damaging flames.

Giant Poison Bloat

The Giant Poison Bloat can appear in the level 3 boss room. This monstrosity covers the floor in poison and creates poisonous explosions.

Ice Twins

The Ice Twins can appear in the level 5 boss room. These two are slower and have more health than their counterparts. They also summon ice minions and deal ice damage!

Quality of Life Improvements

In addition to some bug fixes (See the Patch Notes at the bottom of this announcement!) I've also added a prompt when you find a new item that gets automatically equipped. This prompt will show the description of the item and it's name for a short time.

New Items

There are also 6 new items for this update!

Backpack: Gain 1 Magic Item Slot

Rabbit's Foot: Increase in the quality of magic items, better items in the shop

Lucky Chip: No effect from negative rolls in the Wheel of Chance

Bascinet: On Death, reset health 1 hp and gain 5 seconds of invulnerability

Spellbook: Increase damage with spells by 20%

Waterskin: Heal 15 hp on use. Refreshes when you use a fountain

New Enemy

And finally, there's a new enemy! The Healing Mage will heal enemies closest to the player. Be careful, or they might out heal the damage you deal!

Going Forward

Plague Breaker has been a lot of fun to work on and play. I fully intend to finish this game when possible, but I'm currently in a very busy part of my life. I'll keep updating it consistently, but I am usually only able to work on it on weekends instead of daily like I used to.

If I had to guess, the next update will likely be in about 2 months. This update will be a quality of life improvement update, in which I hope to add:

Shop and Chest rooms: No more enemies spawning on them!

Improve boss room backgrounds to match levels

More Items: I have a lot of items I'd love to add

Fix any bugs that pop up

Future Goals

These will be done once I have more time, which I expect to have in 3-6 months. These won't all come out at once but I will get to them in time. These are where the real fun will be had!

A new boss after the final boss

A new area to explore

New classes

New minibosses to add more variety

Redo art that has non-uniform pixel sizes

Lots more items!

Full Patch notes: