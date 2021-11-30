The Portrait of a Murder Chapter is now available.

Behold the Portrait of a Murder. The Dead by Daylight Chapter includes a new Killer – The Artist – and a new Survivor, Jonah Vasquez. The new Forsaken Boneyard Realm will be opened for all players. Purchasing this add-on also unlocks an exclusive cosmetic for Jonah: The Crimson Shirt.

The new Killer is The Artist.

Carmina Mora’s surrealist paintings were both compelling and controversial. After a brutal encounter left her maimed, The Artist was taken by The Entity. Twisted into a grotesque vessel of vengeance, she turned anyone in her path into carrion for the flock.

The new Survivor is Jonah Vasquez.

Deciphering math equations and the secrets within was second nature for the seasoned codebreaker. Now, he sees the ominous truth at every turn. A formula pointing to a haunting reality beyond comprehension. But as Vasquez knows better than most, there’s strength in numbers.

The Portrait of a Murder Chapter includes:

A new Killer: The Artist

A new Survivor: Jonah Vasquez

An exclusive item for Jonah: Crimson Shirt

Available to all players is also the new Chapter map: Eyrie of Crows. The chance of being sent to the Eyrie of Crows map will be increased for the first week of its release.

Time stands still in the Forsaken Boneyard Realm – but you’d be wise to keep moving. The Portrait of a Murder Chapter is available now.

