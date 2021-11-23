0.73 EA-Update

Zedfest contestants! Update 0.73 is here with mostly bugfixes, but there are some changes and added stuff as well.
Fixes:
- Framrate-independent weapon recoil. Yep, you had twice the recoil at 120fps than 60fps... This is now fixed and acting like if you played with 80fps before.
- The Acid Puke Master's Puke now get removed upon player death, instead of continuing taking damage for no reason.
- The world famous Ammo-bug have finally been defeated! A bug that made your weapon get full ammo again when switching weapon at P.U.G.S and shooting it down to 0/0 ammo. This is now fixed.
- Fixed a bug where the P.U.G.S discount (perk) was still valid when switching to another class without the discount at P.U.G.S.
- Fixed a bug where the Health Regeneration perks didn't work correctly after being revived.
- Fixed a weird bug that occured when completing 4/4 daily challenges and 8/8 Seasonal challenges at the same time, you would not receive the Seasonal reward. If this happened to you, just open the Seasonal challenges window and you should receive the reward.
- Fixed some issues with perks not resetting correctly when prestige:ing while in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't unlock Louise Zedfoxx or General Manta when playing as a client.
Changes:
- Increased rocket-damage and blast radius by 20% from the bosses Mr.Android and Glitchface.
- The player is no longer punished with 50% increased weapon recoil when not aiming (RMB). While the recoil is now the same whether you are aiming or not, the bullet spread still has its 50% reduction when aiming.
- The Doctor's lvl 15 perk "Overly Attached Doctor?" is not quite ready yet.
- The Doctor's lvl 15 perk "Afraid of needles?" have been moved to level 5, changed name to "A pouch of grenades" and now increases Max carrying grenades instead.
- The Doctor's lvl 5 perk "How much ₹ U got?" have been moved to level 15 and have now changed from increasing starting ₹ by 1000 (kinda worthless) to increase max ₹ Cap by 600 instead, for a total of 2700₹.
- The Nuker's lvl 5 perk "Bomb Addict" now also increases Rocket jump-force by 50%.
- The Nuker's lvl 15 perk "The Break-Up" is now fully working and increases the Blast radius of explosives by 40%.
- The Nuker's lvl 15 perk "Double Trouble!" now has a 20% chance to spawn a Sticky Grenade.
- Several UI-changes and refinements.
Added:
- Weakpoint for the Z-droid. He receives an additional 50% damage when being hit in the Red eye.
- Added Blast radius info for grenade weapons at P.U.G.S. Was already there at the normal customization menu but not at P.U.G.S.
- Rebindable Inventory keys. 1-6 can rebinded to whatever the user feel more comfortably with.
- Rubber Armor can now drop from dead Zeds!
