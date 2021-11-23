Minotroll War

Greetings!

Welcome to the Minotroll update. As part of our weekly topic on long-term gameplay, we are testing a few things about grinding and also how to avoid it. The update offers plenty of challenges that are not all required to reach your goal to get to the new reputation level for the Claw and to get the new warehouse. There are also a few secret challenges that you should search for.

Keep in mind that some of the challenges for this week should normally be a bit harder than usual because next week update should unlock a lot of new talents, skills and crafts. That's the fun of playing an Early Access!

A major change in the game engine is the removal of the "Fight" button. This button was breaking many of the gameplay elements and was dangerous for new players. We finally got the time to work on the features we always wanted to have, a button that emulates travel and will offer you fights based on presence ratios and special conditions to appear.

Check out the release notes below for more detail about what to expect.

Thank you for playing!

Virtys

November 23 - Version: 0.1.6.0

Features and Changes

· Ability use in combat now puts all related abilities regardless of their level on cooldown.

· Alteration on different level from the same talent cannot be stacked anymore. The strongest alteration will prevail.

· Alteration tooltip in combat now shows the level of the alteration

· Ability that removes alterations now specifies in their description what alteration level it can remove.

· Character sheet now displays a large view of the character. This view also has a button to copy the character image to the clipboard. Come show us your fashion sense in Discord!

· Usable items such as potions and bandages no longer have cooldowns.

· Items with no encumbrance do not take coffers space anymore.

· Resources on the world map now shows quantity left (if on cooldown, no quantity is displayed). And the tooltip now displays the time left if on cooldown.

· Weapon training in combat will trigger on all abilities.

· When required to enter a quantity, there is a now TextBox to enter the exact quantity without relaying on the Slider only.

· The Fight button has been replaced with a "Wait" button. Once pressed, monsters will pop around you instead of instantly starting a fight.

· There is no shortcut key anymore to attack the nearest enemy. This feature was barely known or even used, and made life of Bot really easy.

Fixes

· Fixed an issue where the game can become slow over a long play session.

· All locations on the world map now has a tooltip.

· Quest marker on the world map won’t be hidden behind another icon anymore.

· At the start of a fight, dead companions do not take a slot in a fight anymore so it allows friend to join

· The character portrait now update itself when an item has been dyed.

· Dazed target cannot counterstrike anymore.

Content Changes

· Light buff on weapons greatly increased.

· The warehouse building recipe is now obtainable.

· The next reputation level for the Claw can now be reached.

· Perfume recipes are now obtainable.

· Minotroll cave dungeon.

· Max level increased to 30.

· Adventure skills cap raised by 2.

· Alchemy and Herbalism cap raised by 2.

· Beds and Ladders balancing (nerfed).

· New NPC 'Boldar of Maliken' with a special challenge.

· New NPC 'Nosezandertal's shaman' for the Claw.