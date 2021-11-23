Hi all, over the last few weeks we were working mostly on the new game in our series, but we also added a few new spells, patched bugs and tuned the game a bit:

Hellish Assault for Succubus and Demon Mistress! This is a bit experimental feature in which we allow demonic battlemages to quickly traverse the battlefield with a huge blast. Let's see how it plays out!

Sea People were tuned a bit, i.e. Giant Eels becoming more resistant to damage and Sea Harpooners having overhaul as poison-based artillery.

As usual a few bugs were spotted by players and ironed out, e.g. Wargs Howl was occuring in early campaigns, units movement as sometimes stuck near own invisible units, etc.

Also, with the X-Mas coming, I would like to wish you all the best!

Hopefully you will visit us for the New Year wishes too.

Take care,

Les & AOF Team