Zombie Rollerz is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rollerz! Are you ready?!

Launch day is upon us! Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes - the crazy tower defense pinball game is OUT NOW on PC and Switch! The folks over at Zing Games have been working hard on delivering a stellar roguelike experience merged with pinball and tower defense and we at Daedalic Entertainment can’t wait for you to get your hands on it!

Check out the launch trailer jam-packed full of fast-paced pinball action:

[previewyoutube=vvGu7EzcNH4;full] YouTube ]

In Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, you will need to explore four distinct regions in the randomly-generated overworld for hundreds of useful items and skills! With these perks and abilities, face off against hordes of whimsical cartoon zombies as well as towering bosses!

In this ingenious blend of pinball and tower defense, players will be joined by ten different heroes, each with their own wacky abilities, to tackle eleven epic bosses! You’ll need pinball precision to survive the world of Zombie Rollerz and become the ultimate Pinball Wizard!