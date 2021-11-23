EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 23

New Ragnorium Logo.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colonists now come equipped with Colonist Shirt & Colonist Pants.

Colonists now get one Skill Capsule Slot on Level Up.

Humanoid Enemies are no longer afffected by Emergency Zone, which means they will die if they are knocked down inside Emergency Zones.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ZENLIKE MODE: Critter Homes and Humanoid Bases spawn new units 50% slower.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where colonists would not pick portable equips in rare situations where two colonists had same equip target.

Fixed Bug where Portable Umrellas had light emitters during night.

Fixed Bug where colonist outline would not appear in some rare instances.

Fixed Bug where you could not hide or unhide roofs if pause was active.



What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

NOTE: PS1 Update 22 was skipped.